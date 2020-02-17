CenturyLink Could Be A Value Trap

Additionally, we go over our discounted cash flow model covering CenturyLink, and why CTL may march down towards $10 per share.

The debt taken on from the ~$34 billion Level 3 Communications acquisition was largely responsible for the eventual dividend cut at the start of 2019.

In this article, we cover the problems facing CenturyLink Inc. and why shares of CTL appear to be a value trap.

Image Source: CenturyLink Inc - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) remains heavily embattled and dividend growth will take years to reappear after a large payout cut at the start of 2019. While we value shares of CTL at $15 on the basis of our discounted cash flow models under our base-case scenario, seeing as how CenturyLink has been underperforming our valuation assumptions within our base-case scenario, shares of CTL could march towards $10 (the lower bound of our fair value range estimate) unless management begins turning things around. CenturyLink's GAAP revenues continued to drop in 2019 as past acquisitions haven't turned out as expected. As of this writing, shares of CTL yield 7.3%, a sign investors are growing worried about CenturyLink's turnaround strategy. We view CenturyLink as a value trap.

Valuation Analysis

As mentioned previously, our fair value estimate for shares of CTL sits at $15 per share which is derived through our discounted cash flow analysis. There are many ways to attempt to value equities, however, using such methods as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios fundamentally misses the picture as historical information is only important as it relates to gauging the future performance of a company. Investors are not investing in the past, but the future of a company. That's why, in our view, only discounted cash flow analysis and forecasting can be used to ascertain the intrinsic value of an equity.

Specifically, by using a combination of macroeconomic data and forecasts, historical information, demographic studies, market research, by reading a company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC along with earnings and presentation transcripts, and more, an analyst can model the future expected financial performance of a company. Ultimately, it's about forecasting the future free cash flows (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of a company and discounting those future forecasted free cash flows by the appropriate rate (known as the weighted average cost of capital).

Once that process is complete, balance sheet considerations also need to be taken into account as a net cash position increases the intrinsic value of an equity while a net debt position decreases the intrinsic value of an equity. Other considerations include pension plans, legal, and environmental liabilities, etc. Additionally, please note large net debt loads weigh negatively on a firm's dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis. One of the best resources to learn about the importance of enterprise valuation or the discounted cash flow model is the book Value Trap.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight the base-case assumptions we used in our discounted cash flow model covering CenturyLink. Please note that if CenturyLink was to underperform our base-case assumptions as it has been of late, shares of CTL could head towards $10 per share (the lower bound of our fair value estimate range), and conversely, if CenturyLink was to outperform our base-case assumptions, shares of CTL could head towards $20 per share (the upper bound of our fair value estimate range). How CenturyLink performs on a fundamental basis relative to our base-case scenario is key to predicting how its trading activity could unfold going forward, in our view.

Image Shown: The base-case valuation assumptions, including the key valuation drivers (forecasted revenue growth, estimated EBIT margin, etc.) we used in our models covering CenturyLink. Image Source: Valuentum

Forward Guidance and Cash Flow Commentary

In 2019, CenturyLink generated $6.7 billion in net operating cash flow (down 5% year-over-year) and spent $3.6 billion on capital expenditures (up 14% year-over-year), allowing for $3.1 billion in free cash flow (down 21% year-over-year). At the start of 2019, management cut CenturyLink's quarterly payout down to $0.25 per share from $0.54 per share previously, largely to enable the firm to delever after it took on an enormous amount of debt following its 2017 deal to acquire Level 3 Communications for ~$34 billion (a cash-and-stock transaction).

With that in mind, CenturyLink spent $1.1 billion covering its dividend obligations in 2019 and was able to reduce its net debt load, inclusive of short-term maturities, down from $35.6 billion at the end of 2018 to $33.0 billion at the end of 2019. Going forward, management expects CenturyLink's free cash flows will stabilize this year as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: An overview of CenturyLink's guidance for 2020, keeping in mind its free cash flows are expected to stabilize this year and either match or exceed 2019 levels, assuming these forecasts are realized. Image Source: CenturyLink - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

Additionally, part of this process involved CenturyLink refinancing a large part of its upcoming maturities to allow for a better and more staggered debt maturity schedule. Please note that this process included various refinancing activities completed in January 2020, so the upcoming graphic down below takes those actions into account on a pro forma basis.

Image Shown: A look at CenturyLink's improving maturity schedule, keeping in mind the firm still has an enormous net debt load. Image Source: CenturyLink - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

CenturyLink remains committed to achieving a 2.75-3.25x leverage ratio, defined as net debt to adjusted EBITDA, within three years. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, that ratio stood at ~3.7x and we appreciate CenturyLink's commitment to paring down its leverage. However, we caution that dividend growth won't resume for some time as deleveraging activities consume CenturyLink's free cash flows, specifically the remaining free cash flows after its now reduced dividend obligations are covered.

Synergies

Management remains optimistic that CenturyLink when assisted by major investments in its core businesses (seen through its rising capital expenditures from 2018 to 2019), will be able to wring out material synergies from its Level 3 acquisition. Here's a key excerpt from CenturyLink's latest quarterly conference call with investors:

From a pure cost perspective, we achieved $850 million in run rate integration synergies in 2018 and are well on our way to achieving the $800 million to $1 billion in transformation efficiencies we announced in 2019. We will continue to streamline our operating model and believe we have significant opportunities to continue to transform CenturyLink in the future.

Those synergies are essential in allowing for CenturyLink to eventually get out of the position it currently finds itself in. The company's GAAP revenues were down 4% year-over-year in 2019, and due to material goodwill impairment charges, the firm ran at a large GAAP operating loss of $2.7 billion last year. It will take time for management to right the ship.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the structural problems facing CenturyLink, shares of CTL are likely going to continue trending lower for some time as a lack of payout growth and ongoing concerns regarding its dividend coverage weigh on investor sentiment towards the name. There's not much management can do in the meantime but hope that material capital investments in the core business, particularly as it relates to fiber optic internet investments, allow CenturyLink to reverse the decline in its revenues. Synergies and deleveraging activities will help stabilize the company's free cash flow profile over time, but ultimately, CenturyLink won't prosper if its revenues keep shrinking. The company appears to be a value trap, a concept covered extensively in the book by the same name.

