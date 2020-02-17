O'Reilly: Pullback Is An Opportunity

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY) is a name that has been a winner, but has recently experienced a sharp and sudden 12% decline in the last month. Much of this was a broader market weakness and a sector contraction. We think this is an opportunity and believe that great profits can be made here on this pullback. Still, investors in the name, over the longer term, are all winners, not just traders. We think it is time our members looked at this growth name and consider O'Reilly for the longer term. The pullback we have been waiting for is here, and we think it is time to pull the trigger. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is continued growth and momentum in this name, particularly if we can acquire shares under $400. The company continues a solid buyback, which ensures additional earnings per share growth over time. We believe that, as the stock retraces, you should be acquiring shares of this quality company. Let us discuss.

Q4 performance

Our team dedicated a significant portion ahead of the Presidents' Day holiday looking into this name before deciding it was indeed still an opportunity. We looked to see if the O'Reilly story changed and digested the Q4 report. In our opinion, the quarter was strong. The Street punished the name after this earnings report, perhaps because it was not a solid beat on both lines, but a pretty in-line quarter. After surpassing $400, expectations have been higher. Let us be clear. The quarter was strong in many aspects. The company has crushed sales expectations over the years and even exceeded with authority its own same-store sales expectations over the long term. We want you in here. In Q4, O'Reilly registered sales of $2.48 billion, which was a 7.3% year-over-year increase, and was a slight beat versus consensus analyst estimates by $10 million. Sales continue to reliably grow each year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While sales continue to grow, we need to, of course, have a handle on what is driving these sales. As such, we turn to comparable sales which have been improving each year in Q4 since 2017. This is a critical metric, and we were bullish on comps. We expected at least 3.9%, while the Street saw comps as high as 4%. O'Reilly far surpassed expectations here:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This comparable sales beat was way ahead of expectations. This was a nice rise from last year's Q4 which saw an increase of 3.3% in same-store sales. After these results, we are projecting for 2020 a comp sales figure of over 4% for the year. It is lofty, but we think the company is trending in this direction. We think this is a bullish but realistic range and will be attained.

The thing is, compared to even last year, comparable sales are still improving. The company also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The company plans to open another 200 shops in 2019 and currently operates 5,460 stores in 47 states and Mexico. Continued sales growth is bullish as the company is reliable on this metric.

So, why the decline? Management gave a slight warning on margins:

....we continued to see ongoing inflationary pressures in our expense structure, and primarily due to an unexpected surge in health benefit costs, our operating profit for the fourth quarter did not meet our expectations.

We think this comment spooked investors. However, margins have been solid. Gross margins were flat from a year ago at 53.3%. We saw gross margins remain strong due to better merchandise margins as a result of the sales mix in the quarter. While O'Reilly's gross margins are pretty stable, it has worked hard to cut costs. Gross margins have generally improved of late. Take a look at the trend the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This revenue and margin expansion helped EPS grow:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We saw EPS rise to $5.08 per share, and perhaps, unnerving investors was that this missed consensus by a penny. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 14% to $4.25 on 76 million shares versus $3.72 on 81 million shares for the same period one year ago. The repurchases helped offset a bit of a weaker-than-expecting operating profit, which only increased 3%, but note operating margins fell to 17.2% from 18.5% a year ago. Is the party over? What about as we move forward?

Looking ahead

Our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins. We would love to see margins approach 55%, that is $0.55 or profit on every $1 in sales. However, it looks like management is expecting a tough of pressure here with 2020 margin guidance of 52.5%-53.0%. Operating margin will be 18-19%. This led earnings for 2020 guided in the low $19 range. We felt that 2020 EPS could grow to $20. It looks like this will be a tall order, but not out of the question. The buybacks and new store openings could help. Still, even at $19.10 per share in earnings, this would be $1.22 in EPS growth year over year. We think this gets beat honestly. To drive earnings per share higher and boost shareholder value, O'Reilly continues to have a stellar buyback. The bottom line is that earnings per share continue to grow nicely. Speaking of earnings, this is why one invests in a growth company like O'Reilly.

O'Reilly invests a good chunk of excess cash into the buyback program, which we believe is one of the best approaches to building shareholder wealth. In 2020, we expect O'Reilly will continue its buying streak. In Q4, O'Reilly invested another $125 million into new purchases at an average price of $427 per share. This helped drive EPS to $4.25 in Q4. The Board approved a resolution to increase the authorization amount under its share repurchase program by an additional $1.0 billion, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $13.75 billion. The additional $1.0 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period and began on February 5, 2020.

Valuation

So, we see earnings grew another 11% in 2019. We are projecting nearly $19.50 to $20 per share in earnings this year, factoring in heavy share repurchases and better-than-expected sales. We are bullish. To grow 10%, EPS will have to hit $19.66. Based on the present share price of $385, the stock is at 20 times forward earnings on the high end, which is slightly pricey. The valuation metrics are pretty unattractive at these levels, to be honest. So, it's more of a growth name, where there are some solid metrics. However, we believe investors will pounce on this recent pullback and encourage you to do the same.

Factoring in the buyback and continued strength, 2020 earnings could still hit $20 per share, not just on organic growth and the acquisition of Mayasa, which will be synergistic, but especially if share repurchases really ramp up. This continues to be cheap relatively speaking factoring in this growth. We think, based on comparable names in the sector, when we look at retail, and when we look at the trading history of O'Reilly, the name is an attractive buy.

Take home

We wanted the stock to fall back toward $400 before buying, and we are well under this now. We want O'Reilly on your radar. Earnings per share growth is continuing, and investments in growth are being made for the future. We continue to project low single-digit sales increases, 4% comp growth, controlled store openings, and of course, the lucrative buyback program. Consider acquiring shares of this quality company.

