Brown-Forman: Even I Can't Defend The Valuation Anymore

I'm not selling - my holding time is forever on this name. But I don't expect much in the way of returns over the next 2-3 years.

I've been a long-time advocate of beer, wine, and liquor stocks on Seeking Alpha. More specifically, I've made the case for Jack Daniel's producer Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) on various occasions, dating back to 2016. It's a top 10 holding in my IMF portfolio I track at this website, and it has thus far produced a 70% capital gain on cost basis.

Throughout my ownership of the company, I've long fended off critics who say acknowledge that while it is a great company, it's simply "too expensive". Whether Brown-Forman was at 33x, 30x, or even 27x earnings, we got this same valuation argument. Brown-Forman, as one of the most consistent and high profit margin businesses on the planet - and with a tight family-controlled ownership base - however, simply wasn't going to trade down to 15-18x earnings anytime soon like some investors hoped. It's a premium company, and the stock trades accordingly.

In line with that thinking, as recently as last September, I made another case for why I was Still Bullish On Brown-Forman. In it, I ran through the return calculations on Brown-Forman over the next decade and concluded that shares would likely be worth something between $100 and $120 at the end of the next decade (then 2029). This is how I concluded my analysis in September:

To summarize, here's what you can expect to get from your purchase from the following starting points: BF stock at $47 - 9.5-11.3% annual returns for the next decade

BF stock at $58 - 7.6-8.9% annual returns for the next decade Now, obviously, we'd rather buy at a sale price than full price. An expected return of 10%/year beats 8%/year. But both of these will absolutely smash bonds and fixed income, and if the stock market is overvalued crowd end up being right, you'll be far happier owning BF stock even from this starting price then you would be owning an index fund from S&P 3,000. Given the current investing environment, particularly in fixed income, getting a low-risk high-probability 8%/year from Brown-Forman is right near the top of list for places I want to park investment capital for the long haul.

This shows just how far Brown-Forman stock has gone over the past year - to think it was at $47 just last January and around $60 in September, and now it's already up to $71 for the B-class shares.

From the current share price of $71, assuming B-F is still a $100 stock at the end of the decade as I previously modeled, the total annual return would be a mere 5% (yes, that includes dividends as well). If the stock makes it to $120, you'd be looking at a bit better than 6%/year. Yes, it still beats bonds handily. Still, this is not fantastic over a 10-year holding period. The edge is whittling away as the price goes up, meanwhile the risk of a sharp correction rises.

Paying More For Less

A chart of the dividend yield gives another angle into the falling forward returns here:

Data by YCharts

Historically, Brown-Forman has never been a high-yielding stock. Dating back 20 years, you can see it almost never trades above a 2% yield - you can see why I was enthused about the 1.5% yield for the stock in 2016 - that's actually quite reasonable for it historically, and with its tradition of double-digit dividend hikes, you get a good income stream fairly quickly.

Now, however, we're nearly into uncharted territory with the dividend yield down to just 0.94% on the B-class shares. (Remember that Brown-Forman periodically pays special dividends, so the overall yield is higher, but still, not much relief when the starting yield is under 1%) The only other time it got this low was in 2017 on the brief Constellation (STZ) takeover bid, and when that went away, Brown-Forman stock quickly dropped back 25%.

Zooming in on the yield chart to the past seven years - all of which has occurred within the new lower interest rates for longer paradigm - and we see that Brown-Forman makes a habit of basing around a 1.2%-1.4% dividend yield area:

Data by YCharts

For the stock to get back there now, we'd need 2-3 years of strong dividend hikes and no share price appreciation. Or maybe, like in 2018, the market decides that things are getting a bit rich up here and drops Brown-Forman's share price back quite a bit.

Recent Earnings Weren't So Great

Brown-Forman's Q1 earnings last fall were actually quite weak, as the company took a hit from tariff issues. As a reminder on that front, the company's whiskey ended up in the crosshairs of a number of retaliatory tariffs over the past two years (though the Mexico and Canada tariffs were rescinded last year):

Source: Brown-Forman 10-K

Q2, reported in December, was better, but it still wasn't the picture of a company firing on all of its cylinders. And now the coronavirus is likely to have some additional impact on Brown-Forman's sales in Asia. Brown-Forman has much less exposure to the region than other players like Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) or Diageo (DEO) but it still reported 18% of sales from emerging markets as of the last 10-K, and the company has regional offices in both Hong Kong and Shanghai. So there will be some impact even assuming the virus doesn't spread too much further in coming weeks and months.

If you grant that tariffs will get better in the back half of the year, there will still be margin pressure. On the most recent conference call, Brown-Forman cited a not insignificant 200 basis points of margin slippage for this year due to tariffs, higher input prices (particularly agave for tequila which is a long-running problem), and healthy advertising spending, particularly ahead of the Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple launch this year.

Combine that with 5-7% underlying topline revenue growth for the year (which may get dinged a point or two thanks to the virus) and you simply aren't going to have explosive earnings growth this year. 5-7% revenue growth plus margin pressure is not a formula for blowout earnings. In fact, the company sees just 2-4% operating income growth this year, a guidance level they trimmed slightly last quarter.

None of this would be a big deal if Brown-Forman were more reasonably valued. But the company sees earnings of $1.75-$1.85 for the fiscal year, and given how important travel retail is to their mix, we conservatively need to estimate that they'll come in on the low end of that range now. At $1.76 of EPS for the year, for example, we're talking 40x earnings. It's a wonderful, remarkable company, and one that I have no intention of selling.

But I'm not quite sure why folks are chasing it to fresh all-time highs right now even as a relatively lackluster 2020 seems to be forming operationally:

Data by YCharts

(It wasn't that cheap in 2016, the chart data is misleading due to a one-time gain on divested spirits brands)

We can see Brown-Forman's PE ratio has been steadily creeping up all decade. That said, from 2014-on, it had generally settled in a high 20s-low 30s range. It spiked on the aborted Constellation takeover but dropped back there again subsequently. It's really unclear why Brown-Forman should be moving above 40x earnings now even as this year seems a little light on the earnings growth department.

Brown-Forman Stock: What To Do Now?

I still have no reason to sell Brown-Forman stock. Based on my past calculations, I see the stock as having a good chance of settling between $100 and $120 per share at the end of the next decade. From the current price, that will make a respectable return - something like 5% or 6% a year annualized. That's not at all exciting, but it's okay, particularly compared to fixed income options. If I sell today, there's capital gains tax immediately, and I'd also need to put the money to work in something else.

Generally, it's a solid option to permanently hold rock-solid companies like Brown-Forman once you get in at a fine price. That said, the math looks really difficult for buyers at today's price - you could easily end up with two or three years of no forward returns from this starting point, particularly if the company misses 2020 EPS guidance.

Later this week, I'll be sharing an Ian's Insider Corner report on Remy Cointreau - which unlike Brown-Forman - has gotten walloped on coronavirus concerns. And if going for French cognac is a bit too exotic for your tastes, Diageo is a fine choice at this point as well. For whatever reason, a 50% performance gap has opened up between it and Brown-Forman lately, and I don't expect that to last forever:

Data by YCharts

Brown-Forman is arguably a much better quality company than Diageo, but Diageo is no pushover itself. And at 24x forward earnings for Diageo, it takes far less to go right from an operations standpoint to get better returns going forward.

At 40x earnings, people buying Brown-Forman stock today are pricing in some mighty fine years ahead. I hope they're right, but I suspect the stock will pull back significantly at least once or twice in coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.A,BF.B,DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Remy Cointreau stock via its European RCO ticker.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.