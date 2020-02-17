Progenics: Ready To Decouple From Lantheus After PyL Data

I believe the company’s pipeline and steady royalty stream should provide investors with some confidence to hold their PGNX shares regardless of what comes of the Lantheus deal.

Progenics is still set to be acquired by Lantheus Holdings in an all-stock transaction. Both stocks have dropped around 20%-25% over the past three months making this deal less attractive.

Back in October, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) publicized their agreement for Lantheus to purchase Progenics in an all-stock transaction. Despite some synergies between the companies, it appears a large portion of Progenics’ shareholders are not in favor of the transaction, including Velan Capital which is concerned that the deal undervalues PGNX. To make matters worse, the deal was going to value Progenics at roughly $500M-$600M, but both stocks have experienced significant selling pressure over the past few months (Figures 1 & 2). At the time of the deal, I was feeling bullish on the acquisition synergies, but the recent sell-off has me hoping both companies decide to scrap the present deal. I believe PGNX’s current revenue and pipeline potential warrants a better offer and is worthy of a speculative investment regardless of a deal or not.

I intend to recap why I was bullish on the deal and why I am now hoping the deal gets tossed in the trash bin. In addition, I discuss the company’s pipeline and their recent PyL data. Finally, I update my plans for my undersized PGNX position for 2020.

My Original Views on the Agreement

When I first read the details of the Lantheus/Progenics deal, I was not exactly euphoric about PGNX’s value in the deal and how it was an "all-stock transaction" where Progenics shareholders are to receive 0.2502 shares of LNTH stock for each share of PGNX. Admittedly, I did see the potential of the combined company and how Lantheus could unlock AZEDRA’s potential and use Lantheus’ established commercial abilities to push a paired portfolio of products. However, I was concerned that the deal was signed during a rough proxy battle with Velan Capital and the company's intrinsic value and pipeline (Figure 3) was worth more than $500M-$600M... which is less now.

Although I wasn’t happy with PGNX’s valuation in the agreement, I was happy with Lantheus and their ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize their own products. Progenics had stumbled with AZEDRA and I felt confident that Lantheus was going to do a better job on the commercial side of operations.

Overall, I was reluctantly bullish on the proposed transaction and was hoping my small amount of PGNX shares would be better off being LNTH.

Demanding A Higher Value

Despite AZEDRA's weak launch, the company’s pipeline has some impressive programs including PSMA 1095 and PyL. In addition, Progenics still has a strong royalty stream from RELISTOR coming from Bausch Health (BHC). What is more, the company might have two more potential programs/sources of revenue with PSMA-617 and Leronlimab. Progenics might have some rights to Endocyte/Novartis (NVS) PSMA-617 as a result of a research collaboration between Molecular Insights Pharmaceuticals and the University of Heidelberg. Leronlimab (PRO-140) was originally a Progenics product candidate that is now being developed by CytoDyn (OTCQB: CYDY). If approved, CytoDyn will pay Progenics $5.0M plus royalty payments of 5% of net sales from CytoDyn. Both of these product candidates have both clinical and commercial progress that could provide Progenics with a healthy source of revenue in the coming years. Considering the company’s current and potential future sources of revenue, I believe PGNX is significantly undervalued in this transaction… enough to shred the deal and come to another agreement.

Luckily, the company’s new management and fresh board of directors have already taken some steps to reevaluate the proposed transaction. In a recent press release, the company stated that “the Progenics Board and management team have been conducting two separate reviews in parallel to evaluate the proposed Lantheus transaction as well as Progenics’ business operations and standalone prospects in the event the Lantheus transaction is not consummated.” Moreover, the board is investigating the “process that led to the Lantheus transaction, including the respective valuations of Progenics and Lantheus and the assumptions underlying those valuations, as well as other alternatives that were considered.” I’m not sure if the board is going to find a way to augment or terminate the Lantheus deal, but at least they are attempting to figure out why the previous CEO agreed to these details.

PyL Data

The company reported positive PyL top-line results from their Phase III CONDOR trial evaluating PyL for biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer. T PyL hit its primary endpoint, with an 84.8% correct localization rate of 87.0%. In terms of safety, PyL was well tolerated with only one serious adverse event due to hypersensitivity. The company plans to submit a PyL’s NDA in the second half of 2020. If all goes well, Progenics should have a PDUFA date at some point in 2021.

If approved, this will be the company’s first PSMA product that will set the stage for the rest of the company’s impressive prostate cancer pipeline.

Leading Downside Risk

I believe the leading downside risk comes from the unknown fate of the partnership. Both tickers have been bleeding over the last few months and I expect that to continue until the companies make a decision on the merger.

What's My Plan?

In my previous PGNX article, I was debating on opening a position in LNTH and holding off on adding to my PGNX position. Well, the stars never aligned for me and I never opened a position in LNTH. Now, I am looking to add to my PGNX position as the stock continues to be undervalued for its potential commercial numbers (Figure 4).

I have had a long-term time horizon of about 5 years for PGNX due to the majority of the company’s intrinsic value being located in their PSMA pipeline. Now, I am looking to add to my PGNX in anticipation that the Lantheus deal is augmented or possibly scrapped. I am also bullish on the potential of a PyL approval in 2021. I believe Progenics will eventually be seen as the one the market leaders for PSMA; therefore, I am going to accumulate an even larger position in PGNX ahead of PyL’s NDA submission in anticipation the market looks beyond the AZEDRA launch.

