FireEye: Zooming Past 2020

FireEye has four more quarters to take the full weight of the dwindling appliance business off its chest.

Source: Formula1

FireEye (FEYE) reported in-line results as it continues to navigate away from the dwindling appliance-based business. Billings came in soft with a growth of 3% in the quarter and a growth of over 8% for the year. Cloud revenue and ARR came in strong. The services segment also pulled its full weight with a substantial contribution from Mandiant (+29% billings growth). The only concern was overall billings, which has been impacted by the hesitance of some customers to sign long, multi-year deals. Going forward, management is guiding for single-digit growth in 2020. Little modification has been made to the guidance provided during the last analyst day.

Growth will be driven by its cloud subscription products, Verodin for security validation, Mandiant, Expertise on Demand, and other incident response services.

Using the new billings guidance, FireEye's addressable market is expected to widen as billings talks become annual while accommodating mid-market customers. This is also expected to drive up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

In the slide shared during the last analyst day, most of its top clients are still yet to subscribe to key products like Helix, Verodin, and Mandiant. FireEye's leading products remain its endpoint, network, and e-mail security solutions. Due to the under-penetration of its emerging products, I expect cross-selling to be strong going forward.

FireEye will remain a bet of the expanding cloud market. Hopefully, as more customers latch on to Verodin, they will find something unique about FireEye and reach for their wallet to buy more products. Stripping out the marketing jargon, Verodin is a vulnerability assessment tool; however, it is sold as a security instrumentation platform for risk measurement. This reminds me of the vulnerability assessment solutions offered by the likes of Qualys (QLYS), Tenable (TENB), and Rapid7 (RPD). The vulnerability assessment market is growing, and it is valued at $2.3 billion. Verodin doesn't quite have the reputation of popular tools like Nexpose or QualysGuard. The advantage of Verodin is that it is automated, and it integrates with FireEye's global threat intelligence system. Regardless, I expect Verodin to grow to be a key player in FireEye's cloud security lineup.

FireEye's cost optimization efforts are expected to continue this year with the bulk of the projected gains coming in Q3 and Q4.

Source: Author

I am projecting gradual revenue deceleration as the cloud segment becomes a dominant portion of FireEye's business. This will also be assisted by its expanded TAM into the SWG (secure web gateway) space via the iboss partnership, and more penetration into cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and O365 via the acquisition of Cloudvisory. I'm projecting low-single-digit growth into 2024 and EBITDA margin expansion to 20% of revenue as margins improve driven by the growing average revenue per customer.

I consider this a fair estimate given that FireEye's cloud business will be competing for market share with the likes of Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA). All three are currently leading the cloud security evolution. Investors seeking a margin of safety should consider a valuation with a lower exit EBITDA margin.

FireEye's balance sheet isn't the most attractive given its debt to equity ratio of 157%, though its current ratio of 1.55 means it will continue to fulfill its short-term obligations, and its cost optimization guidance means investors would worry less about cash burn.

Conclusion

Little has changed. Investors should keep watching the growth of the cloud segment. The assists from Mandiant, Expertise on Demand, and Verodin are promising. However, the dwindling appliance business will keep impacting growth, and there won't be a stabilization until we exit 2020. It's tough to predict how big competitors like Zscaler and CrowdStrike will grow by the time FireEye can entirely focus on its cloud business. However, given the momentum of these competitors, investors should be worried about the possible volatility that could ensue as they attempt to speed past FireEye like Proofpoint (PFPT) did last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.