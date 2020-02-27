Why Volatility And 'Low Beta' Strategies Don't Work

Why The Love For Low Volatility?

Volatility, also known as beta, explains how something (like a stock or bond) moves in relation to the broader market. A stock which swings more than the market would have a beta over 1, and likewise, a stock which moves less than the market would have a beta less than 1. Oftentimes, financial experts may say that something with a low beta (moves less than the market) has lower risk. In this article, I show that while lower beta securities may have lower risk, this is not always inherently true, and investors should understand when beta matters more and when it’s just a mathematical statistic. As a result, I view “low beta” equity strategies with great skepticism and do not recommend it at all.

Volatility Doesn’t Matter, Or Does it?

Those who view beta with a skeptical eye may be quick to say something along the lines of “just because something wasn’t volatile in the past doesn’t mean that it won’t be volatile in the future.” The idea is that past performance does not inherently predict future performance - anything can happen. While this is true, this doesn’t mean that certain investment securities don’t inherently have less volatile characteristics. Let’s take a look below at three examples in US Treasuries, preferred stock and common stock.

Bonds - US Treasuries

US Treasury bonds (TLT) are the least volatile of the three examples. When purchasing a bond, one would receive a “yield to maturity.” This is made up of both the expected coupon payments, as well as the projected capital appreciation (or depreciation) leading up to maturity. Note that US Treasuries are considered to be among the safest, if not the safest, investment instruments in the world and are basically guaranteed to be made whole at the maturity date. This means that US Treasuries inherently have very low volatility.

Let’s assume one buys a 1-year US Treasury bond for $100 at a coupon rate of 2.3%. It is very unlikely for this bond to fall so much; for example, a 10% fall would imply that new buyers would be able to get a YTM of around 13.7% (2.3% coupon + 11% in capital appreciation. I used a YTM calculator for this and the calculations below). That’s unbelievably unrealistic, especially in such a short span of time. Even a 1% drop in the price would lead to the yield to rise to over 3.3% for new buyers, which would represent an increase of 43% in yield over the original 2.3% yield. It’s not impossible for volatility to happen in short-term US Treasuries, but as we see above, it would lead to yields rising to what can only be described as unlikely levels in unlikely time spans.

The 5-year treasuries yielding 2.3% would experience similar characteristics. A 5% drop in price would lead to a 3.4% yield for new buyers.

In general, the longer the duration, the greater the believable volatility - a 30-year bond could drop 30% and have an approximate 4% YTM.

What we can conclude from studying the above is that the reason why shorter-term US Treasury bonds have such low volatility is not due to the fact that they historically have had low volatility (beta), but instead, because the fact that the bond will be redeemed in full in a short amount of time means that the YTM would grow very fast in the event of a selloff. Past performance isn’t the fundamental driver of volatility. Low beta does not cause low volatility.

Preferred Stocks Somewhat Have Low Volatility

Preferred stocks (PFF) is another asset class which is sometimes seen as a “higher-yielding bond.” However, prospective investors should be aware that due to a key fundamental difference, preferred stocks do not share the same lower volatility. Preferred stocks typically do not have a maturity date, which, as we saw above, was the critical reason why US Treasury bonds have low volatility. This has a drastic impact on what happens in the event of volatility.

If we use a similar example to above and assume we have purchased a 2.3%-yielding preferred stock, then a 10% decline in the price would lead the yield to rise to only 2.6% (note that this is not a YTM). Recall that the 1-year treasury saw its yield jump to 13.7% and the 5-year treasury would see its yield jump to 4.6%. If the preferred stock were to drop 30%, then its yield would rise to 3.3%. In comparison, a 30% decline in a 5-year US Treasury bond would lead the YTM to jump to 10.3%. We can see very clearly that because there is no set maturity or redemption date for preferred stocks, the yield does not inherently see the same dramatic rise as we saw in the YTM of US Treasuries. Whereas large declines in short-term US Treasury bonds is unlikely due to the dramatic associated increases in YTM, such large declines are more believable to occur for preferred stocks.

At the same time, a high-quality preferred stock is likely to continue paying out the preferred dividend because this is required before paying out the common dividend. This means that an argument can be made that high-quality preferred stocks should in general trade around the same yield spread as long-term bonds - otherwise, one may be able to “arbitrage” the difference in yield with long-term bonds. Furthermore, many preferred stocks are also “cumulative,” which means that any unpaid dividends will “accrue” and need to be paid out before the common dividend is paid out again (along with other penalties). This may create some sort of yield stability - but again, the “allowed volatility” is significantly greater than with bonds. A worthy note: I am not currently bullish on the preferred stock asset class because yields have fallen in lockstep with bonds, which I view to be in a bubble. High-quality names yield almost nothing and low-quality names aren’t yielding enough - a perfect storm. If you know of any attractive preferred stock, let me know.

Common Stock Is All Over The Place

What does volatility (beta) mean for common stocks? Is it true that one can avoid “risk” and volatility by buying stocks with low beta? Do stocks have any inherently low-volatility characteristics like that seen in US treasuries and in preferred stock?

I argue that in comparison with US treasuries and preferred stocks, common stocks do not have such comparable yield-induced floors of support.

Before moving forward, let’s first narrow our discussion to only stocks with stable earnings and dividends coupled with somewhat high yields, as it appears that the explanation for observed low volatility in common stock tends to be their dividend yields.

Common stock is at the bottom of the capital structure, which makes shares inherently more volatile than bonds and preferred stock. This is because the volatility of preferred stock varies based on the yield spread between preferred stocks and bonds, and the volatility of common stock varies based on the yield spread between common stock and preferred stock. With the most moving variables among the 3 asset classes, common stock inherently must be the most volatile. I cannot overemphasize the importance of this realization. In addition to these two yield spreads impacting common stock volatility, there is also the individual stock perception as judged by investors. A stock with low historical volatility has likely traded this way due to being judged to be of high quality with a stable dividend. I, unfortunately, have found that many low-volatility stocks tend to also have the unfortunate characteristics of slow to nonexistent earnings growth, high debt loads and high valuations. Low volatility could be an indication of a played-out growth story and maxed-out expectations - a recipe for high volatility in the near future. How ironic.

In my experience, I have found that anytime I come across a stock trading with “low volatility” and being rewarded with a rich multiple because of it, this tends to be a stock to avoid, due to the prospect of low potential rewards and high potential risk.

Those focused on risk management shouldn’t focus on beta, but instead, are better off buying bonds instead of stocks (if one was worried about volatility) or focusing on margin of safety (based on valuation and forward growth). Stocks are not fundamentally low beta, but I’d feel comfortable owning a deeply undervalued stock of a high-quality company because I’d be confident that it will be able to bounce back from any temporary weakness in its share price. Those seeking lower risk in their portfolio should either accept some volatility with undervalued high-quality stocks or avoid volatility with bonds. Buying stocks on the basis of low beta with the aim of achieving lower volatility is a recipe for disaster.

Conclusion

While a real argument can be made for US treasuries having inherently low volatility characteristics, the argument for preferred stocks is much weaker and in common stocks nonexistent. Investors seeking lower volatility are well-advised to avoid implementing this strategy by buying low beta stocks - they are better off just owning US treasuries or other securities with actual inherent anti-volatility characteristics.

Invest In Best Of Breed Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Subscribers get access to the Best of Breed Portfolio, the most undervalued best of breed names in the market. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.