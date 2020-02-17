3D Systems: Adapting To The New 3D Printing Reality

The hype surrounding 3D printing has significantly died down in recent years. 3D printing pioneer 3D Systems (DDD) has been hardest hit by the industry slowdown. The company has seen its stock prices tumble after its peak in 2014 and has not recovered since. Bad news continues to pile up for 3D Systems as CEO and President Vyomesh Joshi recently announced plans to retire.

After years of employee turnover, news of a high-level upcoming leadership change should worry investors. Despite such worrying trends, there are signs that 3D Systems could be headed towards an upward trajectory. 3D Systems is starting to make positive strides on the cost structure front and is now running a more efficient business. As 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology continues to mature, 3D Systems will be in a great position to benefit.

Improving Cost Structure

Since 3D Systems' stock collapse in 2014, the company has made efforts to become a more efficient organization. The company continues to focus on cost structure by leaning out its organization and reducing headcount. This has enabled 3D Systems to improve operational efficiency and cost of sales, which will be essential in pushing the company towards profitable growth.

In Q3, the company reduced its inventory by $11.2 million and generated $6.5 million from operations. The company also reduced its total non-GAAP operating expenses by nearly 10% in the first nine months. 3D Systems has also managed to cut its SG&A and R&D by 6% and 11% respectively during the same time. If 3D Systems continues to improve its cost structure, the company could experience sustained profitability.

Focusing on Promising Segments

Despite 3D Systems' improving cost structure, the company is still having trouble growing its top-line. The company's Q3 GAAP revenue of $155.3 million actually represents a 5.6% Y/Y decrease. This trend of stagnating and even declining revenues is certainly troubling. However, 3D Systems is growing in specific promising segments like materials (+3% Y/Y) and healthcare (+6% Y/Y).

While 3D Systems overall quarterly revenue declined Y/Y, the company is making gains in promising segments like healthcare.

Source: 3D Systems

As 3D Systems puts more emphasis on promising growth markets and steers away from less productive segments, the company has a solid growth path ahead. Healthcare, in particular, has been a bright spot for the company. 3D Systems grew its healthcare segment by 15% in Q3 excluding the large enterprise customer. In fact, the company grew every part of its healthcare business in Q3, including advanced medical manufacturing and simulators.

3D Systems is also making impressive gains on its innovative Figure 4 platform. The company has introduced eight new Figure 4 platform materials and is planning to scale its industrial Figure 4 platform. This innovative platform and the new materials that come with it should further help push growth moving forward.

The innovative Figure 4 platform could be a significant growth engine moving forward.

Source: 3D Systems

While the consumer 3D printing sector has dramatically underperformed in recent years, the industrial and manufacturing 3D segments are gaining steam. 3D Systems has acknowledged this fact and is now attempting to grow its presence in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Rather than chasing the overhyped home consumer 3D printing market, 3D Systems is being more pragmatic by increasing its focus on more proven 3D printing production markets. The days of endless acquisitions in an attempt to meet 3D printing hype appears to be winding down. This could lead to more sustainable growth over the long-term.

Competition Is Increasing

3D Systems is no longer the dominant force that it once was. Back in 2014, 3D Systems and its rival Stratasys (SSYS) appeared set to take over the 3D printing industry. Both these 3D printing pioneers have since experienced precipitous price declines. To make matters worse, 3D Systems now has to contend with larger and better equipped 3D printing entrants like HP (HP). Such large competitors could easily take market share away from 3D Systems.

Large companies like HP are starting to make major inroads in the 3D printing industry. Many of their products are starting to rival those of pioneers like 3D Systems.

Source: HP

While it appears increasingly unlikely that 3D Systems will dominate the industry over the long-term, the company could still obtain a major foothold in several promising 3D printing markets. The 3D printing industry is growing fast enough to accommodate smaller companies like 3D Systems. After years of general industry underperformance, investors now appear to be underestimating 3D printing's long-term growth potential.

Conclusion

The hype surrounding consumer 3D printing has rightfully died down. However, 3D printing's potential on the industrial and manufacturing side is brighter than ever. 3D Systems is well aware of this fact and has made positive strides in capturing market share in these sectors. While 3D Systems may never become the 3D printing powerhouse that many thought it would become, the company still has a lot to offer.

Investors should still be wary of 3D Systems at its current market capitalization of $1.4 billion. While 3D Systems is improving its cost structure and becoming a more efficient organization, the company is still experiencing stagnating revenues. In a fast-growing industry like 3D printing, hyperfocus on costs rather than growth is not exactly a great sign. If 3D Systems proves it can achieve profitable growth, the company could witness turnaround. For now, however, it would be wise to stay neutral on this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.