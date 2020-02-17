Bonds Are Seeing Record Inflows Not Seen Since 2001

U.S. bond funds are seeing record inflows of capital not seen since 2001. With a record high stock market, a fear of cornoavirus spreading, and global yields that are flirting with negative rates, it makes perfect sense that bonds are still seeing record inflows. As the stock market continues to climb the wall of worry, more investors are turning to bonds. Many market pundits believe it's a big mistake to purchase bonds with record low rates, but I believe this a prudent thing to do within a balanced portfolio.

Nobody knows how far cornonavirus will spread, as it doesn't seem to be letting up. This is a positive catalyst for bonds. As U.S. equities hit new highs, this represents yet another positive catalyst for bonds. The U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) makes the most sense for bond lovers as it owns many different types of fixed income assets and yet has not seen the explosion in asset growth like U.S. treasuries. The problem that most people don't realize is, where do you invest for safety of principal? Do you trust U.S. stocks at new highs, or a foreign treasury note within Mexico? Global investors are continuing to fuel this asset appreciation in U.S. bonds where I see no stop in sight this year.

Bond Aggregate Demand Is Strong

The U.S., even with its fiscal deficit problems, is still the best house in a bad neighborhood. Capital inflows are demonstrating this, with another $23.6 billion being bought, according to our friends at Bank of America's investment research department. If this trend of capital flow continues, bond funds could attract roughly $1 trillion in assets by the end of 2020.





(Source: YCharts)

Since last year, the iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) fund has attracted roughly $18 billion in new assets from new inflows and price appreciation. The iShares AGG is a simple way to invest across many sectors within the bond market such as investment grade corporate bonds and U.S. treasuries.

Treasury Demand Is Red Hot

The iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has seen huge growth in assets, from roughly $12 billion a year ago to almost $20 billion today. Record inflows continue for treasuries as investors perceive them as one of the safest places to invest. If you are a global investor looking to de-risk your fund or add a security with somewhat negative correlation to equities, you turn to U.S. Treasuries.





(Source: YCharts)

The U.S. Treasury sold $19 billion of long-term bonds with a record low yield of 2.061% just on Thursday. Global investors and domestic investors are buying bonds, and I don't see many reasons for these investors to stop. According to Bank of America, there's almost $14 trillion in negative yields. Why would anybody purchase a bond with a negative yield when you can purchase U.S. treasuries still yielding 2%? This simple question is fueling more assets the way of TLT.

Short-Term Corporate Bonds See Huge Growth

My favorite area of fixed-income right now is the short-term corporate bond market. The JP Morgan Ultra Income ETF (JPST) is seeing huge asset growth. The ETF still yields roughly 1.8% annually, and yield almost what a long-term treasury does, with a duration of just one-year on average.





(Source: YCharts)

With an investment grade rating on most of its notes, it's tough to say why global investors would buy long-term treasuries at roughly the same yield. This is a fixed-income area that I believe will see easily another 50%-100% asset growth from current levels. Please note, this does not imply that JPST will see a 50%-100% gain in price, but in potential assets under management. JPST already has seen a 105% increase in assets since the beginning of 2019, and for full disclosure, I continue to purchase JPST.

Looking Forward With Recent Bond Flow Data

The trend is your friend. Until global central banks decide to reverse course on interest rate cuts, I believe it's inevitable that our yields will flirt with something much lower than 2% on the 30-year Treasury. Just this week, Bank of America noted that Bank of Mexico's key interest rate cut marks the 800th rate cut by a central bank since 2008. For global investors, it's too easy to purchase U.S. treasuries earning much higher rates than your own country. With nations suffering from cornoavirus, nervousness will continue to cause new allocations to domestic bond markets. The fund flow data continues to suggest that investors do not believe in this equity bull market as well.

Investors new to the fixed-income asset class need to focus on short-term bond investments. As yields continue to be pushed lower on the long end of the curve, the yield curve is in real threat of flattening or inverting again. I believe the Federal Reserve will have to cut rates again this year in order to prevent an inverting of the yield curve. Assets are being poured into bonds on all the above bullish case scenarios mentioned. With risks of cornoavirus spreading, capital will continue to find its way into the U.S. bond market. U.S. bond funds will likely see lower yields this year as nervous global investors continue their course of U.S. bond purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST & AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above article is based on opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.