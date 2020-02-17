Global/Emerging Market CEF Update

In this article I present an update on positions and performance of our global and emerging markets closed-end funds.

As I have mentioned in prior articles detailing the re-balancing process I have followed; global, and emerging markets now occupy a more prominent place in the PPRP than they have in past years. My rational for this has been a monitoring of the FTSE All-World and the MSCI Emerging Markets indices for the past five to six months.

As a result of the re-balancing process, global and emerging markets now occupy about seven percent of the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP). Also, all global and emerging markets positions consist of closed-end funds (CEFs). I opted for CEFs for three reasons: 1) I did not have enough cash to buy individual stocks, 2) CEFs offer the opportunity for diversification, and 3) the CEFs I considered were all trading at a discount to their net asset value (NAV).

Positions And Performance

I used screens on CEF Connect to narrow down the list of both global and emerging market funds prior to conducting fund by fund research.

For global CEFs I selected First Trust -Aberdeen Global Opportunity Fund (FAM) and Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) as my preferred investment vehicles.

For emerging markets CEFs I selected Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO), and lastly, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equities Fund (IHD).

In all of the above cases, I have been easing into each fund, and no full-positions have yet been attained.

The following is a summary of my average buy prices for each fund, current prices and profit/loss for each position.

FAM: Average Buy Price - $11.22, Current Price - $11.57, Profit - 3.1%

FCO: Average Buy Price - $8.06, Current Price - $8.16, Profit - 1.5%

EMD: Average Buy Price - $14.60, Current Price - $14.99, Profit - 2.7%

FEO: Average Buy Price - $14.25, Current Price - $14.74, Profit - 3.4%

IHD: Average Buy Price - $7.97, Current Price - $7.87, Loss - 1.2%

Note: None of the above includes dividends received.

My original plan was to stick with income-oriented funds (FAM, FCO, EMD, and FEO); however, I decided to add IHD to the mix for their equity bias. Unfortunately, just after purchasing IHD, the Coronavirus story broke and IHD has a fair position in China equities.

A Check On The Indices

As mentioned in previous articles, I am not into technical analysis, except for longer term trends (and sometimes gaps). With both the FTSE All-World Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index I use both one-year and three-year price charts. Here is where each currently stand:

FTSE All-World Index - In January, the FTSE Index hit a small glitch, but has recently recovered nicely. Looking at the past three years, after peaking in early 2018, the index made a bottom in late 2019. A solid uptrend line has been in place ever since.

MSCI Emerging Market Index - This index peaked in early 2018 and then entered a steep decline that culminated in a bottom reached in the fourth quarter of 2019. After trending relatively sideways until mid-summer of 2019, the index began a rather steep uptrend before correcting in January of this year. Since January, the index has bounced off the uptrend line and appears to be once again advancing.

Based upon both of these indices I have relative confidence in adding to both global and emerging market positions going forward, except for IHD, which I am opting to watch in light of the Coronavirus situation.

Updating PPRP Global and Emerging Market CEF Positions

The following are updates relative to the fundamentals of each global and emerging markets CEF owned by the PPRP.

FAM - FAM is still trading at a discount of three percent to its NAV. The discount has been closing over the past month. The monthly distribution was raised in January from $.07 to $.08, and the fund currently yields about 8.3%. After a market price increase of 29% in 2019, the fund is up 4.7% year to date. Portfolio holdings are 98% bonds, of which 57% are BBB or higher. The funds holdings are well-diversified among developed nations of the world.

FCO - FCO presently trades at a small premium (2.8%) to NAV. The premium has been narrowing recently. The monthly distribution remains fixed at $.07 for a yield of 10.3%. FCO was up 26% in 2019, and is presently up 3.6% year to date. Portfolio holdings are just over 93% bonds, of which 33% are BBB or higher. Fund holdings are well-diversified with the largest in United States debt at 18%.

EMD - EMD's discount to NAV has been narrowing somewhat and presently stands at about seven percent. The monthly distribution of $.10 remains constant for a yield of 8.0%. The market price of EMD was up 27& in 2019 and year to date is up 2.3% for 2020. Their portfolio is fairly heavily leveraged at 136% bonds, of which about 51% are rated BBB or higher. Portfolio holding are diversified among many of the more stable emerging market countries of the world.

FEO - FEO trades at about a seven percent discount to NAV. The discount to NAV has been recently narrowing. The quarterly distribution of $.35 remains constant, and offers a present yield of 9.5%. In 2019, FEO's market price advanced almost 30%, but year to date it has barely budged. The current portfolio consists of about 57% bonds and 39% equities. Thirty-five percent of debt holdings are rated BBB or higher. FEO's portfolio is weighed more towards Asia, Latin America and Europe than other areas of the world.

IHD - IHD is trading at about a six percent discount to NAV. The discount appears to be widening somewhat. The quarterly distribution remains at $.18 after a slight reduction from $.185 in October of last year. Last year, IHD's market price increased just over 20%, and year to date it is down six percent (my guess is the Coronavirus impact on its China, Korea and Taiwan holdings). Stocks (95%) dominate portfolio holdings, and positions are weighted towards Southeast Asia and India.

Conclusion

On balance, I am pleased with my decision to increase global and emerging markets PPRP positions for 2020. In the event that Coronavirus becomes more than a regional scare I might change my mind. I continue to read of the increase of case and deaths; however, I would also note that the seasonal flu in the United States has claimed well over 10,000 lives (about ten times that of Coronavirus).

So, I will continue to watch and wait before resuming additions to any of the above positions.

I want to reiterate that it is not my intention to "recommend" readers purchase any of the securities about which I write. My intent is for everyone to learn how to conduct basic research upon which to base investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMD, FAM, FCO, FEO AND IHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.