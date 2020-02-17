Alphabet Is Just Getting Started: YouTube And Cloud To Send Shares Higher

Source: YCharts

Introduction

What an exciting time it is to be an Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) investor. Between threats of regulation that would, from my perspective, disproportionately harm small and medium-sized business owners (and the U.S. economy) and the long-awaited unveiling of YouTube's revenues and margins, there's never a dull moment for owners of this leviathan of tech.

Despite relatively stellar results in the last quarter, with the ever lambasted TAC holding firm at 22.3%, Wall Street found a reason to sell off Alphabet, as they are wont to do.

And I am here to tell you this: the selloff and stagnation in price is the best thing that could happen to Alphabet for long-term investors. In fact, I would like Alphabet's share price to stagnate more often.

And the reason why is simple. In the past, Alphabet would usually sell-off following earnings reports due to whatever reason Wall Street could find. Whether it was TAC or light revenues or that the stock had gotten ahead of its skis, post earnings report has often been a disappointing time for investors. Investors, including myself, have often been left scratching their heads, feeling dejected by the sense of helplessness imbued by yet another post-earnings Alphabet selloff.

But in 2020, we have a tool to combat this selloff.

The Buyback

In January of 2019, Alphabet authorized a humdrum buyback of $12.5B; however, last July, they upped the ante to a separate authorization of $25B.

For today's Alphabet, selloffs are huge positives. Stagnant share price? All the better. It means that the remaining $20B authorized under the share repurchase program will be used at more value-accretive prices. The underlying business won't change and will grow just as it always has.

According to Alphabet's 2019 10-K, as of December 31, 2019, $20.8 billion of their original authorizations remains available for future share repurchases.

Source: GOOG 10-K 2019

As the above chart illustrates, Alphabet bought back stock monthly in the last quarter as the share price rose, ultimately leaving $20.793B worth of authorized dollars for future share repurchases.

More Highlights From The Report: YouTube And Cloud

We finally have the data for which we have all been waiting: YouTube's and Google Cloud's revenues.

First, let's start with the new revenue breakdown:

Source: GOOG 10-K 2019

As can be seen, YouTube ads and Google Cloud are now separate revenue components. Alphabet was kind enough to gives us three years of data for each.

YouTube Ads and Google Cloud provide the means by which Alphabet's revenues will truly become diversified over the coming decade. For many younger generations (Teens and 20s), YouTube is the primary mode of content consumption along with Social Media. And with only approximately $8 per their 2B users of revenue being generated, YouTube has a massive runway for future growth.

Here's what Sundar Pichai had to say on the subject of further monetizing YouTube:

On the question around YouTube, I do think there is a lot of opportunity ahead... I think there is more room -- significantly more room over the mid- to long-term on monetization levels. And so I think we see that as a big opportunity and are investing for it.

Therefore, there is still yet a massive runway for growth for the massive company (YouTube) within a massive company (Alphabet).

What truly separates YouTube from content companies such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Hulu is that YouTube's content is user-generated, and it is prolific as a result. That is, YouTube doesn't need a massive content budget, nor do they need to predict what users will watch.

They simply need to provide a "free market, democratic" environment wherein supply and demand of various content changes rapidly and efficiently.

This may sound unrealistic to some, but based on the above idea, YouTube's current growth rate of ~30%, its 2B users, and it's lower monetization statistics at present, YouTube should likely be valued closer to $1T, which is about $800B higher than my valuation of the company below.

Sum Of Parts Valuation

In this valuation, I won't get nearly as in-depth as I did in my most recent Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) article; however, I will briefly value the parts of Alphabet based on the limited information the company's most recent 10-K gave us.

Segment Growth (YoY) Revenue YouTube Ads 35.8% $15.15B Google Search 15% $98B Google Network 7.68% $21.547B Google Cloud 52.75% $8.918B Google Other 20.98% $17B Total Revenue 17.31% $161.86B

Source: Alphabet's FY19 10-K

Valuations

Segment Valuation YouTube Ads $200B Google Search $1T Google Network $100B Google Cloud $150B Google Other $150B Total Valuation $1.6T

Source: My Own Valuations

Much of the above valuations were informed by the market's current pricing of companies with similar revenue, growth, and margin profiles, such as Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), Netflix, and ServiceNow (NOW).

Therefore, I project that Alphabet is trading at a discount of approximately 37.5% to its fair value. Luckily for investors, the board of directors were wise enough to begin repurchasing the company's shares with some of the $120B worth of cash they have on their balance sheet, which continues to grow each year by about $30-$40B.

Explaining The Massive Discount

Some readers may be thinking that the market could not possibly be mispricing the company by such a wide margin. There are a few reasons why the discount could be taking place:

1) What's called the Conglomerate Discount

2) Opacity in Alphabet's financials

3) Fear of business-damaging legislation

The first two are somewhat part and parcel of each other. That is, because the company is such a massive conglomerate, it's only natural for its financials to be opaque to some extent. Alphabet could break out each tiny detail of every segment, from revenue to free cash flow margin; however, they don't for strategic or efficiency reasons.

The third reason revolves around something about which I have written at length. I highly recommend any investors currently in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Alphabet, or considering to buy these companies, read my article entitled, "Facebook: Conviction Buy Despite Regulatory Fears."

I thoroughly explore why business-destroying regulation will not come in that article. The crux of the argument is that the digital ad revolution has reached the point of no return; in that, the technology currently fuels so much GDP growth via small, medium, and large businesses ad budgets that dismantling it would result in economic calamity. I demonstrate this mathematically in the above article.

Further, the most influential members of any political constituency are the business owners. Whether its mega-corporations on a national level or the small and medium-sized business owners on a local level, their voices, and their pocketbooks, mean the most. All of these businesses have become very reliant on the effectiveness of digital, targeted ads; therefore, they will be vocal opponents should regulators ever decide to pass business-damaging legislation.

Concluding Thoughts

For many years, investors have known that the market has persistently discounted Alphabet relative to its intrinsic value, and today, the market continues to do so. However, today, we as investors have a tool to combat the market's inability to identify the true value of the company: the $20B share buyback, that, if the company is wise, should persist as long as this massive discount persists.

To be clear, I don't recommend every company out there maximize shareholder value through aggressive share buybacks, instead of properly stewarding shareholder capital into value-accretive CAPEX or R&D (is there really a different term for software companies) based projects.

In the case of Alphabet, however, it simply has too much money to steward properly and the market continues to discount the company such that buying back shares makes a lot of sense.

For all of the reasons discussed in this article, I rate Alphabet a strong buy, despite the run up to $1,500.

YouTube alone will reach a $1T valuation as younger generations mature but continue to consume their DIY videos and other on-demand, free content on the site.

As always, thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB, NOW, CRM, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.