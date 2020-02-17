Broadcom: Long-Term Growth Indicates Fair Value

Last week I initiated a position in the company - and I intend to keep buying in 2020 as long as it's appealing.

While the company may look barely fairly valued in terms of overall estimates, I see continued potential high rates of growth which justifies the price.

I don't own many chip manufacturers. I have a small position in Intel (INTC) which I wish I could expand - however, Intel at this time remains somewhat unattractively valued in terms of its potential forward growth and returns - my position in this competitor is up almost 65% since purchase.

So, instead, I delve deeper into Broadcom (AVGO). While the company has different characteristics, Broadcom is interesting in its own right and an investment gives you access to a chip manufacturer with a ~$130B market cap.

Let's take a look exactly at what you get when you buy the common shares of Broadcom.

Broadcom - A quick Introduction

Broadcom is an American developer and designer of semiconductor and digital infrastructure products. Initially founded in 1961, it separated from Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) in 1999. From then on, it went through a number of M&A's in 2005, 2008, and went public with the AVGO ticker back in 2009.

The biggest M&A for the company was the merger with Broadcom (which now also is the company name) for $37B back in 2015, as well as the merger with Brocade Communications Systems which also saw the company relocating its legal address to Delaware to avoid merger reviews by CFIUS.

Broadcom tried to buy Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 3 years back but was refused by their board, but did acquire CA Technologies for $18.9B in 2018, as well as the enterprise security business from Symantec.

All of these mergers and acquisitions have created a company that, for lack of a better term is interesting.

(Source: Broadcom IR presentation)

All of the aforementioned decisions have resulted in a company with a near-record amount of IP's and patents and with a revenue rivaling that of larger and older semi companies. The heritage of the company brings together some of the industry's strongest and most innovative brands under one roof.

Broadcom has chosen to split its revenues into the following reporting segments.

Infrastructure software, containing Mainframe software, Business Operations, Cyber Security and AI operations (AIOPS)

containing Mainframe software, Business Operations, Cyber Security and AI operations (AIOPS) Data Center, representing Networking, Computation and storage solutions.

representing Networking, Computation and storage solutions. Broadband , containing connected devices such as routers, gateways, and modems, IoT and service provider hardware.

, containing connected devices such as routers, gateways, and modems, IoT and service provider hardware. Wireless , which contains Front-end RF, Bluetooth, Satellite/GNSS, and Wifi.

, which contains Front-end RF, Bluetooth, Satellite/GNSS, and Wifi. Industrial, combining Industrial/automotive products, optical sensing, and isolation, Motion control, LED and fiber-optic technology.

The company is, at this time, primarily a hardware company in terms of revenues.

(Source: Broadcom IR presentation)

Though this can be subject to change going forward, given how the portfolio composition has already changed over the past decade. The company has managed the integration, synergies and the picking of its M&A's extremely well. Why?

(Source: Broadcom IR presentation)

Because most fundamentally relevant metrics over the past 3-5 years when Broadcom made many large M&A's, are up excessively.

(Source: Broadcom IR presentation)

Shareholders have been rewarded generously, with the dividend growing triple-digit percentage-wise just in a few years.

You might think that Broadcom, as a result of all the M&A'ing, is swimming in debt. While Broadcom certainly isn't debt-free, which it was in 2013, the company "only" has an NTM net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1X. While this is above a 1.5X level we'd like to see for a Semiconductor firm, it's not all that worrying in the bigger picture, given the company's simply massive amounts of annual EBITDA. Again, the EPS and FCF growth pathways have been insane for such a short time.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Broadcom has plenty of cash coming in to service both its existing debt and the dividend payouts, which currently come in at just north of 50% of annual EPS in terms of P/O and 48% in terms of Free cash flow. Not exactly worrisome in the bigger picture.

What interests me the most is that many M&A's result in either flat or even declining margins - at least for some time. Not so the case for Broadcom - as a dive into company 10K's tells us, the gross margins have actually improved sequentially for the past few years as a result of these acquisitions. This tells us a few things.

First, management certainly knows what it's doing. A razor-sharp focus on capital allocation and discipline has created what I would consider a class leader. The company CEO, Hock Tan, comes with decades of experience from both financial roles at massive other companies like PepsiCo (PEP), but also from the private equity sector. A quick look at the previous deals shows us that M&A multiples are competitive, and this shows in the company results.

Gross margin improvements like this wouldn't be possible without improving the core business performance either, however. Broadcom spends savagely into R&D to keep up with the competition, and these two combined factors of excellent M&A's and aggressive R&D are what, as I see it, result in these competitive returns.

So, what we have is an arguably best-in-class Semiconductor company which over the past 5 years has delivered such excellent returns that investment into Broadcom 10 years ago would have generated total returns in the thousands of percent.

It has an attractive portfolio, an excellent history of rewarding shareholders with growing dividends, laser-sharp focus on appealing M&As and other opportunities and a proven CEO and management team who clearly know what they're on about.

How have recent results been?

Recent Results & Debt

2019 was a blowout for Broadcom. While the overall semi market globally was down 8% for the year, Broadcom's own core semiconductor segment was only down 4% for the year. Additionally, Broadcom guides for semi stabilization going forward and guides for a core growth of 6-8% CAGR over the next several years in semis specifically.

Otherwise, some items for FY19:

The company closed on CA and Symantec, companies which focus on mainframe and enterprise-level software/architecture. The company expects Symantec to begin with a $1.8B annual revenue, which will be targeted to grow to $2B over the coming 3 years.

Net revenue up 6% for the year, a new record going into 2020.

Semi solutions represented 79% of 2019's business, and the segment was down 7% YoY but 5% sequentially, indicating an uptick.

Adj. EBITDA of $12.6B, up 13.5% YoY.

FCF margin of 41% in terms of net revenue.

Gross margins of 71%.

The company is also looking to sell its RF unit, which it took the year to reclassify outside of its core semi business. While not much detail has been released here, the value of the RF business is estimated to be around $10B, which could go a long way to addressing some of AVGO's current net debt, as well as finance further M&A's.

Outlook-wise, the company is expecting around $18B in revenue from semis alone, representing a 7% annual revenue growth. The company expects RF to grow high single-digit numbers. Mixed Signal products will drop more than half in revenue due to downsizing/less investments, and the company's software segment is expected to grow to around $7B for the full year.

Due to growth CapEx, restructuring and some headwinds, the company expects flat margins and EBITDA margins, but it brings us to a total expected revenue of $20-$25B for the full year 2020, and a long-term goal of growing operating margins to 55% by 2022, thanks to a heavier focus on the software-side of things.

The company targets a continued 50% earnings payout ratio, which would mean smaller dividend growth going forward, unless the company continues to organically grow and M&A aggressively (which they have stated they intend to do).

The company's debt might be one of the factors to consider here. While the current rate is down from LTM 2.86X to NTM 2.11X, it's still well above the 1.5X we'd like to see. However, a couple of factors.

Rating agencies didn't expect AVGO to address the debt as quickly as they have, expecting a 3X+ net debt/EBITDA until FY2020. This is already not the case.

Using 2020 guidance, we arrive at a net debt/ Adj. EBITDA (assuming similar adjustments) of 1.7-1.8X range, which is well within what we'd like to see, even if it's north of 1.5X.

The number of 1.6-1.8X does not include the potential sale of RF, which is already ongoing. The RF sale will bring in approximately $10B, which if used to pay down the company's debt and in conjunction with the aforementioned FY2020 EBITDA guidance would lower the current net debt down from $27.743B (Per 10K filings) to around $17.743B, assuming no change in Cash/Equivalents, would come to a potential current net debt/EBITDA of 1.91X (based on 10K), net debt/adjusted EBITDA of 1.4X (10K numbers).

Using 2020 guidance and assuming the RF sale, these numbers drop to net debt 1.7X on the basis of EBITDA and 1.29X on the basis of adjusted EBITDA using the upper guidance range of the 2020E revenues and the same margins. It should be noted that the stock-based compensation included in adjusted EBITDA was particularly high in FY19, so averaging it out and assuming a slightly lower adj. EBITDA could be fair.

In either case, each of these scenarios even excluding the potential RF sale is well-above the 3X or even the 2.5X we saw during parts of 2019 which, as I see it, is really the main point.

All in all, Broadcom's history of earnings, margin and income growth are nothing short of spectacular. They outperform most every peer in the industry on the basis of margins and profitability, and with debt lowered and the outlook at least flat or slightly positive for 2020 with continued growth, we should look at what we can expect from the company from a valuation basis.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

At first glance, this graph might not look all that exciting, all things considered. I've gone ahead and trimmed it to exclude some years of more explosive growth, as I feel that the historical growth rate of ~16% (and the thereby-used fair value metric) better than 25% encapsulates the company's expected growth rate of around 8-12%.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even assuming very conservative valuations on the basis of historical means as opposed to actual growth however, the potential returns for this company are in the double digits over the next few years. The key here really is downside protection (you won't potentially lose money unless the company goes under 8-9 times earnings long term) coupled with appealing flat development/small upside.

At a P/E more accurately representing the company's expected growth rate of 9.25% average, the company has the potential of returning around 15% annually on the basis of a return to 15X P/E and assuming the increases in dividends meet the guided-for rates.

However, I do see a small problem with these guided-for dividends by FactSet - namely that they do not match the company's guided-for payout ratio of ~50%.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

In this forecast, I've modeled a beyond-estimate growth ratio of 8%, which does represent a slowdown, but we also don't have enough guidance to simply assume a higher growth rate. This would mean that barring the increase in dividend we already have ($13/share and a year since late 2019), a similar increase even assuming a 10% EPS growth in 2020 would push the dividend well above 55% which does not match the company's stated target.

If we assume a slower earnings growth rate going forward, this will effectively slow down the dividend growth rate as well, if the company's P/O target of 50% is upheld.

I believe doing so is conservative and "accurate", as assuming conservative metrics going forward brings pleasant surprises, as opposed to the other way around. Even using such conservative estimates, however, we can see a 12% CAGR on the basis of investment here and using this rather conservative thesis.

That should be enough to get you interested in the company - and it was certainly enough to make me buy here. Add to this the fact that FactSet analyst do not miss estimates - 60% of the time on a 1Y and 2Y basis, AVGO beats estimates - so there's some basis for forward optimism here based on historical results.

All in all, I believe your hard-earning capital is in excellent hands if you decide to put it to work in Broadcom - and that's what I'm looking for more than anything in this market climate. Based on a 2020 earnings estimate/guidance, the fair value for Broadcom on a basis of 15X earnings approaches a range of $330/share on the high end, and the high end here marks exactly the 15X P/E, given that the company historically has never traded at very far above a 15X earnings ratio. We could argue that it was once nearly 17 P/E, and this would indicate a $360-$370/share price, but at the same time, the company traded at valuations of 10-13 during its times of extreme debt, which would indicate share prices of $240-$290/share based on current earnings estimates.

That's a pretty wide range - and I choose to go for the average midpoint based on guidance and actual "fair" value - which brings us to $330/share, indicating a small upside of 4-5% based on today's share price.

Thesis

The combination of an appealing, diversified and well-structured business with a high yield of 4.1% which is still growing near double-digit percentages on a yearly basis is one that's hard to deny. While the company could drop in value as a result of external factors, all this would make me do is turn on the tap and put more capital to work in Broadcom.

This is a long-term holding for me, and one I wished I'd invested in prior to this. It's the sort of holding I look for in this climate - high potential growth, an above-average dividend in an excellent and "safe" company such as Broadcom.

While the semi industry does have cyclical and volatile characteristics from time to time, it's nothing compared to say, automotive. Broadcom has a variety of revenue streams that guarantee the payability of its annual, 50% payout-dividend. Even if seasonality and macro can press valuations down, all this would indicate is a higher potential long-term upside.

At this time, I see Broadcom as appealing - not a "Strong" buy by any measure, but good enough to constitute a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to a near-fairly valued company with a long-term estimated growth rate of 8-10% per year and an appealing dividend, Broadcom is a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.