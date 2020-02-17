Put Procter & Gamble On Your Wishlist

Investment Thesis

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a high-quality company that generates stable and generous cash flows. The company has a healthy balance sheet and strong margins. On top of that, it grows revenues in the mid-single digits, which is good for a large-cap household products company. Unfortunately, shares currently trade at a slight premium to my fair value estimate of $111.51 per share. Investors should put this company on their watchlist, as it will become attractive on a pullback.

Growth on all levels

P&G reported strong Q2 results with organic sales growth of 5% driven by both volume and price increases. On top of that, EPS growth was 15% in constant currencies. The company also increased its margins by a decent amount. Gross margin is up 200bps, while the operating margin increased by 190bps. 5% growth on revenues of $70bn coupled with an operating margin above 20% will likely drive generous cash flow increases in the coming years.

Procter & Gamble does a wonderful job at converting revenues into free cash flow. Roughly 19% of revenue is converted into FCF. This is due to the company's strong profitability as well as moderate reinvestment needs. An above 20% operating margin means that a sizable portion of revenues is converted into operating profit. In addition to that, P&G kept its capex stable at around $3.3bn in recent years, while revenues have increased. Larger revenues coupled with a higher operating margin at constant capex translate into a smaller portion of operating cash flow spent on capex in percentage terms. It also means more free cash flow.

During the last 12 months, P&G generated almost $16.2bn in operating cash flow. 4.67% or $3.25bn of that figure was spent on capex, leaving almost $13bn in free cash flow. Out of those $13bn in FCF, the company paid out $7.65bn in dividends, leaving $5.3bn that can be spent on other measures such as buying back stock, paying down debt, or just keep as a cash cushion.

Dividend increases for 63 years straight

P&G paid $2.95 per share in dividends over the past 12 months, which comes out to a yield of 2.3%. The company has increased its dividend for 63 years straight. Dividend increases in recent years have been in the low single digits, and I expect similar increases in the future given that P&G has kept the free cash flow payout ratio at around 60%. Therefore, future distribution increases will likely come from gains on the top line which should also be in the low- to mid-single digits. I expect yearly increases of around 3% for the next few years.

Overall, a 2.3% yield is nothing out of the ordinary, but considering P&G's commitment to returning cash to shareholders, as evidenced by its 63-year streak of dividend increases, I think investors should appreciate the dividend for its stability and safety rather than its size.

Buybacks are a great usage of excess cash

The company has stated that it plans to return a total of $7.5bn in dividends to shareholders over the course of FY20. In addition to that, P&G expects to buy back a total of $7bn to $8bn in stock during FY20. I think buybacks are an excellent idea, considering the excess cash the company is left with after dividends and capex. At the current market cap of $305bn, the $8bn in buybacks imply a buyback yield of roughly 2.6%, effectively doubling the total shareholder yield to almost 5%.

Fortress-like balance sheet

Procter & Gamble is in excellent financial health. The company has a very safe capital structure, with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.6, meaning the equity position is significantly larger than the amount of financial debt on the balance sheet. The leverage ratio which also takes non-financial liabilities such as accounts payable into account is not as good as the debt-to-equity ratio, but reasonable nonetheless at 2.43. Rating agency Moody's seems to agree and currently assigns an Aa3 rating to P&G. By employing relatively little debt, P&G is able to keep its borrowing costs low. This is also reflected in the interest coverage of the company. TTM interest coverage is 35x, meaning that P&G earned 35 times its interest payments in operating income. The inverse of that figure shows the percentage the interest payments take out of the operating income. Currently, 2.8% is deducted from the operating income to pay interest obligations, which is a tiny portion. Additionally, P&G is currently sitting on $6.2bn in cash, an amount that would allow the company to instantly retire more than a fifth of its financial debt. There is virtually no risk of P&G not being able to honor the obligations on its debt in the future, neither is the company's ability to invest into new projects impaired in any way.

Valuation

P&G increased its guidance for 2020 to 4%-5% revenue growth. It also stated that capital spending would remain in the range of 4.5-5% of sales, which is consistent with my assumptions. I modeled a DCF analysis using these figures. I estimate that the company can incrementally increase its operating margin in addition to that. As a result, I get a fair value estimate of $111.51 per share, which is 11% above the most recent trading price. At this time, I view shares of Procter & Gamble as slightly overvalued.

Conclusion

Procter & Gamble is an excellent company with strong profitability and low risk due to its business model and safe capital structure. Unfortunately, the stock is pricey, trading at a 11% premium to my fair value estimate of $111.51 per share. The high quality of the company allows for a lower margin of safety. Nevertheless, investors might want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position. In my view, the stock becomes attractive in the $100-$110 range, depending on your personal discount requirements. Considering the quality of P&G, I believe the stock could be considered once it trades around its fair value estimate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.