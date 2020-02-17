Oil: Fundamentals Are Solid

The outlook for global energy markets has been thrown into doubt recently. In addition to more general concerns over the state of the planet's economy, fears pertaining to the coronavirus and the impact it could have on trade have led to questions about the future of oil demand near term. Based on recent data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), it does look like global demand will be dented some but when changes in supply are also accounted for, the picture for long-term investors in this space is more bullish than it was a month ago.

Changes across the board

No matter where you look at the EIA's data, there were changes. Some of these are bullish in nature, some of them are bearish. As an example, let's take a look at expectations for output from both the US and OPEC, shown in the table below. As the table illustrates, domestic output this year should come in about 0.10 million barrels per day lower than previously anticipated. Next year, the disparity is even greater at 0.15 million barrels per day. At first glance, this doesn't seem like a huge difference, but it adds up. Spread over the two-year period, it translates to 91.35 million barrels of extra crude that won't be on the market.

For OPEC, the picture is a little more volatile. The table illustrates a revision to 2019's figures, and it also shows changes for 2020 and 2021. If this comes to fruition, the differences will translate to output from the group coming in 124.36 million barrels lower than anticipated from the start of 2019 through the end of 2021. On the whole, this and the change in the US is great news, but there are some negatives to consider.

The first issue is that even as some supply figures decrease, so too is expected demand. As the table below illustrates, global demand this year is forecasted to average 101.74 million barrels per day. This is 0.37 million barrels per day lower than the expectations a month earlier. The data also calls for a downward revision for 2019, as well as weaker demand next year. In all, this works out to aggregate demand over the three-year period coming in 241.27 million barrels beneath what it otherwise would have been.

Fortunately, the supply side changes are helping to offset this. The same aforementioned table shows global supply coming in lower across the board as well. This year, it should be to the tune of 0.40 million barrels per day. In all, for the three-year period covered, we are looking at an aggregate revision of 288.75 million barrels in favor of oil bulls. In all, this will have the impact of reducing excess supply over demand by 0.03 million barrels per day for both 2019 and 2020, and by 0.07 million barrels per day next year. In fact, while it's still expected for there to be excess production this year, we should see a deficit in 2021 of 0.22 million barrels per day.

Putting it all together

Taking all of this data and putting it together, we get some interesting results. In the table below, you can see precisely what I mean. In the US, the amount of oil and oil products in commercial storage is now forecasted to be marginally higher for all three years covered. The difference in the worst year, this year, is only by 10 million barrels, but any sort of increase is a net negative. Fortunately, when combined with other OECD nations though, the picture changes considerably and in a manner that's bullish for long-term investors in this space.

As the aforementioned table illustrates, the EIA now believes that OECD oil stocks (crude plus petroleum products) held commercially ended 2019 at 2.894 billion barrels. This is 20 million barrels lower than previously estimated. This change will impact 2020 and 2021 as well, with year-end inventory levels coming in 18 million barrels and 27 million barrels, respectively, lower than what the organization forecasted one-month ago.

It is worth mentioning that there is some degree of uncertainty that the EIA is not accounting for. In its figures, the organization states that Russia's oil production this year should average 11.45 million barrels per day. This is down from 11.49 million barrels per day last year and for 2021, the figure is estimated to be 11.44 million barrels per day. By comparison, Russia is expected to produce no more than around 11.244 million barrels of crude this year according to its agreement with OPEC and some non-OPEC nations. While it's likely the nation will overshoot at least some on its guidance, matching it would translate to an extra 75.40 million barrels of crude not coming onto the market for 2020 alone. Even half of that would make a nice impact in favor of bulls.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is more pessimistic than it has been in months regarding oil. I understand why, but the data does not seem to support that kind of thinking. Sure, demand could weaken, but when you look at supply expectations and the likelihood that supply will continue to be revised down, it's hard not to like the bullish stance in this market.

