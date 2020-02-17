SDIV: 3 Factors Why Underperformance Will Continue In Global X SuperDividend ETF

Persistent U.S. dollar strength on safe haven flows will be an additional drag on SDIV's international exposure.

SDIV's dividend payout growth has stagnated since inception with many of top 25 holdings having reported dividend cuts in the past 3 years.

Heavy exposure to small cap value stocks has been the culprit of SDIV's subpar total return.

Over the past decade, the following trifecta has generally been the recipe for success in terms of generating superior long-term returns in the stock market :

Location: U.S. Size: Large Style: Growth

A quick comparison between S&P 500 (SPY) vs. the rest of the world (VEU), Russell 2000 (IWM) and S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) would suffice in demonstrating the above. In that sense, it is perhaps not far-fetched to say that Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) has been the ultimate contrarian investment vehicle based on the fact that SDIV is heavily concentrated in small caps and value stocks.

Market Cap Exposure SDIV Large (>12.9B) 7.07% Mid (>2.7B) 32.08% Small (>600M) 56.55% Micro (<600M) 4.31%

Source: ETF.com

Stock Style Exposure SDIV Value 86.27% Blend 13.71% Growth 0.00%

Source: YCharts

Not to mention SDIV also has substantial non-U.S. exposure, which we will get into more later. The strategy's resulting performance since inception has been rough to say the least, with its price having suffered a -30% decline. Even on a total return basis, it has clearly underperformed the broader market by a massive margin with a subpar 30% over a 10-year period:

The recent steep price decline in SDIV to all-time lows has led to its dividend yield rising to a staggering 9%, which easily exceeds its high dividend ETF peers.

High Dividend ETF Comparison SDIV DIV VYMI HDV Name Global X SuperDividend ETF Global X SuperDividend US ETF Vanguard Intl Hi Div Yld Idx ETF iShares Core High Dividend ETF Equity Style Small Cap/Value Mid Cap/Value Large Cap/Value Large Cap/Value Dividend Yield TTM 8.85% 7.90% 4.28% 3.34%

While the sky-high dividend yield looks seemingly attractive, there are various reasons to believe on a total return basis, SDIV will likely continue to be a laggard.

Stagnant Dividend Payout Growth

The lack of dividend growth has been one major reason why SDIV has mired in a persistent downtrend, as its trailing 12-month dividend payout is actually no higher since its inception:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Indeed, poor earnings picture has taken a toll on SDIV's ability to increase its payout. A glance at its top 25 holdings, which account for over 30% of SDIV's exposure, shows that nearly half of them have reported lower earnings per share than from 3 years ago. The future does not look rosy neither, with same number of names expecting negative forward earnings growth:

Symbol Name % Weight 2016 EPS 2019 EPS 2020E EPS 3-Year Growth Fwd Growth GMA Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd 1.69% 0.29 0.12 0.15 -0.17 +0.03 CMRE Costamare Inc 1.60% 0.79 0.59 1.35 -0.20 +0.76 APAM Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc 1.51% 1.57 2.65 3.02 +1.08 +0.37 SSE SSE PLC 1.44% 0.67 1.75 1.06 +1.08 -0.69 VGR Vector Group Ltd 1.40% 0.54 0.65 0.54 +0.11 -0.11 PSN Persimmon PLC 1.39% 2.45 3.48 3.49 +1.03 +0.01 HVN Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd 1.35% 0.24 0.23 0.20 -0.01 -0.03 PEGI Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A 1.32% -0.22 -0.77 0.31 -0.55 +1.08 SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc 1.27% 0.92 0.37 0.82 -0.55 +0.45 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.24% 0.83 1.29 1.35 +0.46 +0.06 GNL Global Net Lease Inc 1.23% 0.01 0.33 0.30 +0.32 -0.03 OPI Office Properties Income Trust 1.23% 3.24 -1.03 -1.22 -4.27 -0.19 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 1.22% 1.50 1.57 1.57 +0.07 +0.00 OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc 1.21% 1.90 1.58 1.66 -0.32 +0.08 AD.TO Alaris Royalty Corp 1.21% 1.35 1.52 1.33 +0.17 -0.19 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 1.20% 2.92 1.82 2.15 -1.10 +0.33 KRG Kite Realty Group Trust 1.20% 0.01 -0.17 0.06 -0.18 +0.23 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 1.20% 1.08 2.42 2.19 +1.34 -0.23 LADR Ladder Capital Corp Class A 1.18% 1.06 1.08 1.24 +0.02 +0.16 AIR Air New Zealand Ltd 1.18% 0.30 0.15 0.17 -0.15 +0.02 MONET Moneta Money Bank AS 1.18% 0.32 0.35 0.34 +0.03 -0.01 TERRA 13 PLA Administradora Industrial S de RL de CV 1.18% 0.08 0.17 0.15 +0.09 -0.02 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 1.18% 1.54 1.46 1.59 -0.08 +0.13 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 1.17% 1.98 2.15 1.92 +0.17 -0.23 MIC Macquarie Infrastructure Corp 1.17% 1.85 3.36 3.14 +1.51 -0.22 32.15% # Negative 11 11

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

On aggregate, the weighted average 1-year dividend payout growth on the top 25 names is expected to be a minuscule 1.6% for 2020. With many of its holdings having negative earnings growth, further decline in SDIV's dividend payout this year would not be unthinkable.

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

As such, one ought to heed caution that the actual payout could be lower than implied by SDIV's abnormally high dividend yield.

Heavy International Exposure - Another Drag on SDIV

In addition to the fact that SDIV is concentrated in small cap value stocks, over 50% of its exposure is based outside of the U.S., which is yet another factor explaining SDIV's underperformance:

Source: ETF.com

In the wake of a weakening global growth environment, the U.S. dollar has been strengthening vs. other developed countries' currencies due to U.S.' relatively resilient economy and higher interest rates:

Source: OECD

The above chart illustrates that U.S. dollar has been riding a long-term uptrend ever since GDP growth in the G-20 started decelerating from its peak in 2018. Heading into the new decade, hopes were high on a pick-up in economic growth with the U.S.-China trade war coming to a pause. Though, the optimism has since been shattered by the potential fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

As such, the status quo will likely continue in the near-term with safe haven flows leading to further strength in U.S. dollar, which would pose headwinds to the sizable international exposure in SDIV. Meanwhile, the low-growth low-rate regime likewise suggests SDIV's hefty small cap exposure will most likely continue to struggle as well.

In summary, even though SDIV offers an optically attractive yield, its total return potential is hampered by its holdings' lackluster earnings growth and unfavorable allocation to international small cap stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.