The Fastest Growing Dividends Of The Decade

Everybody loves dividend paying companies. Even more so if the dividends grow. Plenty of companies can manage moderate, single-digit percentage increases in their dividends every year. Above average ones can manage double-digit increases. The truly exceptional ones can sustain more than 20% annualized growth over a prolonged period. These are the companies with the fastest growing dividends of the last decade:

Note: For the purposes of this exercise, I excluded companies which cut their dividend during the Great Recession. (Many banks reduced their dividends to 1 cent, resulting in abnormally large increases in subsequent years.) Additionally, I excluded companies which initiated dividends in 2010 or later, as I wanted to be able to consistently compare companies with established dividend histories. CAGRs were calculated based on actual dividends paid in 2010 and estimated dividends to be paid in 2020 based on the most recently announced dividend rate, not taking into account any potential increases during the year.

#1: Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Surprised to see an airline take the top spot? Me too. Southwest Airlines has been paying a dividend since 1989, but it had grown erratically and was frozen at 1.8 cents per year starting in 2001. It wasn’t until 2012, when earnings started taking off (pardon the pun), that LUV began consistently increasing its dividend. The payout ratio in 2010 was an undemanding 2.4%. Rapidly growing earnings and a boost in the payout ratio to 16% have caused the dividend to grow at 45% CAGR over the last 10 years. If you consider that the dividend growth didn’t really start until 2012, that becomes 50.7% CAGR over 9 years. Southwest’s earnings growth has certainly slowed down, but there is still plenty of room for continued dividend increases in the future.

#2: Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard has been undoubtedly one of the fastest growing companies over the last decade. Despite initiating its dividend in 2006, Mastercard held dividend payments steady at a split-adjusted 6 cents annually for close to 5 years. In 2012, when its payout ratio had dropped to a measly 3.2% that Mastercard finally started growing its dividend. And boy did it grow! Fueled by double-digit earnings growth and expansion of the payout ratio, Mastercard’s dividend has grown at an astounding 38.8% CAGR over the past 10 years. If you consider the delayed start to dividend growth, it becomes an even more impressive 44% CAGR over 9 years. And it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon – the company is expected to post earnings growth in the high teens for the foreseeable future and the payout ratio is still a conservative 18% based on earnings estimates.

#3: Celanese (CE)

I was pleasantly surprised to see a chemicals company take the number 3 spot. Celanese is arguably one of the best run companies in its industry. The dividend story here is similar to Mastercard’s. The dividend was initiated in 2005, but kept steady at 16 cents annually for 5 years. Celanese began growing its dividend in 2010, when earnings had rebounded from the Great Recession and the payout ratio had dropped to 5%. Since then, consistent double-digit earnings growth and an expansion of the payout ratio to about 25% has caused the dividend to grow at a 30% CAGR over the past decade. Although earnings retreated in 2019, the company is expected to rebound in the coming years and is quite capable of sustaining continued double-digit dividend growth rates.

#4: Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Despite taking the number 4 spot for dividend growth, the story at Helmerich & Payne is quite discomfiting. Through the beginning of the decade, dividend policy at HP was quite conservative, with mid to high single-digit growth rates and payout ratios below 10%. Quite prudent for a company in the cyclical energy sector, and reflective of its ~40-year streak of dividend increases. This all changed in 2013, when, over the course of 2 years, the company hiked its dividend by almost 1,000%, bringing it to a 42% payout ratio in 2014. This was almost perfectly timed for the commodity crash in 2015-2016, and the payout ratio quickly blew up as the company started posting losses. Despite its troubles, the company stubbornly continued raising its dividend, albeit at a much slower pace, funding the payouts from a combination of cash flows and debt issuances. Although earnings have recovered somewhat, coverage of the dividend remains quite precarious, and it is at elevated risk of being cut. Averaged out over the decade, the dividend has grown at a 29% CAGR.

#5: UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Ringing in at number 5, UnitedHealth was one of the few financial companies to survive the Great Recession with its dividend intact, although this was more the result of its paltry payout policy (<1%) than earnings resilience. In fact, UNH had not increased its dividend at all since it began paying one at the beginning of the century (although a couple of stock splits did result in incremental increases). By the time 2010 rolled around, UNH finally began using the dividend as a meaningful way to provide shareholder returns, setting the payout at about 10% of earnings. Rapid, double-digit earnings growth over much of the past decade and an expansion of the payout ratio to 26% has resulted in 27% compound annual growth for the dividend.

#6: Visa (V)

One might have expected Visa to grow its dividend at a similar rate as Mastercard, given the similarities in their businesses. In fact, if you were to consider EPS growth over the past decade, it would almost be a dead heat, as both companies have posted slightly over 20% annualized growth in earnings. The difference in dividend growth is largely due to discrepancies in dividend policies between the two companies. Mastercard started off at a much lower payout ratio (4.3% in 2010) compared to Visa (12.8%). Despite the nominally slower rate of growth, Visa is no slouch. The company has grown its dividend at a very respectable 25% CAGR and still has a conservative payout ratio of 19.5%, with plenty of room for future growth.

#7: Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Westlake Chemical sits at number 7. Since initiating its dividend in 2004, Westlake has steadily increased its dividend every year, despite the highly cyclical nature of its business. In good years, the payout ratio has typically been less than 10%; in bad years, it jumps into the mid-20s. Overall, the trend has been healthy growth over time, and the dividend has grown at 24% annualized over the last decade.

#8: MarketAxess (MKTX)

MarketAxess is not a name you hear often in conjunction with “dividend growth.” And yet, this company has grown both earnings and dividends in spectacular fashion. Rather surprisingly, there has been very little change over the last decade in the company’s payout ratio; it has largely stayed in the mid-30% range. Instead, the rapid dividend growth – 23.9% CAGR – is largely a function of increased earnings.

#9: Texas Instruments (TXN)

Whip out your calculators! Texas Instruments rolls into 9th place with a 22.1% annualized dividend growth rate over the last decade. TXN entered the decade with a $0.50 dividend and a 19% payout ratio. Dividend growth has largely been a result of increasing the payout ratio, as earnings growth has been somewhat lumpy. Looking at forward earnings estimates, the dividend currently represents a 71% payout ratio, which is a bit too high for comfort, and suggests that future dividend growth may slow down considerably.

#10: A.O. Smith (AOS)

Rounding out the top 10 is industrial stalwart A.O. Smith. A.O. Smith has been at the dividend growth game for a while and survived the Great Recession with flying colors – the payout ratio only got as high as 32% of trough earnings in 2010. Since then, the payout ratio has largely been maintained in the mid-20% range, although the recent drop in earnings has pushed it up to around 40%. Over the last 10 years, A.O. Smith’s dividend has increased at an annualized rate of 21.6%. Who knew water heaters could be so profitable?!

Honorable Mentions

Bank OZK (OZK) – 21.4% CAGR

WestRock (WRK) – 21.3% CAGR (based on RockTenn dividend)

TJX Companies (TJX) – 20.5% CAGR

Ross Stores (ROST) – 20.4% CAGR

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) – 20.3% CAGR

Cummins (CMI) – 19.6% CAGR

Union Pacific (UNP) – 19.5% CAGR

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) – 19.3% CAGR

Inter Parfums (IPAR) – 19.2% CAGR

Who do you think will be the fastest dividend growers of the next decade?

The best candidates for exceptional future dividend growth seem to be companies with strong earnings growth coupled with a low but increasing payout ratio. Which companies do you think will be the fastest dividend growers of the next decade?

