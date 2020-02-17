Intelligent Systems Riding The Wave Of The Apple Card

Buying on dips is likely to pay off.

However, margins and company financials are stellar and the latter are likely to improve further, opening up the possibility of buybacks.

Growth is set to continue, but investors are in the dark about its rate this year.

The company produced another stellar quarter, handsomely beating expectations driven by growth in the Goldman Sachs/Apple card, good for 60% of its revenues.

Intelligent Systems (INS) is the company that catapulted higher on the basis of delivering the processing engine for the Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)/Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Card, which is of course a very notable win for such a small company.

We still think the full impact of that coup hasn't been reached, as:

Revenue from the card itself is in the early innings.

The aura effect should be very substantial.

The company had another stellar quarter with big beats in both revenue and earnings. Although these individual quarters are a little difficult to predict (especially the license revenue) and so less meaning should be attached to outliers.

Despite the curious dip in the share price on the Q4 earnings release to the mid 30s, company progress is unmistakable. On a prolonged time basis, this progress of the company becomes rather clear:

Data by YCharts

The company has multiple sources of revenues:

Perpetual license fees

Professional services, performed for their license customers

Annual processing and maintenance fees

Third party (low margin) revenue for work on behalf of customers.

The license fees come in tranches and as such are basically impossible to predict on a quarterly basis (Q4 saw Apple hit such a tranche so license revenue increased nicely). From the Q4CC:

we receive license revenue primarily when our customers achieve new active account tiers. Once that new tier level is achieved, our customer receives a perpetual license up to that number of accounts. And inactive accounts do not count towards the license tier.

Before investors get too excited, they should realize that the Apple license revenue also has a maximum tranche, so there will come a moment when license revenue will become zero after that tranche is hit and these (perpetual) license revenues have been paid in full.

But do not despair, this isn't likely to happen within the next couple of years, and maintenance fees are recurring annually and increase with each tranche. Then there is this (Q4CC):

This large customer currently uses the software for a single institution. Additional license fees will apply if multiple institutions are added.

The company earns professional service fees as a result of new features and functionality for customers, which it is doing continuously for its license customers. From the Q4CC:

Generally, the types of professional services that we provide are high value-add services, delivered by highly trained personnel, primarily in India. These services include software development, system monitoring and testing and other similar services that require extensive training. As a result, we're able to realize a high-margin on these services.

New customers are of course another route to increase income and the company is adding new customers, but not of the size of Goldman Sachs/Apple.

Q4 results

Revenue exceeded expectations by nearly 14% growing 70% y/y to $10.3M in Q4 and $34.3M for 2019, especially on the strength of professional services (Q4CC):

Well, you’re obviously increasing your number of accounts very rapidly from a new rollout with the holiday season, and it require more folks to be involved, making sure things are going well. And I did also say we're developing new features during that quarter that will go live either this quarter or next quarter... revenue and profitability results exceeded our expectations as our largest customers continue to add new features and product offerings.

Excluding Apple (60% of revenue), revenue still grew at 13% y/y. On new customers (Q4CC):

There are very few high visibility customers that we will be adding. We hope to add two or three others, but frankly, when you look at high visibility we have, probably the highest visibility customer anybody could get.

How revenues were split out (earnings PR):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 License $ 2,000 $ 1,060 $ 5,725 $ 1,349 Professional services 5,998 2,992 19,203 11,041 Processing and maintenance 1,879 1,632 7,650 6,394 Third party 426 370 1,725 1,316 Total $ 10,303 $ 6,054 $ 34,303 $ 20,100

Earnings were also a lot better with EPS beating by $0.12 for Q4 EPS to come in at $0.41.

Guidance

Management doesn't provide any formal guidance (as that could divulge proprietary customer information), but a few things emerged from the CC:

2020 Growth isn't expected to continue at the torrent 2019 pace (+71%).

A new license tranche will be reached in Q2, perhaps even Q1, setting the stage for further license fees.

Maintenance will be a significant growth driver in 2020

Margins

Data by YCharts

The figure above is very telling, the rise in margins from early 2018 onward is really pretty stunning, both in gross margin and even more in operating margin.

There is an ever so slight retreat in Q4 but that's nothing to worry about. Q4 is the quarter in which employee bonuses are paid which explains much of the rise in R&D and SG&A, hence operational cost.

While, given the size of Apple, the company hopes to hire an additional 100 or so programmers, taking the total to 400 at the end of 2020, we don't think that will stop, let alone reverse the operational leverage.

For starters, management argues there is no need to hire new sales staff for at least two quarters. The pipeline of potential customers is already more than they can handle.

Investors might also want to keep in mind that the 100 additional programmers will be hired in India, where the cost is much more manageable.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The paying of bonuses also shows up in cash flow, but otherwise the trend is of course very favorable.

The company has $26M in cash (and another $8.76M in account receivables) and no debt. Dilution is not a problem and share-based compensation almost negligible:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.71 this year rising to $2.11 in 2021.

Conclusion

We still like the shares here, but investors need to realize that this isn't a SaaS company. The license fees are perpetual and new ones only come at definite junctures.

However, most of their income is related to professional services and maintenance, which are recurrent and generate high margins and this is reflected in the financial health of the company.

Operating margins are very high and still increasing, cash flow is rising fast and adding to already substantial cash holdings. While not mentioned on the CC, buybacks seem like a natural consequence of this situation sooner rather than later.

As stock-based compensation is small, buybacks could start to reduce the share count in a meaningful way, giving another boost to EPS growth. Given the absence of guidance, it's really unclear how fast the company can grow this year, but so far, they have a habit of delighting shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.