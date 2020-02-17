The 2020 U.S. Election: 'Keep It In The Ground' Is Now A Distinct Possibility

The Democratic primary for the 2020 U.S. presidential election officially commenced earlier this month with the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary. While the results of that first contest have been greatly muddied by a flawed reporting process that at least one front-running candidate deemed to be an "embarrassment" and a "disgrace", the betting markets have declared a clear winner: Senator (and self-declared democratic socialist) Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Mr. Sanders now has a clear lead in the race for the Democratic nomination, with the betting markets giving him a 44% probability of victory. The next-closest (and comparatively moderate) candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, has a 27% probability. Mr. Sander's lead now extends to the polls as well after he passed former Vice President Joe Biden for the top spot last week.

Earlier in the primary contest, when Senator Elizabeth Warren was leading in the betting markets, I wrote about how her campaign had discarded President Barack Obama's "all of the above" approach to energy policy in favor of one that strongly preferred renewables to fossil fuels. While Ms. Warren runs to the left of mainstream U.S. politics (and her campaign has since foundered), she does describe herself as a capitalist. Mr. Sanders, by contrast, is running on a strongly interventionist platform, as could be expected from a candidate with his political ideology. This policymaking approach encompasses the energy sector. Given his newfound status as the front-runner for the Democratic party's presidential nomination, and President Donald Trump's continued low net favorability ratings in the national polls, it is worth considering how U.S. energy investments would be impacted by a Sanders presidency.

Many investors are familiar with the $16.3 trillion climate plan that Mr. Sanders released in August 2019, which vastly outweighed similar proposals by the Democratic party's other presidential candidates (Ms. Warren has proposed a $2 trillion plan, for example). To put these numbers in perspective, the federal government's total revenues in 2019 totaled $3.5 trillion, while total federal spending was $4.4 trillion. The Sanders campaign's proposal would therefore require either immense tax increases (Mr. Sanders has stated that Americans "would be delighted to pay more in taxes" in exchange for his proposed healthcare policies, and presumably climate policies as well) or a vastly expanded deficit.

The Sanders climate plan requires such a large budget due to the rapid overhaul of the entire U.S. energy sector that it would require if enacted. Specifically, it proposes to convert the U.S. electricity and transportation sectors to 100% renewable energy by 2030 as a step towards the complete decarbonization (via greenhouse gas-neutrality) of the U.S. economy by 2050. While the 2050 target (or similar targets) has already been adopted by other developed countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, the Sanders campaign's 2030 target is extremely ambitious. The U.S. electricity and transportation sectors accounted for 67% of national energy consumption by source in 2018. Even assuming that renewables are not always zero- or even low-carbon (corn ethanol, for example, is a renewable energy source that only achieves greenhouse gas emission reductions relative to gasoline of 20-45%), the 2030 target alone will still require the amount of renewable energy that is produced for those two sectors to increase by 750% in less than a decade. To provide perspective, consider that it has taken over a century for renewables in the two sectors to reach their current levels (hydroelectric power in the U.S. dates to the late 19th century, while fuel ethanol was not uncommon in some U.S. regions prior to Prohibition).

It is notable that the Sanders campaign is proposing to make the electricity sector 100% renewable, as opposed to 100% zero-carbon, by 2030. This target necessarily excludes nuclear power, which is a zero-carbon but non-renewable source of electricity. Mr. Sanders had already proposed in May 2019 to ban "new" nuclear power plants, but his climate plan would go a very large step further by also phasing out existing nuclear power plants in a relatively short time frame. This would necessitate rapid and costly changes to the power mixes of utilities such as FirstEnergy (FE), Nextera Energy (NEE), Exelon Corporation (EXC), and Ameren Corporation (AEE). Radioactive waste services companies such as US Ecology (ECOL) would also be affected. The sector ETF VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) would be especially impacted. On the other hand, companies comprising wind and solar ETFs such as the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) and the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) would experience a large increase in orders as global producers scaled up to meet increased U.S. demand for wind turbines and solar PV panels (and the electricity produced by them) by 2030.

Arguably, though, the complete elimination of non-renewables (i.e., fossil fuels) in the transportation sector is the more ambitious of the two tasks. This is in part because the share of its consumption that is met by renewables (4.9%) is lower than that of the electricity sector (6.4%), but also because, unlike the electricity sector, transportation energy consumption is not as easily met via renewables. Heavy-duty diesel engines, jet engines, large marine engines, and the like are unlikely to be completely displaced by renewable electricity by 2050, let alone by 2030, based on current technological trends.

A transition to 100% renewable transportation could be met in part by electric vehicles, but it would also necessitate massive investments in the biomass-based diesel and jet fuels that are being pursued by companies such as HollyFrontier (HFC), Phillips 66 (PSX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and the Darling Ingredients (DAR)-Valero Energy (VLO) joint venture Diamond Green Diesel. For example, the major U.S. expansion in that field that is already underway will only yield capacity by 2022 that is capable of meeting around 12% of U.S. diesel fuel demand, let alone total distillate consumption.

Finally, the Sanders campaign's climate plan would require the rapid phase-out of U.S. coal demand. Exports would be excluded as a potential relief valve as part of the plan as well, eliminating the ability of coal miners such as Arch Coal (ARCH), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), Foresight Energy LP (FELP), and Hallador (HNRG) to continue as going concerns even under reduced operations. While thermal coal demand would be quickly impacted, even met coal demand would be phased out under the transition to full decarbonization.

Unlike past energy policy proposals by major Democratic presidential candidates, however, the Sanders campaign is further proposing to greatly reduce and/or eliminate domestic production of petroleum and natural gas as well. Mr. Sanders wants to ban all U.S. hydraulic fracturing (see video clip) in addition to the production of fossil fuels from public lands and via offshore drilling. As importantly, Mr. Sanders opposed the bipartisan 2015 decision to allow petroleum exports, and the Sanders campaign is proposing to eliminate U.S. fossil fuel exports of any type.

Taken together, a Sanders presidency would oversee the implementation of the "keep it in the ground" movement that is favored by some climate activists (the phrase has even been appropriated as the title of legislation that Mr. Sanders co-sponsored recently). As I described in 2016, this movement is based on the accounting premise that catastrophic climate change will only be averted if a majority of the world's current proved fossil fuel reserves are never extracted for combustion. The Sanders campaign's climate plan is closely aligned with the movement in that it would prevent fossil fuel combustion not by banning thermochemical power plants and internal combustion engines. Rather, it would force a reduction of fossil fuel demand to the point that extraction on private lands would become economically infeasible, while simultaneously banning extraction on public lands and via hydraulic fracturing. While this strategy would most immediately impact unconventional fossil fuel producers such as those represented by the VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK), those funds linked to oil and gas prices such as The United States Oil ETF (USO) and The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) would face the negative effects of lower prices.

None of the above is to say that I expect Mr. Sanders to win the U.S. presidency, let alone find the necessary support in Congress to implement his campaign's full climate plan. The Democratic primaries will provide little clarity until at least Super Tuesday in early March, and possibly not until this summer's convention. That said, the recent surge by Mr. Sanders in both the polls and the betting markets makes it worthwhile for energy investors to consider the impacts of his proposals now, as market action could begin to reflect them if his campaign continues to gain speed going into November's general election.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.