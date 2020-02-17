Agnico Eagle: This Temporary Setback Is An Opportunity To Buy

This sharp stock correction is certainly an excellent opportunity to add to your position. AEM is a buy.

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'19 results on February 14, 2020. Revenues were a record of $753.099 million, up 40% compared to a year ago, and up 10.3% sequentially.

Agnico Eagle's Amaruq deposit is located 50 km northwest of the Meadowbank mine. Photo courtesy of Agnico Eagle

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of the leading long-term miners that I am following on Seeking Alpha for many years. The company has shown pragmatism and resilience led by Sean Boyd, the CEO.

The company owns a diversified assets portfolio with long-term growth potential that is starting to pay off this quarter with some adjustments that have caused the stock to tumble significantly last week.

Until last week AEM outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) consistently since early 2019. However, with the recent disappointment of a slower ramp-up at Nunavut, the stock is now clearly underperforming GDX, hopefully momentarily.

Agnico Eagle is part of my three long-term "gold miners." Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are the other two, which I consider gold supermajors. They dominate the gold mining sector with their mega-size assets and large gold production that make them often an excellent proxy for gold.

However, as we can see here, we have to make an essential distinction between gold mining and gold bullion. The gold mining sector presents technical challenges that are not translated into the gold price, and from time to time, these mining companies behave more like equity than a pure gold proxy. It is fundamental to understand this basic concept and use an investing strategy adapted to the situation.

Agnico Eagle owns valuable mine assets mostly located in the Americas and Northern Europe, which are performing above targets. More, it has a fully-paid pipeline of new projects ready to provide a substantial increase in gold production this year. I present below all the company's gold mines and their production for 4Q'19.

The investment thesis is that Agnico Eagle presents an ideal profile that fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Therefore, as I have said in my preceding article, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness, especially in this extreme case where the stock seems oversold.

However, it is crucial to trade short term AEM (30% of your position) in correlation with the gold price. This dual strategy is vital, and while offering an extra profit, it allows investors to minimize the risks of sharp corrections as well.

One noticeable issue in the gold sector in general and with Agnico Eagle is that the company is offering a very low dividend. Hopefully, with the gold price reaching nearly $1,600 per ounce, we will get some increase in this segment.

The year 2019 has been considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it has completed Meliadine and Amaruq at Nunavut.

One crucial element is that the company is now showing free cash flow, with CapEx expected to go down significantly. However, a problematic ramp-up period is now shaking the miner.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

Although we had a very strong 2019 and in fourth quarter 2019, we still have some work to do in Nunavut through the first quarter of this year as we ramp up those 2 newly built mines,

AEM - Financials And Production In 4Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 556.3 518.7 537.8 532.2 526.6 683.0 753.1 Net Income in $ Million 5.0 17.0 -393.7 37.0 27.7 76.7 331.7 EBITDA $ Million 204.2 186.2 -246.6 206.5 194.3 308.5 680.59 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.07 -1.68 0.16 0.12 0.32 1.38 Cash from operations in $ Million 120.1 137.6 140.3 148.7 126.3 349.2 257.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 250.2 310.6 342.2 203.4 230.9 252.7 195.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -130.1 -173.0 -201.9 -54.7 -104.6 96.5 61.7 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.79 0.61 0.38 0.27 0.20 0.34 0.41 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.36 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.11 0.11 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.175 0.175 Shares outstanding diluted in million 235.0 235.5 234.1 236.2 237.0 240.1 240.9

Source: Company filing, Morningstar, and Fun trading.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 494,678 Au Oz, up 20.4% from the same quarter last year, and up 3.7% sequentially.

Below is the fourth quarter production per mine. LaRonde, including zone 5 and Canadian Malartic, are the two primary producing mines.

Meliadine was declared commercial on May 14, 2019, and Amaruq announced commercial on September 30, 2019.

However, Amaruq, which contributed 33,134 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2019, remained hampered by temporary problems in 4Q'19.

Source: From the Presentation.

Furthermore, the company indicated that the gold output would also be affected by a more conservative mining plan in the West mine sector at LaRonde.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now slightly above average for the industry with an average of $1039 per ounce in 4Q'19, due to the new mines.

Sean Boyd, the CEO, said in the conference call:

You can see the impact of Meadowbank in the fourth quarter, a little over 60,000 ounces, but cash costs of $1,400, which skews the entire combined cash cost number up, and that's the issue in Q1 of this year as we continue to ramp up that higher unit costs in Nunavut, which skew all of 2020.

Guidance for 2020-2022. Lower guidance due to Nunavut ramp-up.

Agnico Eagle now expects full-year 2020 production of 1.875 million ounces compared with its previous outlook of 1.95 million ounces.

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $753.1 million in 4Q'19

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'19 results on February 14, 2020. Revenues were a record of $753.099 million, up 40% compared to a year ago, and up 10.3% sequentially.

The gold price realized was $1,489/Oz during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Also, more interesting is that the 1Q'20 will probably show a record gold price, perhaps over $1,550 per Au Oz. I am assuming that the price of gold continues its bullish momentum another month and a half, at least.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow was a contrarian component for Agnico Eagle because of the significant CapEx the miner allocated to the expansion of its Nunavut projects. It is now behind, and we should expect a more green picture for the free cash flow.

The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow has been negative during H1 2019, and free cash flow for 2019 is still a loss of $87.97 million ("ttm"). However, this issue reversed in H2 2019 with two positive quarters in H2 2019, notably $61.7 million in 4Q'19. I expect this trend to continue in 2020.

AEM increased quarterly dividend from $0.175 per share to $0.20 per share now.

3 - Net Debt has risen slightly to $1.31 billion in 4Q'19

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.31 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment thesis.

As we can see, the total Cash has been going down significantly until the end of H1 2020 due to CapEx spending required, but it has again increased now with total Cash of $414.154 million (Cash on hand $327.9 million).

Note: Total Cash is higher because I added "equity securities," which increase the total Cash to $414.15 million.

The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion and also uncommitted $300 million accordion feature. Total liquidity is about ~$1.84 billion.

Total Cash has been going down in conjunction with the development of the Nunavut project. It has bottomed out in the second quarter of 2019.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle continues to be my first choice as a long-term gold miner even with this technical setback at Nunavut operations. After analyzing the fourth quarter of 2019 results above, it is quite easy to understand why.

I see this sharp stock correction as an overreaction to a slight setback in the Nunavut ramp-up, and I am quite surprised by this unprecedented selloff. The fact is that the guidance is 75K Oz lower for 2020.

Per the presentation.

Hence, this sharp stock correction last week is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity to add to your position. It reinforces my belief that a long-term strategy must be continuously backed by some short-term trading on the side to profit from the unavoidable volatility of the gold sector.

Technical Analysis (short and midterm)

AEM experienced a sharp support breakout of its ascending channel pattern last week and closed at the lower support (double bottom) at $49.87.

It is challenging to draw any definitive conclusions so early, but looking at RSI well below 30 and the close on Friday, I believe that AEM is now sitting at support around $49.80. My first conclusion is that it is an excellent opportunity to add or start a new long-term position.

In case of a bearish price of gold next week, the next lower resistance is about $40, but it is highly unlikely that AEM will retest this low support. Conversely, I believe that AEM will likely recover quickly from this selloff and retest first resistance around $52-$53 and eventually cross it and reach about $54.

My strategy is to accumulate AEM now (I have done it since $51) and eventually sell about 30% of what I bought between $53 and $54.

