Fidelity's High-Dividend ETF Has A Quality Portfolio But It's Overvalued

Its top holdings are stocks that have frequently or consistently increase their dividends in the past.

ETF Overview

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) focuses on large-cap, high-yield dividend stocks. This fund tracks Fidelity Core Dividend Index. FDVV’s portfolio of stocks include stocks that have consistently or frequently increased their dividends in the past. However, FDVV is currently trading at a premium. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Portfolio Construction

FDVV selects funds based only on a stock's past performance. The ETF’s portfolio is constructed by the following three criteria: Dividend yield, payout ratio, and dividend growth. The first criteria receive a 70% weighting in the composite score. The remaining 30% of the composite score is equally split between the last two criteria. Its dividend yield is calculated based on its trailing 12-month dividend over its price per share. Its payout ratio is calculated based on its trailing 12-month dividend over its EPS. Finally, its dividend growth is calculated based on its trailing 12-month dividend over dividends from one year ago.

This methodology will result in companies with high dividend yields. In fact, FDVV’s trailing 12 month dividend yield of 3.9% is high compared to many other dividend ETFs. For example, its peers WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF’s (DGRW) dividend yield of only 2.2% and Vanguard High Dividned Yield ETF’s (VYM) dividend yield of 3.1% are lower than FDVV’s 3.9%.

Besides dividend yield, FDVV’s stocks are generally stocks with solid financial health ratings. The table below shows FDVV’s top 10 holdings. These stocks represent about 27.4% of the total portfolio. As can be seen from the table, nearly all of its top 10 stocks are stocks with strong financial health ratings.

Ticker Company Name Weighting Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health AAPL Apple 4.12% Narrow Strong MSFT Microsoft 3.66% Wide Strong JPM JP Morgan Chase 3.17% Wide Strong PG Procter & Gamble 2.99% Wide Strong PEP PepsiCo 2.54% Wide Strong BAC Bank of America 2.53% Wide Strong XOM Exxon Mobil 2.23% Narrow Strong CVX Chevron 2.12% Narrow Strong PM Philip Morris International 2.08% Wide Moderate NEE Nextera Energy 1.96% Narrow Strong TOTAL 27.40%

Source: Created by author

We like the fact that FDVV’s portfolio includes mostly large-cap stocks. In fact, more than 80% of its portfolio are large-cap stocks. These stocks include many high profile stocks that held competitive advantages within their sectors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services that attract customers to use its services. Revenues from these services continue to grow rapidly in the past few quarters. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) also offers Office suites to business and consumers. In addition, its cloud services also are growing rapidly. Other companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and PepsiCo (PEP) are heavy profile consumer staples that should be much more resilient in an economic recession. In fact, these are stocks that have consistently or frequently increased their dividends (see table below).

Ticker Company Name Weighting More than 5 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth AAPL Apple 4.12% Yes MSFT Microsoft 3.66% Yes JPM JP Morgan Chase 3.17% Yes PG Procter & Gamble 2.99% Yes PEP PepsiCo 2.54% Yes BAC Bank of America 2.53% No, but frequent increases XOM Exxon Mobil 2.23% Yes CVX Chevron 2.12% No, but frequent increases PM Philip Morris International 2.08% Yes NEE Nextera Energy 1.96% Yes TOTAL 27.40%

Source: Created by author

FDVV is trading at a premium already

FDVV is trading at a premium valuation already. Below is a table that shows FDVV’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, most of these stocks are trading at forward P/E ratios that are higher than their five-year averages. In fact, FDVV’s average weighted forward P/E ratio of 20.94x is much higher than their five-year average P/E ratio of 17.86x. Therefore, we think FDVV is trading at a premium already.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting AAPL Apple 23.98 14.33 4.12% MSFT Microsoft 30.21 21.73 3.66% JPM JP Morgan Chase 12.32 11.47 3.17% PG Procter & Gamble 25.64 20.99 2.99% PEP PepsiCo 23.64 20.75 2.54% BAC Bank of America 10.89 11.01 2.53% XOM Exxon Mobil 16.92 19.42 2.23% CVX Chevron 16.00 23.44 2.12% PM Philip Morris International 15.22 18.23 2.08% NEE Nextera Energy 29.50 20.55 1.96% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 20.94 17.86 27.40%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

FDVV’s approach to select stocks may include stocks that have very high dividend yields but with payout ratios that are closer to the border line. These higher payout ratio stocks may not be able to grow their dividends rapidly. In addition, its backward-looking approach to select its portfolio may not accurately reflect the future growth potential of the stocks in its portfolio. In an economic recession, it's possible that some high payout ratio stocks in its portfolio may risk dividend cuts.

Investor Takeaway

FDVV has a quality portfolio that offers investors with a dividend yield of about 3.9%. However, as we have shown in our article, the fund is currently overvalued. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.