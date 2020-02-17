VAM: Quick Take On This 10%+ Yielder And Merger News

The total expense ratio is 3.67%, when interest and dividends paid on short securities are taken out, it would have been 2.67%.

The fund has an inception date of 5/10/2018, so it is still relatively new I would say.

I had a question come up about my thoughts on VAM, this was derived from my response to that question and expanded a bit. I hope others find it beneficial.

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) is a really interesting fund with a little bit of everything in the holdings. The 10%+ distribution rate is also a huge draw. However, the fund is trading at a small premium now after a merger was announced. My reservation with the fund is that it is a long/short fund. The short portion of the portfolio can help prevent the max drawdown that the broader may experience during a pullback. That is the good news. However, it comes with the cost of being a drag on the fund in most cases.

This is because the market generally trends higher over time, thus, VAM may experience lagging performance most of the time that other funds won't experience. Of course, if they are able to predictably get their short calls right, then this could be a huge boon too.

Their portfolio also consists of a 29.2% exposure to other CEFs, as of September 30th, 2019. At that time it also consisted of 16.5% in asset-backed securities, 9.6% of bank loans, 11% of collateralized mortgage obligations, common stocks at 26.5%, 1.3% in exchange-traded debt securities and corporate bonds at 1.7%. They also include 14.3% in private investment funds. I would consider this an interesting allocation, in addition to their short positions.

Vivaldi Asset Management isn't a mainstream name either, so their track record is a bit up in the air. They were founded in 2013 and "specialize in structuring and managing alternative investment, multi-manager, and multi-strategy mutual funds." They boast $2.7 billion in assets under management, which is quite small relative to the other fund sponsors out there. The other thing is that I was pleasantly surprised that for the first full-year Annual Report they released since existence the fund was able to cover about 50% (48% to be more precise) of their distribution by NII. Now, in the Semi-Annual report, this seems to have dropped to less than 25%. Their portfolio is about 30% equity though, so they can have some capital appreciation. And again, if their short positions work out, this would add to the capital they could distribute too. I would just like to see their NII a bit higher for what assets I see in the portfolio. It also appears like the distribution has been eroding the NAV a bit since its short-inception.

I wouldn't completely write off the fund though. Considering the fact that they are a newer fund, with inception in early to mid-2018. This means they mostly had to contend with 2019's strong performance of an up market. I.e. their short positions were probably a massive drag is my assumption. The other part of this to consider is that during 2018's year-end selloff. The fund's NAV went from $14.42 on November 1st to $13.58 on Christmas Eve of that year. This works out to a drop of only 5.8%! This was in a period where the SPY dropped 14.32%. This isn't considering dividends either, price returns only. This helps reinforce my view that it should perform decently well in a downturn.

In fact, the market price held up even better than the NAV itself. This isn't typical. At least that is the case for most CEFs, as we would generally see a steeper selloff or periods that I like to call 'opportunities'! The opportunities come from the overreaction to the downside relative to NAV. Thus, a discount is widened or created!

The subsequent recovery from that low period to the end of 2019 though shows us what we are giving up by being short. At play here is also VAM's portfolio composition. The allocations to CMO and ABS are fixed-income securities so we shouldn't expect strong movements to the upside. This comes into play to the downside as well - as we saw from the above chart too. This would be in conjunction with the short positions playing out positively in a negative environment.

Of course, the distribution should be factored in with CEFs returns, since this is a large component of investing in CEFs in the first place.

When factoring in the total returns it is much more impressive. Conversely, SPY's total return is more impressive too when factoring in dividends. I'm not scoffing at a 12.63% total NAV return for 2019 either, it is quite impressive!

Important to note, VAM was only compared to SPY in highlighting how we might expect the fund to react during different environments. VAM, just like plenty of other CEFs, shouldn't be benchmarked to SPY as they have different objectives. Additionally, VAM isn't a large-cap U.S. holding fund like SPY's benchmark S&P 500 index.

Finally, a last word of caution. The size of the fund. They have a total of $121 million in managed assets and net assets of $80 million. The daily average volume of trading on this fund is 2971. This is quite small, even for a retail investor if one wanted to get out quickly with a larger position. For that reason, a limit order would be highly suggested! The last bid-ask prices were at 13.65 800 shares and 13.73 900 shares- this isn't that crazy of a spread, in all honesty (Yahoo Finance). Though it's probably often times wider and if you spread that difference out over a few thousand shares, then it could start to have an impact.

This smaller size also is a factor in the expense ratio. The fund does utilize leverage so the total expense ratio is 3.67%. However, they also include that "if interest expense and dividends on securities sold short had been excluded, the expense ratio would have been lowered by 1% for the year ended March 31st, 2019." We always take into consideration the leverage expense when looking at levered CEFs. Since VAM also has a short strategy too, we need to factor in the dividends paid out on those securities short. This doesn't happen very often since a majority of CEFs don't short. Generally, because of the drag that is created by the above mentioned and illustrated market moves higher.

Overall, I could see the fund as a type of speculative position with a small allocation if it were myself. The 1-year average discount is 2.03%. Additionally, the 10.24% distribution rate that is paid monthly at $0.1168 is a fantastic touch. Though, I question the sustainability of the current rate and would remain cautious. For those reasons, I could see it as a spec play though.

Merger

Since the original publication, the fund has announced a merger with Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS). This merger is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2020. The surviving fund will be FINS. On the back of this news, VAM went from about a 2% discount to a slight premium of 0.14%. In fact, it shot to a 2.88% premium for a day, which was unwarranted.

This is really interesting for the fact that FINS and VAM are two funds that are quite a bit different. As they state "there will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same."

What this will do to current VAM holders is put them in a completely different fund. VAM has a unique blend of securities it holds equities and debt - short and long. FINS, in contrast, holds "community bank debt." These are generally smaller companies that are not publicly traded.

Since these aren't publicly traded it makes their holdings a bit of a "black box" as we don't generally see much publicly released information from the underlying companies. Then you layer on the top of that the even less visibility into the actual debt they are holding and you really rely on the management of FINS to make the right decisions.

Although, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, this is a fund that has piqued my interest and I intended to cover sometime in the future.

What I like most about this fund is the "access to a niche market segment," that they state as one of their highlights. This type of debt is not likely to be found in very many of the other fixed-income focused CEFs on the market. So, this may provide an investor with a bit more diversification. They even include another highlight that I believe is relevant here, "asset class duration historically uncorrelated to interest rates." This is what an investor needs if we are looking to mitigate potential losses from our fixed-income assets that are impacted by interest rates - as most segments are.

The other big thing that will affect shareholders of VAM is the fact that FINS operates with a distribution policy of only paying out what the fund earns. This causes lumpy and variable monthly distributions. And yes, they are much lower than VAM's 10%+ that it sports.

Conclusion

While my final verdict on VAM was a bit speculative at best - with the merger news I wouldn't anticipate the best outcome for current shareholders. Yes, it will be a NAV for NAV exchange but VAM isn't trading at a meaningful discount so that isn't a benefit in this case. Additionally, current holders of VAM appear like they will be thrust into a merger that is not similar to what they already currently hold. This might be a bit of a surprise for those that aren't paying attention.

Although, for FINS shareholders, this does seem like a positive as that fund should get an added boost to liquidity and new assets to play with. Though, at about $236 million in assets, there are many other funds that are even smaller than this. The average daily volume for FINS is around 35k, so an increase could be welcomed.

