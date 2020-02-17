Cisco: Fast Growing Earnings, Cheap Stock, Attractive Investment

Investment Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has hit a rough patch of late failing to return to top-line growth. Its management continues to act prudently in the face of customer uncertainty. Even while accounting for its lackluster, near-term growth opportunities, this is an attractive investment that is being cheaply priced and worthwhile considering. Here's why:

Recovery Is Still Far Off, But It's Not So Bad Now

Front and center, let's discuss Cisco's growth rate:

Analysts have pointed out that Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins often guides on the conservative side, only to later beat estimates. Personally, I'm not a fan of attempting to interpret any substantial meaning into a highly curated earnings call - I prefer to be led by facts.

Here are the facts as they stand: Cisco's Q3 2020 revenue is guided to be down roughly 2.5% year-over-year. Nothing overly troubling, and investors should not be concerned with what is close to flat year-over-year growth prospects.

Reaping Rewards of Early Investments

Looking ahead to Q3 2020 guidance, we can see that Cisco is pointing towards an adjusted EPS increase of close to 10% year-over-year to $0.80 per share. This is an impressive amount of bottom-line growth, considering that its top line is essentially flat. What's driving this huge bottom-line improvement?

During its trailing twelve months, Cisco has deployed approximately $13 billion towards share repurchases. This is an astounding amount of capital returned to shareholders. Hence why, even with close to flat revenue growth, Cisco is able to grow its bottom line.

However, that's not all, Cisco has over the past few years continued to pivot towards being a service company. Although for now, Service revenues remain at less than 30% of its total revenue.

Nevertheless, its Service segment supports gross margins of 67.7% compared with just 65.9% for its Product gross margins.

Put another way, as Cisco's Service revenues become a bigger part of the company's total revenue, it will continue to benefit from a better profitability profile through expanded gross margins. What's more, Cisco's trailing twelve-month GAAP gross margins of 63.4% are the highest they have been over the past nine years.

Balance Sheet Being Managed With Caution in Mind

Even though Cisco's trailing twelve months have benefited from its aggressive share repurchases, Q2 2020 saw a marked step-down in the amount of capital used for share repurchases.

Specifically, Q2 2020 saw Cisco repurchase $870 million, which is a huge step-down from the $5 billion deployed this last year. Robbins has noted that for now, dividends will have priority in terms of shareholder returns versus share repurchases.

Furthermore, given that Cisco finished Q2 2020 with a net cash position of $11 billion, this reinforces that the company must not feel overly confident in its medium-term prospects, opting for debt repayment rather than shareholder repurchases.

In fact, we can see that during H1 2020, Cisco paid down $8.6 billion compared with nothing during the same period in H1 2019. Again, this reminds us that management is acting with prudence.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

The table above highlights the peers' P/Cash Flows from Operations before capex requirements - a bird's-eye view of the amount of cash each company generates.

We can see that Cisco does not appear to be overly cheap. However, once we consider that Cisco is the only company that is growing its cash flows from operations and bottom-line EPS over a three- and five-year period, we start to grasp in actuality just how cheap the company is being valued.

The Bottom Line

Cisco navigates uncertain waters. While investors wait for Cisco to prove to them that it is able to return to growth, its shares are being cheaply valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.