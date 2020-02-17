The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 2/10-2/14

The international environment is still dicey due to the negative impact of cornonavirus; the bond market is catching a safety bid.

Let's begin with an overview of the economic and market backdrop:

International markets rebounded. But, the news about the negative effects of coronavirus indicates that 1Q20 and maybe 2Q20 will take a hit.

The treasury market was more or less unchanged last week while other bond markets rose.

The US economy is in good shape; the latest coincidental indicators show a modestly growing economy. The latest market advance is technically weak; we're probably in for a period of grinding gains.

Next, let's look at ETFs we track: This was a decent week for equities. Mid and small-cap US stocks led with gains of 2.32% and 1.83%, respectively. International dividend issues and the SPY followed. International stocks (VEU) posted modest gains (.81%). Bonds were up marginally.

Next, let's look at the charts, starting with the 2-month charts of the equity ETFs: All of the ETFs sold-off on coronavirus news; now all save for international stocks ex-US (upper row, far right) and small-cap US stocks (middle top row) have recouped the loss. All the bond ETFs are still near 2-month highs, consolidating recent gains.

Next, let's look at the performance of our core portfolios (for a further explanation, please see this article): Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Here's all the data in chart form: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's combination; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

The above chart shows the following results:

Portfolios with a higher concentration of equities have higher gains than those with more treasuries. The US portfolios are outperforming the international portfolio by a wide margin. Last week's performance was marginal. Over the last month, performance is also marginal. Remember that the markets have sold-off and then rebounded during this time. Over the last quarter, the US portfolios really start to outperform international portfolios, which continues through the other two longer time frames. With the exception of the half-year time frame, the 25x4 portfolio's performance is between the US's and international portfolios.

Finally, let's turn to the dividend aristocrats section of the PA Investor.

Top Performing Aristocrats for the Week

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) + 9.73%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): + 6.25%

Becton, Dickinson (BDX): + 5.39

California Water Service Group: (CWT) +4.57%

American States Water (AWR): +3.95%

Bottom Performing Aristocrats For the Week

Franklin Resources (BEN): -4.84%

Brady Corporation (BRC): -4.05%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): -3.06%

ABM Industries (ABM): -2.06%

PPG Industries (PPG): -2.01%

Top Dividends For the Week

Tanger Factory Outlet: 10.99%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 7.33%

Helmerich & Payne: 6.27%

Universal Corp. (UVV): 6.02%

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 5.74%

Bottom Dividends For the Week

West Pharmaceutical Services: .37%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): .77%

Cintas (CTAS): .85%

Ecolab (ECL): .91%

RLI Corp. (RLI): .96%

Let's take a look at some of the previous aristocrats I've highlighted and recommended:

One of the great things about SA is there is so much great information written by incredibly well-qualified professionals. Please avail yourself of this opportunity by reading some of the analyses above.

I looked at West Pharmaceuticals a few weeks ago when the stock was trading in the upper 150s. It has since spiked to 174.57. At minimum place a "sell stop" at a level to lock in profits.

My recommendation to sell AbbVie (ABBV) didn't turn out so well. The week after I said sell it, the market rebounded and ABBV along with it. The stock then broke through resistance and continued to move higher. The Target (TGT) sell (made in the same article) is still looking pretty good. It's risen a few points but is still hitting resistance at the moving averages.

And that brings us to today's piece on Exxon. Two initial facts raised my interest in this company. It's one of the top-yielding aristocrats - it's number five on the five top-yielding aristocrats above. And, it's also near a multi-year low: A few weeks ago, prices moved through support in the mid-60s to close at 60.65 last week.

Before looking at the financials, let's get an idea for the company's fundamental backdrop. It's difficult at best. Oil has fluctuated between the lower 40s and mid-70s during the last three years. It recently dropped near a 3-year low due to a projected decline in global demand caused by the coronavirus. The advent of fracking has increased supply to a large enough degree to keep oil prices contained outside of a major geopolitical event. That means that Exxon is operating in an incredibly challenging environment.

But there are tremendous pluses as well. Exxon is one of the largest and more powerful companies on the planet. It has a market cap of $258 billion making it the largest integrated major oil and gas company. This gives the company access to every conceivable funding option available. Its balance sheet is rock-solid: the company has total assets of $346 billion and $148 billion of liabilities. Total long-term debt is $20.54 billion relative to $230 billion in fully depreciated assets. Short-term debt has fluctuated between $13 billion and $18 billion over the last five years, which, relative to the company's asset base, is minimal.

Let's take a look at the dividend issue. Here's the key data from the company's cash flow and income statement:

Data from Marketwatch.com; author's calculations

The free cash flow calculation shows there is ample cash available for the payment of dividends. It also shows the company can continue raising dividends for the foreseeable future. Since the company has raised its dividend for the last 37 years, it's obvious the idea of being an aristocrat is baked into the corporate culture.

Let me add one more key point: one of the great reasons why I like the idea of buying a company at such low levels with a large dividend is that we don't need a big capital gain to make 10% this year. The stock closed at $60.65 on Friday with a yield of 5.74%, which means the stock only needs to move 4.25% higher to give us a 10% gain for the year. That means that the stock only needs to move to $63.22 from the current level. That's very "doable" over the next 12 months.

So, that's it for this week. I hope you continue to find this column useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with the reader. This is not specific advice offered to any one person. Read at your own risk. Take a look at people who disagree with my assessments and analysis. In other words: BUYER BEWARE.