Relmada Therapeutics: A Promising Depression Focused Player For 2020

Today, we will study why Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is an attractive clinical-stage biopharmaceutical pick in 2020.

Company overview

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing REL-1017 (d-methadone or dextromethadone) as a rapid-acting oral treatment option for depression and other CNS (central nervous system) disorders. The company's lead asset, REL-1017 is a non-competitive NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptor, antagonist. Besides depression, the company also plans to study REL-1017 in other indications such as Rett Syndrome, ophthalmological conditions, and mitochondrial diseases.

Relmada Therapeutics' research pipeline also comprises of investigational assets such as REL-1015 (LevoCap ER) which is being evaluated in pain indications, REL-1028 (BuTab) in chronic pain and opioid dependence indications, and MepiGel (REL-1021) as a topical treatment for painful peripheral neuropathies.

REL-1017 can offer a more effective yet safer treatment option for TRD patients

In 2017, there were 17.3 million MDD (major depressive disorder) patients in the U.S. Of these, 10% - 30% suffer from TRD (treatment-resistant depression). NMDA antagonists are fast emerging as a potent class of drugs in the depression indication. REL-1017 can prove to be equal or even superior to the much-touted Ketamine with a stronger safety profile as an antidepressant for TRD patients.

Like Ketamine, D-methadone seems to possess NMDA antagonist properties which have an anti-depressant effect. This was seen in three animal models of depression. The drug's Phase 1 trial also demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile of the drug. D-methadone has not demonstrated adverse events associated with traditional opioid or ketamine at the expected therapeutic doses. D-methadone is an isomer of racemic methadone.

Normally, racemic methadone is associated with common opioid side effects such as anxiety, nervousness, restlessness, sleep problems (insomnia), nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea, drowsiness, and others. Published literature shows that left or Levo isomer, l-methadone, is largely is related to opioid activity, while the right or Dextro isomer, d-methadone, has less of that activity.

If approved, Dextromethadone may be a more convenient treatment option in terms of its dosing regimen and route of administration.

REL-1017 has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety in Phase 2 trial

On October 15, Relmada Therapeutics announced positive topline data from Phase 2 REL-1017-202, study evaluating two dosages, 25 mg once a day and 50 mg once a day, of REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment option for TRD patients.

Both dosage regimens of REL-1017 demonstrated rapid onset of action and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant differences compared to placebo on all efficacy measures.

The drug reported solid improvement on the MADRS (Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale) which first appeared on Day 4 and then continued and Day 14, even after treatment discontinuation, with P values < 0.03. The impact of MADRS score was large, and the difference in scores was as much as 0.7 to 1.0 between the active and placebo arms.

The 50 mg dosage of REL-1017 also demonstrated statistically significant improvement on the CGI-S (Clinical Global Impression - Severity) scale as compared to placebo on day 4 of treatment. The improvement was statistically significant for both dosages on day 7 and Day 14.

The activity seen on the 4th day is commendable, considering that the majority of existing anti-depressants take almost up to a month to show activity.

Results from this trial also confirmed the favourable tolerability and safety profile of REL-1017 as observed in the Phase 1 studies. There were only mild to moderate adverse-events in the trial. Further, there was no evidence of the increased prevalence of specifically relevant organ group adverse events, treatment-induced dissociative symptoms, treatment-induced psychotomimetic symptoms, and opiate withdrawal symptoms in treatment groups vs placebo.

There are multiple growth catalysts for the stock in 2020 and early 2021

Investors can expect multiple news readouts that can potentially drive up the stock price in 2020.

Relmada Therapeutics expects to present full data from REL-1017 Phase 2 TRD study in the first half of 2020. The company also expects the end of TRD Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2020. Thereafter, the company expects to initiate a pivotal program evaluating REL-1017 in TRD in the second half of 2020. The company also expects to commence Phase 2 trial evaluating REL-1017 in MDD in the second half of 2020.

Investors should pay attention to risks

The growth prospects of Relmada Therapeutics' shares depends almost extensively on the clinical and commercial prospects of REL-1017 in TRD and then in MDD indication. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration risks.

The average probability for an investigational psychiatric drug moving from Phase 2 to the FDA approval is only 11.6%. Of all therapeutic segments, the probability of Phase 2 success for a psychiatric drug is estimated to be the lowest, close to 23.7%. Psychiatric drugs also have the lowest probability of approval after the first FDA review, close to 37%. The company is thus exposed to significant R&D failure risk.

Finally, there remains a high degree of market uncertainty related to the uptake of a drug post-approval. Besides competition from existing players focused on alleviating symptoms of depression, the company also stands to face competition from Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) who are aiming to target the underserved depression market with their promising investigational therapies.

Relmada Therapeutics currently does not have any revenue streams. The company is loss-making and can continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Relmada Therapeutics is $63. On January 27, Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage for the company with a Buy rating and $75 price target. The analyst expects the company's investigational d-methadone oral pill, REL-1017, to be worth $1.0-2.0 billion or even higher if approved in the TRD indication. He expects the company's stock to jump up by as much as 50-100%, in case FDA awards a breakthrough therapy designation and sets a path ahead for the drug to secure approval not only in TRD but also in MDD indication.

On January 10, SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman initiated coverage for Relmada Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and $50 price target. The analyst is impressed with REL-1017's demonstrated efficacy and lack of ketamine or methadone-like side-effects in the Phase 2 trial. He believes that there is much growth potential for this oral therapy in TRD indication, which has historically been a difficult-to-treat condition. There are only three drugs currently approved by the FDA in this indication. Marc Goodman now expects Phase 3 data readout for REL-1017 in TRD indication in 2020. Besides a strong pipeline, the analyst is also impressed with the strength of the company's balance sheet. Subsequent to the recent public offering, the analyst believes that the company has enough funds to finance the Phase 3 research program and NDA filing of REL-1017.

On December 16, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja initiated coverage of Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $64 price target.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018. We see that the analyst sentiment and target price have improved considerably since December 2018.

Analysts expect a 42% deterioration in EPS for fiscal 2020. This is mainly attributed to increased expenses associated with the Phase 3 program of REL-1017 in TRD indication.

At the end of September 2019, Relmada Therapeutics had cash worth $7.8 million on its balance sheet. On December 9, the company also announced the closing of a public offering of shares for gross proceeds of $115.0 million. The company has spent $11.4 million in cash on operational activities in the last twelve months ending September 2019. Even after assuming a much higher annual cash burn rate of $25 million for the company to account for the late-stage trials of REL-1017, the company seems to have sufficient funds to sustain its operations at least till 2023. Hence, there is limited risk associated with potential equity dilution for the company in the immediate future.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $63 is a fair estimate of the true potential of this stock. The stock is already up by 855.13% in the last one year and yet has significant upside potential in coming months. However, Relmada Therapeutics is a risky stock and should only be considered by aggressive retail investors with at least a one-year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.