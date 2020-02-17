Stick With Qualcomm Through Its Latest Antitrust Proceedings

As I may have a better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input that is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

I. Introduction

Someone once said that history does not repeat itself, it only rhymes. In Qualcomm (QCOM), that doesn't quite seem to be the case concerning antitrust proceedings related to abuse of market power, because after the company's filing last week, Qualcomm appears to be facing further regulatory hurdles. To briefly reiterate history, Qualcomm has faced and continues to face several proceedings, both in Europe and the United States.

First, the European Commission, as the European competition authority (in the following "Commission"), imposed a fine on Qualcomm last year (my readers knew about this earlier because I calculated the amount almost exactly here on Seeking Alpha). Furthermore, the FTC ruled that Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" policy is anti-competitive. Qualcomm addresses these issues in its filings. Nevertheless, I took an extremely bullish position.

Now Qualcomm has announced that the Commission is investigating whether Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive behavior by leveraging its market position in 5G modem chips in the radio frequency chip market. These are the decisive parts, taken from the filing:

On December 3, 2019, we received a Request for Information from the EC notifying us that it is investigating whether we engaged in anti-competitive behavior in the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area ("EEA") by leveraging our market position in 5G baseband processors in the RFFE space. [...] If a violation is found, a broad range of remedies is potentially available to the EC, including imposing a fine (of up to 10% of our annual revenues) and/or injunctive relief prohibiting or restricting certain business practices.

The present case, therefore, concerns the allegation that Qualcomm is abusing its market power. As I may have a better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input that is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information. This is therefore not an article that deals primarily with the question of whether one should invest in one of the companies or not. At the end of the article, I would like to explain how I, as an investor, behave in the face of this news and what approach I choose.

II. What are the relevant legal parameters?

To evaluate whether Qualcomm abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. I do not know how the Commission will decide this case, but I think it may be helpful or at least interesting for investors to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint.

Hence, here comes the essential and for the complaint decisive article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). Keep the highlighted words in mind while reading.

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: 1. directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; 2. limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; 3. applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; 4. making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic market.

In the following, I will go deeper into the legal definitions of these criteria in the following order:

1. Criterion: Relevant market.

2. Criterion: Dominant position.

3. Criterion: Abuse of the dominant position.

1. The relevant market.

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further. According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, because of the products' characteristics, their prices, and their intended use.

The present case concerns two markets. One market is the market for radio frequency chips. Such chips use radio waves to convert and transmit information. Qualcomm offers a whole portfolio of solutions in this area (e.g. power amplifier modules, power trackers, antenna tuners, RF switches, diversity receive modules, integrated and discrete filters, multiplexers, and extractors). Two chips, in particular, are affected here:

QTM525 mmWave antenna module

QTM527 mmWave antenna module.

(Source: Qualcomm's RFFE solution)

I'm assuming that it's exactly those RFFE solutions that are in the focus of the Commission. These chips are becoming increasingly important for 5G applications (wider frequency ranges, wider carrier bandwidths, increasing antenna count, mmWave complexity, and an exploding number of band and mode combinations). I, therefore, believe that the Commission will adopt a separate market for these solutions.

However, this market is not in the center of the investigation. Investors must be aware of the actual accusation here. Qualcomm is said to have persuaded the buyers of 5G modems to also buy Qualcomm's RF solutions. According to the investigation, Qualcomm wanted to persuade customers not to buy this hardware from other companies. Accordingly, from an antitrust perspective, the only relevant product market is the market for 5G modems.

2. What is the dominant position?

First of all, I will explain how the criterion 'dominant position' is defined. After that, I will give you some information about how the Commission could evaluate the structure in the relevant markets.

a) Definition

According to the Commission (see for example CASE AT.39740 - Google Search, page 56) and European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

A few factors are more or less important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

the existence of barriers to entry or expansion

direct or indirect network effects

(for more information see C 159/9 of the Official Journal of the European Union)

If a company has a market share of less than 40%, it is unlikely to be dominant. Secondly, the Commission handles a market share of between 70% and 80%, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position.

Between these percentages, the Commission uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

b) Who has a dominant position

The question is therefore whether or not Qualcomm has a leading market position according to the above criteria. Data from the market research agency Strategy Analytics indicates a very strong position of Qualcomm in terms of shipments:

(Source: Market share by shipments)

Nevertheless, there is a considerable amount of competition. It should be noted that the market is extremely young and can still change. Qualcomm is particularly exposed to growing competition from its rivals Samsung (SSNLF) and Mediatek (OTCPK:MDTKF), which have emerged as top 5G chip alternatives for device manufacturers. Although Huawei is on a blacklist in many countries, the company could at least be considered a potential competitor. Although precise data can probably only be obtained through a market survey, I would estimate Qualcomm's market share to be high enough to affirm a dominant position.

3. The abuse

The next condition, which the Commission must also prove, is the abuse of this dominant market position. Here too, we first look at the theory and then examine how likely it is that the Commission will affirm the allegation of abuse.

a) The Theory

A dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position (as well as the US-American competition law). Therefore, Qualcomm as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law.

(Source: Spiderman)

The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Given that, the concept of abuse has to be understood as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates, if a company behave differently than it could in a market with the normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition (see for more details CASE AT.39740 Google Search Shopping, page 73).

Article 102 TFEU already gives some examples of the rule (keep the marked words in mind):

Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:

directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;

limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers;

applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;

concluding contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Did Qualcomm abuse its position?

This is probably the most difficult question in this whole complex. First of all, it would be difficult for me to understand why Qualcomm is again taking measures that could be considered abusive.

However, the necessity of conduct that damages competition is already laid down in the wording of Art. 102 TFEU. Looking at the figures of competitors, it is doubtful that competition was noticeably damaged here. For this, we want to have a look at Qorvo (QRVO), which designs, manufactures, and supplies radio-frequency solutions for applications that drive wireless and broadband communications. If you look at the sales development in the Mobile Products segment (which includes RF solutions), you can see strong growth, primarily due to higher demand for our mobile products in support of customers based in China, higher demand from a Korea-based customer and higher demand from Huawei:

(Source: Qorvo's mobile products segment)

Of course, this is only part of a bigger picture, but at least you can see that Qualcomm is not eliminating all its competitors. Furthermore, the case of abuse is based on a comprehensive balancing of interests and from an economic point of view, there is a high pressure to innovate in such a market, which can quickly reverse market conditions. It is also not at all clear what exactly Qualcomm is accused of. For example, there has been no mention to date of Qualcomm being accused of implementing exclusive purchasing obligations or non-compete clauses in contracts. Accordingly, the wording is so far quite reserved.

4. My approach

Accordingly, I would rate the current circumstances as 50/50. Another question is how investors should deal with such a situation. Here I have a clear approach. So the first thing that is worth to mention is that I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the benchmark of your investment. Accordingly, investors must detach themselves from their feelings and ask themselves in a completely unbiased manner to what extent such developments will affect their investment.

A growing business would be affected

In any case, investors must be aware that this is a fast-growing Qualcomm business. Qualcomm has won radio frequency chip contracts with Samsung, Alphabet's Google, and LG Electronics. CEO Steve Mollenkopf said during the conference call that revenue from the radio frequency market contributed to a sales forecast that beat analyst expectation:

Virtually all of our 5G Snapdragon design wins are using our RF front-end solutions for 5G sub 6 and/or millimeter wave, including design wins based on our second-generation solutions. As we continue to execute on our RF front-end strategy, we are pleased to see our RF design win pipeline contribute to the strength of our quarterly results and our outlook.

Besides, sales of RF solutions are growing considerably:

Our guidance includes a greater than 50% increase in RF front-end revenues in the second fiscal quarter on both a year-over-year and sequential basis.

Will other authorities follow?

Whether other competition authorities will follow the Commission is, of course, difficult to say. The individual jurisdictions act independently and autonomously alongside each other. Nevertheless, the objectives of the authorities (particularly in the Anglo-American countries and Europe) are similar and each is aimed at protecting competition. I, therefore, believe that the decisive factor in determining the risk of further proceedings in other jurisdictions is not the Commission's investigations that have been initiated, but Qualcomm's actual conduct. If other authorities also conclude that this constitutes abusive behavior, then investigations are likely to be carried out here too. Nevertheless, the Commission's action could have a certain signaling effect which investors must take into account.

Early-stage

The next point is that we are still at a very early stage. At this point, the Commission has confirmed that it has sent out questionnaires, as part of a preliminary investigation into the market for radio frequency front end. Given that, it should be noted that the investigation is still in its infancy. Similar procedures of the Commission lasted as follows:

Preliminary measures and other things

However, the Commission's Broadcom (AVGO) decision last year changed things considerably. The decision ordered Broadcom to:

unilaterally cease to apply the anti-competitive provisions identified by the Commission and to inform its customers that it will no longer apply such provisions;

and

refrain from agreeing the same provisions or provisions having an equivalent object or effect in other agreements with these customers, and refrain from implementing punishing or retaliatory practices having an equivalent object or effect.

Broadcom had to comply with these measures within 30 days. The first thing we could learn from that was that the European Union is ready to act more quickly against companies. I expect such measures to become more frequent. Accordingly, the Commission could also issue such preliminary measures here against Qualcomm. In the Broadcom proceedings, it took just four months from the opening of the investigation to the first measures.

Furthermore and to sum it up, the Commission may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Therefore, authorities could impose fines or simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, as the ultima ratio, it would even be possible to split or break up companies. But from my perspective, we are still far from this at the moment. In the present case, the Commission would first send a statement of objections. Only then would investors be able to properly analyze the actual accusations, arguments, and further consequences.

The fundamental outlook remains intact

On the other hand, in my view, the fundamental prospects remain valid and are not endangered by the Commission's investigation. As I said before, Qualcomm has achieved a significant position in the 5G market. This quasi-monopoly (if it is a monopoly at all, see above) is well deserved. The superiority of Qualcomm is evident. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for example had to leave the market and Apple agreed with Qualcomm to pay royalties of USD 9 per iPhone to the company for patent infringement. Given that, there is currently no alternative for Apple on the market for 5G chips for mobile devices.

Qualcomm is also focusing on other emerging markets, particularly "Autonomous Driving" and "V2X". Qualcomm will be a key player in all these mega-market and with its chipsets and system software (CDMA technology), Qualcomm generates a lot of revenue while its licensing business is extremely profitable. With a forward P/E ratio of around 21/22, a lot of negative factors are priced in.

In my eyes, the investigations do not change this outlook, but even underlines the strong position Qualcomm has, which turns out to be both a curse and a blessing. No one will prohibit Qualcomm from selling 5G modems together with RFFE solutions. To the extent that Qualcomm has indeed acted in an anti-competitive manner, I consider it most likely, in addition to a fine, that the Commission will prohibit Qualcomm from providing undue incentives in the future to purchase both products in combination. The actual effects would be difficult to quantify in such a case. Likewise, the status of the proceedings is still too early to make a serious assessment of the impact on the quarterly results. But what I dare say is this: As far as Qualcomm's products are superior to other products (especially when used in combination), I think the long-term effects are less dramatic for Qualcomm investors. The above-mentioned circumstances indicate this superiority, which is why I can sleep quite calmly despite these and similar investigations.

5. Conclusion

Qualcomm is once again facing regulatory scrutiny. This is certainly also a problem of the extremely dominant position in many important markets. However, none of this says anything about whether Qualcomm is abusing its position or not. Furthermore, Qualcomm has, according to the legal situation and decision-making practice, some arguments that it could use. I intend to write another article about these aspects of the dispute at a later stage of the proceedings. At first, I am still extremely bullish towards Qualcomm. I see the company as a key company in many promising markets that still has a lot of potentials.

