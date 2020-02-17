Sandstorm Gold: The Stock Is Too Hot

Sandstorm also announced it will list its shares on the NYSE on February 20.

Sandstorm Gold: What To Do Now

Streaming and royalty company Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has reported yet another strong quarterly earnings report. On Thursday, Sandstorm released its Q4 and 2019 full-year results, with the company smashing records across the board.

Sandstorm also made a big announcement to transfer the listing of its common shares from the NYSE American to the NYSE, a move which should provide more liquidity and open up the company to new institutional investors.

But is Sandstorm's stock a buy right now? Here's what to make of this news, and my current thoughts on the stock.

Fourth Quarter and 2019 Highlights

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Revenue (in millions) Gold Equivalent Ounces Canada $5.6 3,789 North America excl. Canada $4.2 2,842 South America $10.6 7,099 Other $3.6 2,383 Total $24.0 16,113

Sandstorm's fourth-quarter production finished at 16,113 ounces, with most of this production coming from its North and South American assets. Its average cash cost per gold ounce was $286, resulting in margins of $1,115/oz.

Revenue was $24 million, with operating cash flow of $15.2 million and net income of $5.3 million.

Production was lower in Canada and North America, but increased by 130% in South America when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, due to the addition of gold equivalent ounces from the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, royalty revenue from the Aurizona mine in Brazil, and royalty revenue from the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador.

For the full-year 2019, Sandstorm had a great year, make no mistake about it. The company produced 63,829 ounces of gold at cash costs of $286/oz resulting in cash operating margins1 of $1,115 per ounce (for 2018, its cash costs per ounce was $278, with margins of $991 per ounce).

The company produced operating cash flow of $60.7 million and net income of $16.4 million for the full-year 2019.

What to watch in 2020

Sandstorm is saying that it expects another strong year in 2020, but its real growth won't happen until the Hod Maden mine comes online in a couple of years (end of 2022).

Below, you'll see that Sandstorm expects between 60,000 and 70,000 ounces of gold production this year, with revenue of $97.5 million and operating cash flow of $70 million, based on a $1,500/oz gold price (it trades at $1,576/oz as of writing). Its biggest growth driver in 2020 is potential production from the Relief Canyon mine in Q2.

Sandstorm is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of 125,000 ounces in 2024, according to its news release, which represents growth of nearly 100% from its 2019 levels.

(Credit: Sandstorm Gold investor presentation)

Sandstorm's annual production growth has been tremendous since its inception in 2010, as you can see above, and that growth should turbocharge starting in 2023 because of Hod Maden.

Recent major acquisitions include the .90% NSR on precious metals produced from the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador, which is currently under construction and owned by Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCPK:FTMNF). Sandstorm bought the royalty for $32.8 million in cash and it covers more than 644 square kilometres, including all 30 mining concessions held by Lundin Gold.

Even larger was the $42.5 million financing package entered in with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) which includes a $25 million precious metal stream and an NSR on the Relief Canyon gold project in Nevada, plus a $10 million convertible debenture and a $7.5 million private placement.

Sandstorm is set to receive 32,022 ounces of gold over a 5.5 year period, and then 4% of the gold or silver produced for cash payments of 30%–65% of the spot price of gold or silver.

What to watch out for with Sandstorm

The Hod Maden mine is, by far, Sandstorm's biggest growth driver going forward. The company owns a 30% net profits interest, plus a 2% NSR. The asset is expected to produce 60,000-70,000 gold equivalent ounces to Sandstorm, and is estimated to begin production in late-2022, barring any setbacks.

So far, there have not been any issues at development of the mine, other than first production being pushed back a couple of quarters due to a change in timing of the feasibility study.

Sandstorm had originally guided for early-2022 production start for Hod Maden, according to its April 2019 corporate presentation, but later pushed the start date back to Q4 2022.

Here's my main concern: Take away Hod Maden, and Sandstorm is not much of a growth stock. It represents most (if not all) of its future growth. I worry that any development issues could push back the production timeline and seriously damage Sandstorm's stock.

Currently, there aren't any issues to speak of, but building a gold mine is risky business (a number of things can delay production during the construction process), and the mine's development should be watched closely.

Hod Maden is owned by Turkish company Lidya Madencilik, and that's one reason it's hard to get any news out of the mine. I haven't seen any updates from them. For now investors have to rely on Sandstorm's reporting; the next big news should come in Q3 2020 when the feasibility study is completed. Other than that, there is some permitting and land assembly that needs to be completed, as well as construction and commissioning of the mine.

Sandstorm Gold: Final Thoughts

Sandstorm had an excellent Q4 and 2020, and it shows in its stock price, which is up 32% over the past year. But whether the stock is a buy or sell here is up for debate, and I think investors should wait for a better entry point. I also believe there are better opportunities in the current market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.