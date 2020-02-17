Alibaba Is A Cash Machine - The Cash Balance Now Exceeds $50Bn

In other words, the future cash balance can reach 50% of the current market cap over the next decade. In reality, however, I expect the company to grow and innovate. A $1 trillion market cap can be reality much quicker than many realize.

In a static world (i.e. assuming zero growth and constant operating cash flow), Alibaba can accumulate at least $250Bn in cash over the next decade, on a post-maintenance CAPEX basis. This is on top of the existing $50Bn cash balance.

This strong cash flow generation is translating into an ever increasing cash balance, which has now surpassed the $50Bn mark.

Based on recent solid results and momentum, it is reasonable to assume that annual net operating cash flow will comfortably surpass the $30Bn mark.

Coronavirus aside, Alibaba (BABA) is firing on all cylinders. In the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue was up 38% YoY, annual active consumers in China retail marketplaces reached 711M (an increase of 18M), mobile MAUs in China retail marketplaces reached 824M (an increase of 39M), income from operations was up of 48% YoY, adjusted EBITDA increased 37% YoY, etc. All these achievements translate into massive amounts of operating cash flow generation, which in turn leads to an ever increasing cash balance.

Cash from Operations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the nine months ended 31 December 2019, net cash provided by operating activities exceeded $25Bn, translating into more than $19Bn in free cash flow:

Source: BABA results quarter ended December 31, 2019

Going forward, it is reasonable to assume that annual net operating cash flow will comfortably surpass the $30Bn mark. Importantly, all this cash flow generation is being converted into an ever increasing cash balance, which has now surpassed $50Bn. To put things into perspective, this is just under 10% of the current market cap of ~$600Bn. Going forward, with $30Bn+ annually in operating cash flow, cash-rich BABA will get cash richer, and cash is king.

To stress test my thesis, I assume the following:

a 10 year horizon

an annual run rate of ~$30Bn in operating cash flow

a static world, meaning that over the next decade operating cash flow is simply accumulated. In other words, I assume zero sales growth, zero M&A, zero innovation, etc - i.e. simply maintaining the present situation

Many might think that I am pessimistic, but I would rather have conservatism built into my analysis. In this scenario, post-maintenance CAPEX, BABA can accumulate cash of at least $20-25Bn per annum or 250Bn+ over the next decade, all else constant. This is on top of the existing cash balance of ~$50Bn. Again, this scenario assumes that BABA will not grow, will not innovate, will not acquire other companies, etc - it will simply accumulate operating cash flow, net of maintenance capex. In other words, over the next decade, the cash balance could well exceed 50% of BABA's existing market cap.

As I write this article, I notice a flood of analyst updated price targets coming in following the latest results:

Source: Author's brokerage account (Interactive Brokers)

Note these targets ($249 to $310) are above the current share price (~$221). I think the analysts are on the right track and I expect the share price to pick up in the months ahead. Of course, all eyes are on the coronavirus.

Unlike my simplistic static world model, I expect BABA to grow significantly over the next decade and dwarf my assumptions. Strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.