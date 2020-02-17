Booz Allen Hamilton: Quality Compounder At A Premium Price

Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) recent results reinforce the company's position as the organic growth leader within government services. Continued backlog growth (+7% YoY) points toward further top-line growth, with revenues set for ~11-12% YoY growth in FY20, driving ~12% EPS growth. Taking a medium-term view, I see a clear path toward strong EPS growth through FY21, slightly exceeding the company’s target. BAH’s consistently strong execution highlights not only the inherent quality investors are paying for, but also its willingness to invest for the long term, for instance, on technology, talent, and internal infrastructure. Though there are also various call-option investments that could drive upside surprises, the current above-par valuations have likely factored in much of the positives, and thus, I’d wait for a pullback before considering a position.

Consecutive Beat-And-Raise Quarters

Booz Allen delivered another beat-and-raise quarter, with double-digit organic revenue growth, margin expansion, and raised guidance to boot, for the second consecutive quarter. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11.2% YoY, driving a consensus-beating adjusted EBITDA result, though the 10.3% margin did represent a sight contraction (~50 bps YoY). Adjusted EPS stands at $0.80.

Source: Investor Presentation

While total and funded book-to-bill is down sequentially to 0.5X (1.2X and 1.0X on an LTM basis, respectively), this is in-line with typically lower seasonal bookings to start the government fiscal year. On a YoY basis, the 0.48X result has slightly increased from the 0.45X in 3Q19. YTD strength points to continued strength in the organic revenue trajectory, aided by having a budget in place for FY20.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, FY20 Adj. EPS guidance was raised, along with FCF numbers at the midpoints, though tax rate and share count guidance remain unchanged. Revenue growth is now guided to land in the 10-11.5% range (vs. 9-11% prior). The upper end of guidance appears quite feasible considering the ~1,400 net employees added in FY19 (+5.8% increase in headcount), which generally provides a good baseline for top-line growth going forward.

Source: Company Filings

On the capital return front, BAH repurchased $22.5mn of stock for the quarter, ending the period with $697mn of cash on the balance sheet, in addition to a 17% off-cycle dividend increase to $0.27 per share. The total dividend increase over the last two quarters is now over 30%, well ahead of peers, and above the company's low-to-mid-teen trend of dividend increases over the past few years.

Source: Company Filings

Emerging Path To Diversify Beyond Defense

By customer, BAH generates ~97% of its revenues from U.S. government agencies on over 4,700 contracts. YTD in FY20, Defense accounted for 49% of sales on solid growth (+14% YoY). Meanwhile, BAH’s civil business (26% of revenue) is also heavily levered to government budgets (e.g., Justice, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, etc.), with robust growth at ~15% YoY.

Source: Company Filings

Going forward, however, there is a clear path to continued growth for BAH as areas of the government outside of defense implement technological upgrades (e.g., machine learning techniques) for applications such as call centers. Through its broad mix of service offerings, BAH is well-positioned to bring proven solutions to new customers and drive innovation.

Source: Investor Presentation

EBITDA Margin Guidance Trending In The Low 10% Range

The 3Q20 adj. EBITDA margins of 10.3% continued a strong start to the year, despite the 17% increase in Cost Plus Mix (~57% of revenues vs. 54% in 3Q19). Adj. EBITDA margin guidance for FY20 in the low 10% range, does, however, imply a significant step down in Q4, though I’d point out this is consistent with the typical seasonality in the business. More moderate margins for Q4 are attributable to the onboarding of new employees, investments, and bonuses. In addition, billable expenses are expected to trend above the 29-31% range for the final quarter, weighing on margins.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Option Value Investment Could Emerge As A Key Growth Driver

BAH is also looking to differentiate itself through potential revenue streams from scalable technical solutions (defined as its “option value” programs), which forms the third part of its three-pronged investment thesis.

Source: Investor Presentation

These option value programs (disclosed at the prior investor day event) are likely to see further updates over the next year, though there have already been some exciting developments on this front. The Modzy platform, for instance, allows the government to access commercially available AI algorithms with the confidence that the algorithms are overlaid with BAH cybersecurity from the training stage to the use stage. Meanwhile, the recreation.gov project, awarded in 2014, serves as the booking portal for reservations at facilities on Federal lands. Finally, BAH has also been leveraging quantum computing and AI on the $885M eMAPS contract awarded in July 2018 to drive more efficient data collection capabilities in the field.

Positives Mostly Priced In, Though Option Value Initiatives Could Drive Upside Surprises

My price target for BAH lies at $68 based on an 18x multiple on an fwd CY21 EPS estimate of ~$4. While 18x earnings is admittedly at the upper end of historical valuations, I would argue this needs to be viewed in context – while BAH has traded at ~15x EPS in the past, this was largely on account of the market downturn following its IPO. In recent years, the stock has consistently traded above 15x earnings on the company's strong growth prospects.

Data by YCharts

On an FCF basis, BAH also trades at a clear premium at an ~5% FCF yield (vs. ~6-8% yield for its peers) on account of its peer-leading revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Thus, I am on the sidelines for now, though I do acknowledge the potential from upside surprises longer term as BAH realizes further value from its option value initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.