Greystone Logistics Inc. - Margins Still Depressed Amid Disciplined Capital Allocation

Management is properly allocating capital as they have used most of the free cash flow to pay down debt.

Increased dependence on major clients is continuing to compress margins. The benefits of robotization are still not showing in the financial results.

Late January, Greystone Logistics Inc. (OTCQB:GLGI) released 2Q20 earnings. In this article, I will go through the main results and analyze whether they change our valuation for the company. Please consider this as a follow up to my original thesis.

Revenues & Margins

While revenues increased 16% in the first half of the year, margins declined 80bps from 12.6% to 11.8%. I think that the reason for the margin compression is the higher dependence on the major clients. In 2020, GLGI acquired a new major client causing revenues in the first 6 months of the year to increase from 27.7 million to 33.6 million, which is a growth of 21.3%. As management previously stated, pallets produced for the larger clients are more labor-intensive those lowering margins. That is one of the main reasons GLGI has been robotizing the lines. However, the benefits of that robotizations are taking longer than we expected.

Management stated that they have been experiencing some improvements in the last two months due to two factors. First, GLGI has installed a new pelletizing line resulting in fewer pellets bought from third parties reducing costs. Secondly, hardware and software updates have improved production increasing the pallet output on two molding machines. Furthermore, more improvements are scheduled to be completed before the end of the fiscal year (May 31, 2020), such as updates of hardware and software and installing a new grinding machine.

Also, SG&A cost increased from 1.8 million to 2.2 million. Increased costs for administrative personnel were the main reason for the higher SG&A cost. Going forward, management expects this cost to stay at 6% of revenues.

Cash Flow & Debt

Cash from operations improved from 3.5 million to 4.9 million mainly driven by improvements in working capital. GLGI reduced its receivables almost 2 million and expanded its credit with the suppliers by 1 million, but the benefit was partially offset by a 1 million increase in inventories. A slower capital investment plan reduced capex from 5.3 million to 2 million, in line with our expectations. Most of the free cash flow generated was utilized to pay down debt. As a result, debt declined from 29.6 million to 27 million.

Debt with Robert Rosene continues to be high and expensive. The loan is 4.3 million and has an interest rate of 7.5%, the highest of all the outstanding debt instruments. But I think even if GLGI wanted to pay off that loan, they need approval from IBC as they are not compliant with one of IBC’s covenants (coverage ratio higher than 1.25). GLGI obtained a waiver from IBC regarding that covenant. IBC has shown to be pretty accommodating as this has been the tenth amendment of the loan.

Valuation

I have made two small changes to the DCF valuation that didn’t change the target price, which continues to be $2.60. First, I decreased the 2021 gross margin from 12% to 11% as it seems margin will take longer to improve. The second modification was increasing 2020 SG&A from 5.8% to 6% more in line with the latest results and guidance. All the assumptions are detailed in the table below.

Source: Author estimates

In a bad scenario where margins deteriorate and GLGI loses one major client, I see the stock worth $0.25. Those at the current stock price of $0.50, we have an attractive risk-reward profile.

Risks & Catalysts

The main risks are regarding the client concentration and robotization, improvement in any could help the stock. Also, as GLGI stock trades over-the-counter and is illiquid, GLGI could attract more investors by enhancing governance. That could be achieved by reducing the related party transactions, rotating auditors and inviting more independent directors to its board as I explained in greater detail here.

Conclusion

While GLGI needs to diversify revenues, improve margins and attract more investors by enhancing governance, I think GLGI is moving in the right direction. It has demonstrated to be a disciplined capital allocator as it used most of the free cash flow to pay down debt, it continues to maintain the outstanding shares constant (no dilution of shareholders) and continues to work on reducing costs. The current risk-reward of 1 to 10 is very attractive and hard to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.