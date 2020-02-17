Ennis Is Close To Fair Value Now

In a market where many equities sport rich valuations, finding a steadily profitable firm that is either undervalued or close to fair value is becoming more and more difficult. However, I believe that Ennis, Inc. (EBF) is such a firm.

Founded in 1909, Ennis is a Texas-based provider of print products for wholesalers. That fact alone may put investors off as our world becomes more digital, but Ennis is able to sell its envelopes, forms, integrated products, jumbo rolls, labels, laser cut sheets, presentation folders, snap sets and tags because the bulk of its products are tailor-made for customer requirements in terms of color, parts, quantity, and size.

Texas-based Ennis, Inc. has been in business since 1909. Image provided by Ennis, Inc.

Brand recognition is something Ennis can also capitalize on for its products. Brand names such as Ennis, 360 Custom Labels, Ad Concepts, B&D Litho, Block Graphics, Calibrated Forms, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Falcon Business Forms, FormSource Limited, Forms Manufacturers, Genforms, Hayes Graphics, Hoosier Data Forms, Independent Printing, Major Business Systems, Mutual Graphics, Printegra, PrintGraphics, PrintXcel, Royal Business Forms, Specialized Printed Forms, Star Award Ribbon Company, TRI-C Business Forms, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, Wright 360, and Wright Business Graphics comprise the Ennis portfolio, and could prove useful if the firm wants to expand its product range.

Ennis also benefits from customer diversification. No one customer constitutes more than 5% of overall company revenue, ensuring that the loss of one customer's business will not have a massive impact on revenue overall. All of these factors have enabled Ennis to report decent revenue and net income figures over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 580.24 million -44.53 million 2016 385.95 million 32.26 million 2017 356.89 million 26.42 million 2018 370.17 million 32.76 million 2019 400.78 million 37.44 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Ennis' investor relations page.

Net income in 2015 was a loss that can be largely attributed to the now-divested apparel segment, due to high volume buyers moving to cheaper products, larger customers reducing their volume, and many customers moving from open-ended fabrics to softer fabrics. Since the apparel segment was sold, net income has remained steadily healthy, and the quarterly results for the present financial year show that trend continuing.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 108.03 million 9.63 million Q2 108.82 million 9.53 million Q3 114.86 million 10.55 million Total 331.71 million 29.71 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on the Securities and Exchanges Commission website.

Going forward, Ennis will pursue growth through acquisitions, as it has done in recent years. In August 2018, Ennis announced that it had purchased Portland-based Wright Business Graphics for an undisclosed sum. In March 2019 Ennis announced its purchase of the assets of Illinois firm Integrated Print and Graphics, and in July that year also announced that it would be acquiring all of the outstanding stock for The Flesh Company and its subsidiary, Impressions Direct. The impetus behind these acquisitions was stated by Ennis' chairman, president and CEO Keith Walters:

We are delighted to have the opportunity to combine the Flesh organization with the other operations of Ennis...The addition of direct mail will continue to add to the capabilities we added with the recent acquisitions of Wright Business Graphics on the West Coast and Integrated Print Graphics in Chicago as well as expanding our integrated products and label capabilities.

Ennis has been successful in integrating firms that complement its core business operations, and it is expected that it will be able to profit from these recent acquisitions too as it consolidates its position within the office supplies sector. The operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 11.73% is evidence of management's ability to operate Ennis profitably, and the 12.89% return on equity (trailing twelve months) is evidence that shareholders have also benefited from the competence of Ennis management.

Another tangible benefit for shareholders is the growing dividend, as Ennis has offered current shareholders four years of consecutively rising dividends, and this streak is likely to continue with a 59.60% payout ratio and free cash flow of $15.51 million. The strong balance sheet further underlines both the security of the dividend and the responsible way in which Ennis management have pursued growth. Long-term debt of $15.04 million is dwarfed by a net worth of $300.45 million, and total current liabilities of $38.25 million are equally dwarfed by total current assets of $144.75 million, cash-on-hand worth $61.31 million and total accounts receivable of $45.03 million.

While Ennis is in excellent financial shape, and is a well-run firm pursuing responsible growth, it is not a high-growth firm - estimated earnings-per-share growth of 5.00% over the next five years is evidence of that. Therefore, for a prospective investor to be assured of a decent total return, an entry point where Ennis is either undervalued or close to fair value is required.

Currently, Ennis is trading in the low-$20 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Ennis trades at a share price of $21.35 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The current P/E is close to the five-year average P/E of 14.73, and the current dividend yield is slightly higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.10%. This suggests that Ennis is either fairly valued or only slightly undervalued - is this the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.98 (14.72 / 15 = 0.98) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $21.79 (21.35 / 0.98 = 21.79). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (14.72 / 14.73 = 1.00). Dividing the current share price by this valuation ratio gives me a second estimate for fair value, which is the current share price of $21.35 (21.35 / 1.00 = 21.35).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (4.10 / 4.22 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $22.01 (21.35 / 0.97 = 22.01). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $21.72 (21.79 + 21.35 + 22.01 / 3 = 21.72). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by only 2%.

In summary, Ennis is a steadily profitable niche firm with a solid dividend that has good growth ahead due to acquisitions, and is currently trading on par with fair value. Prospective investors searching for a decent return in an overvalued market would be wise to consider Ennis for their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.