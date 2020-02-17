Pernod Ricard: Double-Digit Annual Return Still In Sight

At €166.00, including a 2% Dividend Yield, the shares should still return an average 10% annually over the next 2 years. We reiterate Buy.

Assuming consumption recovers after this year, we believe FY21 EPS will be 17% higher than that in FY19, giving the same in share price growth.

Management's assumptions imply a 300 bps hit to FY20 operating profit, which will still grow 2-4% organically and approx. 5% including currency.

The outbreak will have a “severe impact” on the current quarter, but management at present assumes a gradual recovery from March.

The company's FY20H1 results on Thursday showed solid growth in the six months prior to the coronavirus outbreak, in line with our Buy case.

Introduction

Since our initial Buy rating ("Pernod Ricard: Long-Term Emerging Market Compounder") in August 2019, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (referred here as "PR") shares have returned a small 3.4% (including €1.94 in dividends), underperforming the 15%+ return in the Stoxx 600 index over this period:

PR Share Price vs. STOXX Europe 600 (Since 25-Aug) Source: Yahoo Finance (13-Feb-20).

With the coronavirus outbreak in China and FY20H1 results on Thursday, we re-examine our investment case on PR, and conclude that it is still a Buy opportunity, with an approx. 10% annual return over the next 2 years.

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case last August predicted a 6-10% annual return for investors, based on the following:

PR benefits from the structural growth in the global spirits industry, including premiumisation and rising emerging markets consumption

Management targets a 4-7% p.a. organic Net Sales growth and a 50-60 bps margin uplift in FY19-21, implying 5-9% p.a. in EPS growth

Together, these provide a 6-10% p.a. shareholder return, consisting of an approx. 1.5% Dividend Yield, a 5-9% p.a. EPS growth, and share price growing in line with EPS from stable valuation multiples

Potential further upside from more shareholder distributions, given PR had reduced its net debt / EBITDA ratio to a manageable 2.6x

The involvement of activist investor Elliott, with a €1bn stake since late 2018, helps facilitate improvement

Subsequently, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, PR had benefited from an increase in the Dividend Payout Ratio from 41% to 50%, a €1bn share buyback program, a lower tax rate, as well as favourable currency moves (with the US Dollar and Emerging Markets currencies rising against the Euro).

FY20H1 Results Update

PR's FY20H1 results, for June to December 2019, showed solid growth prior to the coronavirus outbreak in January, in line with our Buy case.

In organic terms, PR had growth of 2.7% in Net Sales and 4.3% in its Profit from Recurring Operations ("PRO", equivalent to Operating Profit) in FY20H1; including currency, growth was 5.6% in Net Sales and 8.1% in PRO:

PR Profit & Loss (FY20H1) Source: PR results press release (FY20H1).

PR's Net Sales growth came from both volume and price/mix, the result of its premium positioning. For its Strategic International Brands (which were two thirds of its sales), PR had 2% growth from volume and 2% from price mix.

PR's PRO margin rose 51 bps year-on-year organically to 32.7%, with a 15 bps decline in Gross Margin due to higher Costs of Goods Sold (mostly in agaves) and mix (mostly India), but this was more than offset by its Structure cost margin falling 66 bps; Advertising & Promotion cost margin was "stable".

With its tax rate being 100 bps lower year-on-year, due to a corporation tax cut in India), Recurring Net Profit grew faster than PRO, up approx. 10%, as was EPS. The share count was only down by 0.1% year-on-year, with €223m in share repurchases in FY20H1, and most of the €1bn buyback program (worth 2%+ of the current market capitalisation) announced in August 2019 for FY20-21 still to be executed.

PR's Net Sales and PRO growth rates by region are as follows:

PR Net Sales & PRO by Region (FY20H1) Source: PR results press release (FY20H1).

Europe had the strongest growth in FY20H1, with Net Sales up 3.1% and PRO up 10.3% organically. Most European markets were either strong (double-digit sales growth in Germany and Russia) or stable (Spain up 1% and UK up 2%); the exception was France, where sales declined by 6% on a sell-out basis, affected by the EGalim law that raised prices of PR products by as much as 10% in some cases. Europe's PRO grew faster than Net Sales, helped by mix and also restructuring, with Structure costs down 3% year-on-year.

Asia / Rest of the World saw Net Sales up 3.0% organically year-on-year, including China up 11% and India up 5%, with the rates being lower due to tough prior-year comparables. (In FY19H1, Asia / Rest of the World was up 16% organically, including China up 28% and India up 24%.)

Americas showed a weak 1.6% organic Net Sales growth in FY20H1, despite U.S. sales up 4%, due to weaknesses in Mexico and Travel Retail (the latter partly due to phasing). PRO growth was slightly negative, due to Structure costs rising 6% year-on-year, partly from phasing and technical factors.

Looking at individual quarters, PR's Net Sales grew organically by 1.3% for Q1 and 3.8% for Q2; for Asia / Rest of the World, organic growth was a negative -0.4% for Q1 and 6.2% for Q2 - showing again that quarterly growth rates are volatile, as they tend to be heavily influenced by prior-year comparables. (Asia / Rest of the World was also impacted by timing of the Chinese New Year):

PR Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Quarter – Group (Since FY17) Source: PR company filings.

Coronavirus Impact

The coronavirus outbreak is expected have a “severe impact” on China and on Travel Retail Asia in the current quarter, but management currently assumes a gradual recovery from March onwards.

During FY20H1 results, management set out their assumptions (not predictions) for the outbreak, which include the closure of all on-trade outlets in China in February, and of the ones in Hubei up to June; they also include a two-thirds reduction in the number of Chinese passengers in February and March, with recovery from April and back to normal by June. Together these assumptions imply a 2% hit to sales and a 3% hit to PRO in FY20, which would still have 2-4% in organic PRO growth for the year:

Including a €70m benefit (2.7% of FY19 PRO) from currency, management assumptions imply that PRO will grow by 4.7-6.7% nominally in FY20.

This will put FY20 as one of a below-average year for PR, which we believe to be capable of mid- to high-single-digit PRO growth in general. PR has demonstrated this growth for much of its history, except for FY14-17 when it was impacted by specific issues in China (anti-corruption campaign) and India ("demonetisation" and the ban on selling alcohol near highways):

PR PRO Growth by Component (FY10-20E) NB. FY20E figure is mid-point of guidance range. Source: PR company filings

Management continues to believe China and India to be key growth engines over the long run. As previously guided, management targets Net Sales growth of high-single-digits to low-double-digits in China, and low-double-digits in India, which they have historically achieved outside FY14-17:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth – China & India (FY11-19A) NB. In FY10, growth was “double digit” in China and “very strong” in India. Source: PR company filings.

FY21 EPS Still 17% Higher than FY19

Using illustrative calculations, we believe that FY21 EPS will still be 17% higher than than in FY19, if consumption recovers after 2020 as expected.

Our key assumptions are:

FY20 Net Sales growth of 2.5%, almost entirely from currency with little organic growth

FY21 Net Sales growth of 7.0%, the high-end of the 4-7% long-term guidance range, with no additional recovery from the FY20 decline

FY20 PRO to have an organic growth of 2% (low end of 2-4% guidance) and €70m of currency benefit

FY21 PRO margin to be flat from FY20, which would represent a 60 bps improvement from FY19, the high end of 50-60 bps guided

Financial Expense to be flat from their FY20H1 level (annualised)

Tax Rate to be at 25% as guided for FY20, reflecting the tax cut in India

Share count to be reduced by 2.2% during FY19-21, reflecting the €1bn buyback program announced

Together these give a FY21 EPS of €7.30, 17% higher than the FY19 figure, but approx. 4% lower than the current consensus estimate of €7.58:

Illustrative PR P&L (FY18A-21E) Source: PR company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

Valuation

At €166.00, relative to last-twelve-month (CY19) financials, PR shares are on a P/E of 26.6x and a Free Cash Yield ("FCF") of 3.4%; the Dividend Yield is 1.9% (€3.12 per share):

PR Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY16-20H1) Source: PR company filings.

Assuming flat valuation multiples, with FY21 EPS 17% higher than that in FY19, the share price should also be 17% higher in 2 years. Adding the 1.9% Dividend Yield each year, the total return over 2 years will be 20%, or an average 10% annually.

Conclusion

PR continues to benefit from the structural growth drivers in global spirits, driven in particular by India and China. The solid FY20H1 results, for the 6 months before the coronavirus outbreak, again demonstrated this.

Even for the short term, despite the outbreak, PR is expected to grow its PRO by approx. 5% in FY20 (including currency), and its EPS should still be 17% higher in FY21 than in FY19.

At €166.00, investors can expect a 20% total return (averaging 10% annually) over the next 2 years, consisting of a 2% Dividend Yield each year, the share price rising 17%, due to EPS being 17% higher and valuation multiples being stable.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on PR.

Among spirits stocks, PR is a stock for more adventurous investors, and we prefer Diageo (DEO) for its more balanced earnings growth. For the truly courageous investors unconcerned about near-term price volatility, Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) remains Buy-rated in our coverage, and offers the biggest upside in a favourable scenario.

