5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of February 17th

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good buys today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's five picks (including some honorable mentions) and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

But first, a brief note on where the source of our "strong" economy.

The "Best Economy Ever" Is Built On Debt

The US economy is booming! The unemployment rate has hit a historically low 3.5%, wages are rising, consumers are spending, and prosperity reigns from sea to shining sea. It's morning again in America.

Then again, this picture of financial comfort and good fortune has a dark secret that is rarely acknowledged. Celebrants of this goldilocks economy don't like to admit the existence of this dark secret, but it's there, and it is all-important.

This dark secret, of course, is that the whole thing is built on debt.

Credit card debt hit an all-time high of $930 billion in 2019, driven largely by young spenders and aggressive borrowing. This surpassed the previous peak reached in 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. Including other forms of revolving consumer debt, the total is $1.1 trillion (5.14% of GDP), about 20% higher than a decade ago.

The number of consumer borrowers falling behind on their payments is increasing, and delinquent debt (behind on payments 90+ days) jumped from 5.16% of borrowers in Q3 2019 to 5.32% in Q4 - the highest it's been in eight years. For younger borrowers (18-29 years old), the delinquency rate is almost 10%, the highest rate since Q4 2010's 8.91%.

A study by CompareCards (as reported by USA Today) shows that the average credit card balance Americans carry today is $6,200. That's bad enough on its own, but combine that with the fact that the average American has four credit cards in his/her wallet/purse. Credit limits have been increased by about 20% in the last decade to $31,000 on average, which has facilitated greater spending on necessities like groceries and rent, emergency expenses like healthcare, and soaring education costs.

And with the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage below 4% (thanks to the Fed), mortgage debt has leaped as well, hitting $9.56 trillion in Q4 2019. A combination of new mortgages and refinancings in which borrowers drew on their home equity drove the increase in leverage. Total household debt (including both mortgages and consumer debts) reached a record $14 trillion (65.4% of GDP) at the end of 2019, rising a little over $600 billion year-over-year.

And don't forget about student loan debt, topping $1.5 trillion (7% of GDP) by the end of 2019, with 11% of that delinquent (payments more than 90 days past due).

Household and education debt growth combined accounted for 76.8% of nominal GDP growth in 2019. Add in the nearly $300 billion expansion of non-financial corporate debt last year and suddenly debt growth accounts for 111% of GDP growth in 2019. Together, total household, education, and non-financial corporate debt sit at 119.4% of GDP.

And that's just the private economy.

Government debt growth counts toward the official GDP statistics as well. While President Trump campaigned on not only balancing the budget but also eliminating the national debt in eight years, the fiscal deficit has surged during his presidency, hitting around 5% of GDP in 2019:

Data by YCharts

In 2020, the fiscal deficit is on track to top $1 trillion. The president's most recently proposed budget for fiscal 2021 does not balance the budget until 2035, and that is assuming a pretty rosy economy scenario.

The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget analyzed the budget proposal and found that it "relies heavily on inflated economic growth assumptions, unrealistic policy savings, and other gimmicks to paper over its failure to sufficiently reduce the nation's structural deficits and counteract the trillions of debt the President has signed into law."

Rather than holding federal debt growth in check and gradually lowering it over time, as the budget proposal assumes, the more likely outcome is that it would significantly increase federal debt:

Source: CRFB

On the other hand, it should also be noted that this rapid accumulation of debt, driven by ultra-low interest rates, is accompanied by the fastest real wage growth that the US economy has seen in decades: And this wage growth has been especially beneficial to low-skilled workers.

Source: Sam Rines, Avalon Advisors - Daily Macro Note

So, I guess this economy has at least a few things going for it. With that said, let's now turn to a few opportunities to earn passive income from this complicated financial system we've got.

Image Source

1. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Dividend Yield: 4.43%

P/E Ratio: 9.7x

BEN has faced a brutal confluence of headwinds over the last five years or so.

Data by YCharts

As the holding company for Franklin Templeton Investments, BEN is an international investment firm and asset manager, with dozens of specialty mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") under management. Most of BEN's assets under management are in actively managed funds that charge higher fees in exchange for specialty service.

That brings up the first major headwind: the passive investing revolution. More and more investor dollars have transitioned from actively managed mutual funds to passively managed index funds over the past decade, with the trend really ramping up in the last five years. In order to remain competitive, index fund managers have lowered fees, with several ETFs now available for zero fees and many others offering expense ratios of less than 0.1%. This has driven even more investor dollars into low-cost index funds while also driving down the fees charged on active funds, which are struggling to attract new money. Many of them, after all, can't beat the passive funds and can't even manage to hit their own benchmarks.

Hence we find that, while the S&P 500 was up slightly in January 2020, BEN's total AUM were down 1.5% month-over-month. And in 2019, the company's operating margin dropped from the previous four years' mid-30s number to 27%.

Add to this the trade war with China, fears of an upcoming recession, and many people not contributing anything at all to their 401(NYSE:K) plans in which BEN's funds are often found, and you get the dismal performance of revenue and assets in the last five years:

Data by YCharts

Have you been dissuaded from BEN's stock yet? By the fact that you're still reading, I'm assuming you think there could be hope for BEN yet. Well, I do too. Here's what I like about BEN:

Franklin Templeton operates in 170 countries around the world and is well positioned to serve a growing, global middle class that has fewer investment options than us spoiled Americans.

Being headquartered in San Francisco, the company plans to take advantage of its location in the tech capital of America and revolutionize its data science and fintech assets. One example: BEN recently filed an application with the SEC to launch a fund using blockchain technology.

The balance sheet is very strong, with long-term debt to EBITDA sitting at 0.43x and $5.8 billion in cash as of December 31st, 2019.

The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, with 38 years of consecutive dividend raises under its belt and a comfortable 42% payout ratio.

BEN is a family business, which regular readers know I really like. Family-controlled businesses have the ability to be more farsighted and long-term-oriented than many of their peers, and they tend to be more financially conservative. BEN is now in its third generation of family control, with 30-year Franklin veteran Jennifer ("Jenny") Johnson (great-granddaughter of company founder, Rupert Johnson) now serving as president and CEO, while her brother Gregory Johnson remains Chairman of the Board. Since Jenny helped to develop the company's ETF business, I view her as the ideal person to navigate the business forward during this difficult period.

Valuation. At 9.7x earnings, BEN shares are cheaper than they've been anytime since the Great Recession, and they only got slightly cheaper by P/E at that time. See also BEN's price/sales ratio:

Data by YCharts

The words of Jenny Johnson from a recent interview with the Financial Times should give investors some hope for a long-term turnaround:

When your family name is tied to a company, you take responsibility for that legacy, it's part of your DNA. You're really thinking in terms of what's right in the long-term. [If] you make short-term decisions that are bad for your client, you're going to be tarnished forever. It's not like you can leave and get a job somewhere else and leave it behind you. It is part of who you are.

2. Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Dividend Yield: 9.93%

P/E Ratio: 13.1x

CSWC is an internally managed business development company focused on credit investments to companies in the lower and upper middle market segments of the economy. Behind Main Street Capital (MAIN), with whom CSWC co-manages an investment portfolio, CSWC is one of the highest quality BDCs in terms of the quality of its underwriting and its internal rates of return.

In my estimation, the company is firing on all cylinders, having just reported another profitable quarter of growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The BDC's investment portfolio is also continuing to grow more conservative with a greater weighting of first lien (as opposed to more subordinate) credit holdings and more focus on its core LMM specialty.

Source: CSWC Q3 2020 Presentation

In the most recent quarter, CSWC also committed $92.4 million to new investments at healthy spreads between its cost of capital and the expected yield to maturity. Around 8% of its holdings (by cost basis) have accompanying equity investments in the borrower company, which gives extra upside if the investment goes as planned. It also aligns the interests of borrower and lender to a greater degree than would have existed otherwise.

In 2019, CSWC generated $1.72 in net investment income while paying out $1.57 in regular dividends for a payout ratio of 91.3%. With the supplemental dividends of 10 cents per quarter, the payout ratio creeps up to 115%, but that's why these are "supplemental." They are paid out as portfolio investments are exited profitably. In addition, when large portfolio positions are exited for a large gain, special dividends are paid out, as was the case in the final quarter of 2019 with a 75 cent payout.

Source: CSWC Q3 2020 Presentation

The one worrisome point to keep an eye on is the non-performing portion of the portfolio. It has crept up from 1.5% in the quarter ending June 30th, 2019 to 2.6% in the following quarter to 3.3% in the final quarter of 2019. Also somewhat troubling is the percentage of income that is recurring, falling from 98% to 88% in the most recent quarter after the sale of a few key portfolio investments.

Probably the main reason that CSWC's stock has been falling is that its portfolio is 98% floating rate loans, and junk corporate debt yields have been falling.

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus has been slowly wearing away at the notion that the world is about to reenter a growth spurt. As such, the hunt for yield has caused rates to fall yet again. Once the coronavirus (eventually) plateaus and comes under control, growth should reignite, junk yields should rise, and CSWC should benefit.

3. The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE)

Dividend Yield: 3.57%

P/E Ratio: 15.3x

If you haven't had the chance to dine in one of their palatially and outlandishly designed restaurants or try one of their dozens of delicious cheesecakes, you should make the trip to Cheesecake Factory. Try the sweet corn tamale cakes. They're delectable.

CAKE recently acquired a Phoenix, Arizona-based restauranteur called Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as another called North Italia. Both are on-trend upper midscale restaurants like Cheesecake Factory that offer the opportunity for restaurant footprint expansion. Hopefully, this will help the company break out of its stagnant performance in recent years.

Data by YCharts

It was necessary for CAKE to make some sort of transformative move, as its return on invested capital had begun to sink, reminiscent of the years leading up to the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

While CAKE isn't that cheap, it's also not terribly expensive either. At 8x cash flow from operations, the stock looks at least 20% undervalued based on its long-term average.

Data by YCharts

The good news for dividend growth investors is that the growing dividend is well covered by free cash flow per share, which has also grown at a decent pace over the last seven years. This should continue to facilitate double-digit dividend growth, though 2020's hike may be lower since it is a transition year and CAKE will need to *digest* its new acquisitions. (See what I did there?)

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, a stagnating stock price along with a growing dividend has resulted in CAKE's dividend yield now being near its all-time high.

Data by YCharts

A dividend growth rate of 8-10% would result in a yield-on-cost in ten years of between 7.7% and 9.3%. Personally, I already have indirect exposure to CAKE through my sizable position in Simon Property Group (SPG), and I would rather be the restaurant's landlord than the actual restaurant owner. But CAKE may prove to be a strong DGI stock in its own right.

4. Amcor Plc (AMCR)

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

P/E Ratio: 16.3x

AMCR produces a wide variety of consumer packaging products all across the world. The industries it serves are food and beverage, medical and healthcare, home/personal care, electronics, industrial, and some chemical/agricultural. The company was formed in June 2019 with the merger of the Australian Amcor Ltd. and the American Bemis Co. The latter produced packaging products mostly for the food industry, with 66% of net sales from the US, 15% from Latin America, and 19% from the rest of the world.

Post-merger, North America makes up 46% of sales, with Western Europe at 24% and emerging markets at 27%.

Source: AMCR Q2 2020 Presentation

Fully two-thirds of the combined company's products are flexible packaging, and 68% are for the food & beverage industry. Adding in the 12% for healthcare products and 6% for home/personal care and we find a uniquely defensive packaging company with 86% of sales tied to non-cyclical industries.

Source: AMCR Q2 2020 Presentation

Meanwhile, Amcor Ltd. is a dividend growth stalwart, having raised its dividend for 25 years straight. Together, the combined packaging giant has become the 800-pound gorilla in the packaging space. The merger should deliver $180 million of pre-tax synergies over the first three years, and the company is on track to achieve $80 million of synergies in FY 2020.

After AMCR's slight earnings beat in the most recently reported quarter, FY 2020 earnings guidance was narrowed from 5-10% to 7-10%, and the midpoint of expected net interest costs fell by $20 million.

The combined company's EBIT margin has expanded 12 basis points from Amcor Ltd.'s 11.6% in the first half of FY 2019 to the 12.8% hit in the first half of FY 2020.

While the adjusted FCF in the first half of FY 2020 came in higher ($310 million) than dividends paid out ($391 million), AMCR expects full-year 2020 FCF to be around $1 billion, which combined with share buybacks would result in about a 75% cash payout ratio.

Net debt is somewhat elevated but not egregiously so at 2.9x EBITDA, and the company still enjoys quite a healthy interest coverage multiple at 8.8x.

And while many investors may be unconcerned with sustainability issues, it is becoming increasingly clear that sustainable/ESG companies will continue to ride a wave of popularity among Millennials and the fund providers that wish to attract their dollars. Thus, it is nice to see the company thinking about this issue deeply.

Source: AMCR Q2 2020 Presentation

Assuming the dividend grows on the low end of the company's 5-8% expected EPS growth going forward, buying today would result in a 10-year yield-on-cost of 7.33%.

5. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Dividend Yield: 7.89%

Price/FFO: 9.3x

Apple Hospitality is the largest publicly traded owner of limited-service, rooms-focused hotels. Examples of hotel brands include Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard Marriott, and Residence Inn. These hotels tend to appeal to the largest swathe of travelers, including businesspeople, vacationers, and family reunion-ers.

Image Source

Without worrying about the costs associated with full-service hotels such as restaurants, spas, extravagant grounds, entertainment, or extensive room service, APLE's hotels operate more efficiently, with a ~37% EBITDA margin (the second highest in the hotel REIT space).

APLE's hotels are spread throughout 34 US states, with the largest being Texas, California, Florida, and Alabama. This includes 124 Hilton-branded hotels, 105 Marriott-branded hotels, one Hyatt-brand hotel, and two independent hotels.

Modified FFO (APLE's version of AFFO) dropped by 2.9% YoY in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to the sale of nine hotels during the second quarter of 2019. During that time period, the company paid out a mere 68% of cash flows to shareholders, leaving almost a third of cash available for capital improvements or reinvestment.

Occupancy also remained steady at 78.4% from 2018 to 2019, while revenue per available room (RevPar) rose 1.2%. Total debt to total market capitalization sits at 26.6%, even lower than Q2 2019's 28%. Net debt to EBITDA sits right at 3x. And the company's weighted average interest rate sits at a low 3.6%, down from 3.9% in Q2 2019.

As I noted in my September article on APLE, insiders have been regular buyers of the stock, in addition to engaging in buybacks. Company executives and board members own about 6.4% of shares outstanding. I love seeing this alignment of interests between stakeholders. I also attempted to stress test the dividend in that article and concluded that it would likely remain safe even through the next recession.

With a 7.89% dividend yield, any dividend growth at all would be nice but not necessary to make for a solid income investment.

Honorable Mentions

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on two industries in particular: energy and cruise lines. There are three names in these spaces that have been smashed year-to-date for this reason. One is the midstream natural gas company operating in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Appalachia, Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), and the other two are Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Carnival Corporation (CCL).

Data by YCharts

ETRN is trading at an astounding 20% dividend yield, and the company has promised not to cut its dividend until it has more clarity on its signature expansion project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline. That means that, even if the dividend is reduced later this year, buyers at the current price will still likely enjoy the equivalent of a 10% yield in the next two dividend payments. What's more, once the MVP is online, it should add so much to the bottom line that the dividend may only need to be temporarily reduced in order to deleverage back to a comfortable ratio. A complete dividend elimination seems highly unlikely to me.

As for the cruise lines, both RCL and CCL are near their lowest valuations by price/earnings in the last five years...

Data by YCharts

... and both are trading at attractive dividend yields in comparison to their strong dividend growth rates and low payout ratios.

Data by YCharts

RCL's dividend has averaged a 21.9% CAGR over the last five years, and CCL's has averaged a 14.9% CAGR over that time period.

Data by YCharts

Given the faster dividend growth rate and lower payout ratio, I would be more inclined to pay the higher P/E ratio for RCL. However, I have not yet decided whether now is the ideal time to invest in a cruise line or it would be more prudent to wait for the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC, APLE, ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in BEN and AMCR over the next 72 hours.