China's Coronavirus Inflation - A Test For A Global Effect

If the virus continues to spread, then this is what we'll see more generally too.

We're seeing the first indications of what the global effect of the coronavirus might be with this jump in Chinese inflation.

The economic risks of the coronavirus

As Macmillan said, it's "Events, dear boy, events" which disrupt political plans. The same is true of the best laid investment plans - the outside world goes and does something not included in our planning and disrupts what was intended. The big wild card in that global environment out there at present is the coronavirus. How far is it going to spread, how serious is it going to be?

At present the coronavirus is killing markedly fewer people than those who die each winter from just normal influenza. We'd thus expect there to be little economic effect, right?

Or, alternatively, this is a brand new disease that's going to sweep the world like the Spanish flu of 1918-1920 and the economy's doomed, right?

The truth is, as so often, somewhere in between these two. The Spanish Flu, for example, had remarkably little effect upon the economies of the time. Simply - and very coldly - because the death of 20 million people doesn't have that much effect upon the global economy.

What we are seeing though in China is the beginnings of some effects. These are coming while the virus itself is still very much smaller than that normal winter flu which strikes each year. What's causing the economic effect is the attempts to stop its spread. The closing of factories, of transport lines and markets, is leading to a jump in Chinese inflation.

China inflation

We had a jump in inflation in China this past month:

China's headline CPI inflation was 5.4% y/y in January, up from 4.5% in December, as food prices remained the key driver in the price dynamics, with a slight boost caused by this year's Lunar New Year falling in January, after being in February last year. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting prices via supply disruptions and rising costs of medical supplies.

Or:

(China CPI from Trading Economics)

As Moody's Analytics goes on to point out while there are obviously supply interruptions we can also go on to assume that there will be a decrease in demand. So, quite how prices are going to work out over time is something we can't predict. It depends on the balance of the two effects.

This means that the more popular readings of this figure are less than totally right:

China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak.

Even the WSJ:

Coronavirus Helps Drive China's Consumer Prices to Highest Level in Over Eight Years In Hubei province, which has been hit hardest by the outbreak, consumer inflation slightly outpaced national average

There are obvious effects of the coronavirus, this is obvious. Air travel is constrained, airline prices are down. Hotels and brands like Burberry which sell in the Far East are down. But here I'm interested in the macroeconomic effects, which, so far at least are entirely minor and it's difficult - because of that balance between supply disruption and demand falls - to see which way they're going to go even in the medium term.

The best guess we've got is SARS

Given the source, China, and the type of disease, the best guess we've got of the global effects of a spread of the coronavirus is that of SARS near two decades back. The point being that, well, it's not much.

Yes, I know, this sounds blasphemous almost but it is indeed true. Even the effect of a truly horrific outbreak would be a few percentage points of global GDP. About a year's growth that is.

No, really:

The paper finds that even a mild pandemic has significant consequences for global economic output. The mild scenario is estimated to cost the world 1.4 million lives and close to 0.8% of GDP (approximately $U330 billion) in lost economic output. As the scale of the pandemic increases, so do the economic costs. A massive global economic slowdown occurs in the "ultra" scenario with over 142.2 million people killed and a GDP loss of $US4.4 trillion.

That is large in one sense - $4.4 trillion isn't chump change. But it's also around and about the amount by which the global economy gets larger each year anyway.

We can also look at the effect of SARS itself. About 2.5% of GDP for Hong Kong, 1% for China and so on in ever decreasing ripples away from the epicenter.

Yes, of course, these are real economic effects. They weigh much more heavily on tourism (i.e., airlines, hotels and retail selling to tourists) than any other part of the economy and so on.

Coronavirus will have an effect

Sure it will, everything has an effect. We've already seen the effect in some of those industries most exposed. The point being made here is that this isn't some Gotterdammerung for the global economy. Even if it becomes truly pandemic, we're not about to see the globe falling apart. Much of the GDP lost - no, the people won't come back to life - will be made up soon afterwards. It'll be a delay rather than a loss of economic growth. Further, the amount of it will be of the order of one year's change in global GDP anyway.

My view

This is being hugely unkind, rough even. But it is, I think, necessary to put matters into perspective. This is also not to try to put economics above illness and lives. Rather, it's to give us all a reasonable measure of what might happen.

Coronavirus, whatever its human and local effects, is not going to bring down the global economy. It could cause a weakening of it, of course it could, but this isn't the Great Depression arriving again. At worst, at very worst, the macroeconomic effects might be about the same as a common or garden recession, the sort of thing we've been getting at least one a decade of for the past couple of centuries.

The investor view

This is really just a warning about the effects of coronavirus. No, not go to the doctor if you've got the sniffles. Rather, this isn't some harbinger of doom for the economy and investment markets. There will be effects, sure enough, but we're simply not going to see a meltdown as a result of it.

So, don't get swept up in any panics that might race through. Further, if any do happen, they're going to be good buying opportunities. Cruel though it is to actually say it even if many die, the economy's not going to be all that affected. A few percentage points perhaps, no more.

As to what we should do about it - well, obviously, take care out there. Check in with your doctor and all that. As investors, two things.

Firstly, as I say, don't get caught up in any panics. However harsh it is to say it it's still true - this version of influenza isn't going to cause a major break down in the economy. Therefore any market movements that presuppose it are the result of herd movements, not rational thought. Selling up and heading for the hills is not a rational response.

Secondly, if such a response does occur among others, then that's an opportunity for us. It's possible to imagine a panic and if it happens it is for us a buying opportunity. The position to take then is to buy into quality. Solid stocks with decent earnings and a good track record - use any market bumps as a time to buy into such. The more speculative stocks might well suffer from an overhang of uncertainty but quality will, if such a slump happens, recover quickly.

As to why this might not all happen? One possibility is that, as with so many other such disease outbreaks, it just peters out. As SARS and MERS already have - both still exist of course, but not at any level of importance above the personal. The other is that it does become truly pandemic. That's one of those Black Swan events which can't really be planned for.

