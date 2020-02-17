vTv Therapeutics: A Promising Small Molecule Drug Discovery Pick For 2020

Today, we will see why vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) is a promising pick for 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 2015, vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and inflammatory disorders. The company aims to provide protection solutions for the brain, pancreas, and liver from long-term complications associated with various metabolic diseases.

vTv Therapeutics is currently evaluating oral small molecule RAGE (receptor for advanced glycation endproducts) antagonist therapy, Azeliragon, for treatment of dementia in diabetes patients. The company is also developing oral liver-selective GKA (glucokinase activator), TTP399, in T1D (type-1 diabetes) indication. Further, the company is studying oral small molecule GLP1-r (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor) agonist, TTP273, in cystic fibrosis indication. The company is also studying investigational non-electrophilic activator of the Nrf2 pathway, HPP3033, in NASH indication.

In addition to these programs, the company also has partnered programs in type 2 diabetes, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) indications.

TTP399 can prove to be first oral T1D therapy as an adjunct to insulin in the U.S.

According to IDF DIABETES ATLAS 8th edition 2017, there are 30 million patients suffering from T1D globally. There are around 1.5 million T1D patients in the U.S. Currently, insulin coupled with continuous glucose monitoring is the standard of care for these patients.

The available treatment options for this disease remain woefully limited. It is estimated that almost 80% of T1D patients fail to achieve mean HbA1c levels in the target range set by ADA (American Diabetes Association). Further, 6% of T1D patients suffer from seizures or loss of consciousness while 3% report at least one DKA (Diabetic ketoacidosis) event over the previous 3-month period.

T1D is a burdensome disease and hence there is a strong need for oral adjunctive treatment options to insulin in this indication. These oral therapies present a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

vTv Therapeutics aims to position TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin in T1D indication. The company is focused on improving glucose control and preserving beta cell function while reducing long-term diabetic complications associated with kidney and heart with its investigational TTP399 therapy in T1D patients.

TTP399 works by leveraging the concept of GK (Glucokinase) activation. GK plays a major role in glucose homeostasis by sensing physiological glucose and then changing its conformation, activity, and/or intracellular location in accordance with changes in glucose concentrations.

GK is mainly expressed in glucose-sensing cells such as the liver and pancreatic β-cells. GK senses to serum glucose levels and then changes liver glucose metabolism to ensure the balance between HGP (hepatic glucose production) and glucose consumption. This, in turn, regulates insulin secretion by the beta-cells.

vTv Therapeutics has released very promising data from Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial for TTP399 in T1D Indication.

In June 2019, vTv Therapeutics announced positive results from the primary analysis of Part 1 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial assessing TTP399 as an oral adjunct therapy to insulin in T1D patients.

Patients treated with TTP399 demonstrated a statistically significant mean reduction in HbA1c of 0.6% at 12 weeks, while the group treated with placebo showed a mean increase in HbA1c of 0.1%, resulting in a mean difference of 0.7%. TTP399 also demonstrated better glycemic control with lower bolus or “Mealtime” insulin. Finally, TTP399-treated patients saw increased time-in-range by 1.7 hours without increasing time in hypoglycaemia.

TTP399 was well-tolerated in the trial. The study reported no serious adverse event as well as no report of diabetic ketoacidosis or severe hypoglycaemia for TTP399 treated patients.

On February 10, vTv Therapeutics announced positive results from Part 2 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of 800 mg of TTP399 compared with placebo in 85 people with type 1 diabetes on optimized insulin therapy. The trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in HbA1c for TTP399 treated patients as compared to placebo. The trial also demonstrated robust safety and tolerability profile of vTv Therapeutics’ investigational T1D therapy.

vTv therapeutics anticipates multiple catalysts related to this asset in 2020. The company plans to commence a registration trial with a time frame of 24 weeks and an additional open-label extension study of 24 weeks by the end of 2020. The company has also planned on commencing activities to support NDA of TTP399 by the end of the year 2020. vTv Therapeutics expects readout from registration trials in 2023.

vTv Therapeutics is expecting multiple milestones for Azeliragon in coming years.

In 2015, the number of people suffering from dementia across the world was estimated to be 50 million. These numbers are expected to swell to 82 million in 2030 and to 150 million by 2050. It was estimated that there were 425 million diabetes patients worldwide in 2017. Of these, 98 million are above 65 years of age. The prevalence of diabetes is expected to grow to 629 million by 2045. Currently, there are around 18 million diabetes patients suffering from dementia across the world.

vTv Therapeutics now expects data readout from the Phase 2 Proof of Concept part of the Elevage study evaluating the efficacy and safety of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) and type 2 diabetes in the first half of 2021. This study aims to confirm the positive post-hoc subgroup results from the previous Phase 3 study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. The results had demonstrated a potential benefit with azeliragon in both cognition and function relative to those treated with placebo for the subgroup of AD patients with type 2 diabetes. The company also aims to commence Phase 3 of the Elevage study in the second half of 2021.

Investors should pay attention to these risks.

vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company with most of its investigational assets in early or mid-stage of the research pipeline. The probability of investigational asset targeting an autoimmune condition such as T1D moving from Phase 2 to approval is 17%, while that from Phase 3 to approval is 53.5%. The company is exposed to significant R&D failure risk. Clinical failures are not new for vTv Therapeutics. Recently, the company was forced to shelve its Alzheimers’ disease program due to discouraging results from clinical trials.

Besides, vTv Therapeutics is a loss-making company and can continue to be so for the foreseeable future. This can result in depressed valuations.

At the end of September 2019, vTv Therapeutics had cash worth $2.69 million and $8.90 million on its balance sheet. The cash balance is currently pretty low. With the recent share price spike following Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial, there remains a big possibility of the company announcing an equity raise resulting in dilution.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of vTv Therapeutics is $6.50. On February 10, H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised his price target for vTv Therapeutics to $6 from $5. The analyst is impressed with positive results from part two of its Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial evaluating TTP399 as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes. He believes that the company stands a solid chance of a lucrative partnership with big pharmaceutical players interested in T1D indication.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018. We see that the analyst sentiment and target price have consistently improved since December 2018.

Analysts expect a 58.1% YoY growth in revenues in 2020. However, the losses are also expected to increase due to increased expenses associated with the company’s advancing pipeline.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $6.00 is a fair estimate of the true potential of this stock. However, vTv Therapeutics is a risky stock and should only be considered by aggressive retail investors with at least a one-year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.