Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter - Optimism And New Opportunities

In 2019, the Euclidean Fund I advanced 20% net of fees, whereas the S&P 500 total return advanced 31%. We are satisfied with this result for two reasons.

First, as with recent years, the majority of 2019 continued to extend the recent trend of investors betting on the come by investing in high-growth companies at ever-higher valuations. However, during the final four months of the year, there was a decided shift in how investors began to value companies, focusing more on those priced low in relation to their fundamentals rather than betting on companies' growth prospects. This changing tide shows up in our performance relative to the S&P 500 total return over the last four months of the year.

While we will not prognosticate on what the market might do in the short term, investor enthusiasm for expensive companies generally has proven to be both cyclical and not a fruitful basis for long-term investing. Similar shifts have occurred in the past and subsequently value investors consistently achieved strong returns. So, we are optimistic about the future.

Second, we have shared a lot of evidence over the years that our style of investing is likely to best distinguish itself during long periods when valuation multiples are contracting. For example, consider the study summarized by the table below.

In this study, we segmented the past into optimistic and pessimistic periods by dividing the previous 47 years into 12 segments (11 four-year segments and one three-year segment) and defining each as pessimistic or optimistic based on whether valuation multiples increased or decreased across its span. Our measure of valuation was the Shiller P/E [1], also known as the Cyclically Adjusted P/E. Then, during each of those four-year periods, we compared the simulated returns of a value strategy that sorts companies by earnings yield [2] to the S&P 500's total return. The results follow.

As you will notice, over the entire period from 1973-2019, the simulations suggest that the value approach would have outperformed the S&P 500 total return by about 7% annualized. However, by looking at the top section of the table, you can see that almost all of this outperformance would have occurred during pessimistic periods (when valuation multiples are contracting). Conversely, during exuberant periods - such as we have experienced over the last several years - the value approach, with one exception from 2009-2012, has a much harder time keeping pace with the market. So, in today's environment, where multiples have been inflating at a rapid clip, our objective is to at best rise with the tide, and with a 20% return, we feel good about the year. Importantly, given that we think that the probability of valuation multiples compressing during the years ahead is higher than the chance of their continuing to expand rapidly, we are optimistic about Euclidean's prospects for outperformance during the years ahead.

We also made some big strategic changes at Euclidean this year, enabling us to devote more resources to our machine-learning research and to bring the next generation of models into production.

After more than 10 years working with me building Euclidean, Mike is taking on a new challenge. Mike is now the Chief Operating Officer at Justworks, which may be the fastest growing HR technology company in the country. It is a great opportunity for him. He wanted to get back into an operating role, deploying capital and leading people in the context of a high-growth company. Mike had been on the board of Justworks for the past five years and, as the company became of size, they asked him to help lead the company.

The good news for Euclidean is two-fold. First, we continue to have what we need from Mike at Euclidean. He continues to support me in refining Euclidean's models and overseeing investment actions in Euclidean Fund I, just as he continues to oversee investments in the Euclidean Fund for Cancer Research.

Second, this change creates new opportunities for Euclidean. We have redirected Mike's salary toward resources that support me in accelerating our R&D efforts and managing the administrative, compliance, and trade execution functions that Mike previously managed day-to-day. We have also moved Euclidean's headquarters to Seattle.

In this context, I am excited to tell you about Lakshay Chauhan, a new data scientist on our team. Lakshay worked for several years in technical consulting doing high performance computing, simulation, and data science. Lakshay "found" Euclidean several years ago after reading our paper on forecasting fundamentals with deep neural networks. He approached us with a proposition to advance our research by incorporating the ability to quantify uncertainty in our forecasts. We began working together and Lakshay subsequently navigated a deep dive into the subject of Deep Bayesian Neural Networks for uncertainty quantification.

Lakshay is now working to use this expertise to incorporate these techniques, which are at the forefront of machine learning and AI, into the models that drive our funds investment decision making.

I am looking forward to this new chapter for Euclidean. Please reach out anytime with questions or feedback on recent changes, this letter, or Euclidean's investment philosophy.

Best, John

The opinions expressed herein are those of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC ("Euclidean") and are subject to change without notice. This material is not financial advice or an offer to purchase or sell any product. Euclidean reserves the right to modify its current investment strategies and techniques based on changing market dynamics or client needs.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC, is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Euclidean, including our investment strategies, fees, and objectives can be found in our ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

[1] Professor Robert Shiller of Yale University invented the Schiller P/E to measure the market's valuation. The Schiller P/E looks at the S&P 500 index level in relation to the 10-year average inflation-adjusted, annual earnings for the S&P 500 constituent companies.

[2] In the simulations, Standard & Poor's COMPUSTAT database was used as a source for all information about companies and securities for the entire simulated time period. The S&P 500 return is the total return of the S&P 500, which refers to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index with dividends reinvested. Simulated returns also include the reinvestment of all income. In each simulation, NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ companies were ranked according to the value factor EBIT/EV (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes divided by Enterprise Value). Non-US-based companies, companies in the financials sector, and companies with a market capitalization that, when adjusted by the S&P 500 Index Price to January 2010, is less than $100M were excluded from the ranking.

The simulation results reflect assets-under-management (AUM) at the start of each month that, when adjusted by the S&P 500 Index Price to January 2010, is equal to $100M. Portfolios were constructed by investing equal amounts of capital in the top decile of companies represented by the value factor and then rebalancing monthly to equally weight the evolving constituents of the top decile. The amount of shares of a security bought or sold in a month was limited to no more than 10% of the monthly volume for a security. During the period 1983 to present, the purchase and sale price of a security was based on volume weighted daily closing price of the security during the first ten trading days of each month. Prior to 1983, when daily pricing is not available for all securities, the purchase and sale price of a security was based on the monthly closing price of the security. Transaction costs are factored as $0.02 per share plus an additional slippage factor that increases as a square of the simulation's volume participation in a security. Specifically, if participating at the maximum 10% of monthly volume, the simulation buys at 1% more than the average market price or, conversely, sells at 1% less than the average market price.

Other than these transaction costs, the simulated results do not reflect the deduction of any management fees or expenses. Historical simulated results presented herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not based on actual performance results. Historical simulated results are not indicative of future performance.

