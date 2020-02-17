Ping An Healthcare And Technology: China's Largest Online Medical Consultation Services Provider

Ping An Healthcare also has growth drivers like membership growth and partnerships, but new entrants and reliance on its parent are key risks.

It is important to differentiate between the short term and long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Ping An Healthcare, to assess if the company's strong share price momentum is sustainable.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese online medical consultation services provider Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co. Ltd. (OTC:PIAHY) [1833:HK]. Ping An Healthcare's current share price has already priced in the near-term positives associated with the coronavirus outbreak, with its share price up close to +35% year-to-date in 2020. If expectations regarding Chinese people using online medical consultation services more frequently and positive regulatory changes are not realized in future, Ping An Healthcare could possibly see a significant share price correction. While the growth potential for online healthcare services in China cannot be ignored, there are long-term structural risk factors such as competition, new entrants and the reliance on its parent for Ping An Healthcare, which warrants a "Neutral" rating.

Ping An Healthcare currently trades at 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, versus the company's mean forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 6.5 times since the company's IPO in May 2018.

Readers are advised to trade in Ping An Healthcare And Technology shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1833:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $65 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2018, Ping An Healthcare And Technology is China's largest online medical consultation services provider with approximately 315 million registered users and 66.9 million monthly active users as of end-December 2019. Ping An Healthcare's parent is Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) [2318:HK), which has a 41.3% stake in the company; another key shareholder is Japan's SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SOBKY) [9984:JP] which owns a 4.4% equity interest in Ping An Healthcare.

Ping An Healthcare's four business segments, online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management & wellness interaction contributed 33%, 34%, 20% and 13% of the company's FY2019 gross profit respectively. The online medical services business provides both free and paid medical consultation services to individual clients, members, and commercial insurance policyholders; while the consumer healthcare business cross-sells offline healthcare services such as health check-ups, genetic testing and beauty care to its online users and clients. Ping An Healthcare's healthcare mall business sells a wide range of healthcare products such as medicines, health supplements, personal care products and fitness equipment on its e-commerce platform and mobile applications. The company's health management & wellness interaction segment earns money from advertisements placed on its websites and mobile applications.

The business models of Ping An Healthcare's four business segments are also illustrated in greater detail in the charts below.

Ping An Healthcare's Four Business Segments

Source: Ping An Healthcare's Corporate Presentation Slides

Differentiating Between The Short Term And Long-Term Impact Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

Ping An Healthcare's share price has been up close to +35% year-to-date in 2020, as the market sees the company as a beneficiary of the current coronavirus outbreak. However, it is important to differentiate between the short term and long-term impact of the coronavirus on Ping An Healthcare, to assess if the company's current strong share price momentum is sustainable.

Ping An Healthcare's Year-To-Date Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

In the short term, it is natural to assume that more people in China will turn to online medical consultation services provided by companies such as Ping An Healthcare, so as to minimize the risk of infection. This has indeed been the case.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 11, 2020, Ping An Healthcare disclosed that it has witnessed a 10 times increase in the number of new registered users on its mobile application in the period between January 22, 2020 and February 6, 2020 as compared to the first 21 days of January 2020. The company also estimated that its online platform saw 1.1 billion visits in the period between January 20, 2020 and February 10, 2020. As a comparison, average daily consultations was 729,000 for 2019, and there were 66.9 million average monthly users in December 2019. However, these exceptionally high numbers should normalize over time, as the threat from the coronavirus eases over time.

Therefore, it is more important to evaluate the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on online healthcare services in China in the medium to long term. Looking ahead, there are two key potential tailwinds that could be positive for Ping An Healthcare.

Firstly, there could be a structural shift in the habits of the Chinese people. With more people in China trying out online medical consultation services during this coronavirus outbreak, a significant number of them could continue to rely on online medical consultation services for the treatment of both common diseases (initial diagnosis) and chronic illnesses (regular follow-ups) in the future.

In the case of Ping An Healthcare, the company has significantly increased its brand awareness during this period. Ping An Healthcare collaborated with 56 provincial governments to provide free medical consultation services via mobile apps and telephone, and distributed millions of masks across the country.

Secondly, the current coronavirus outbreak could also prompt the Chinese authorities to rethink certain regulatory policies. Currently, there are a lot of restrictions on the sales and distribution of prescription drugs online. However, this could potentially change in the future and help to grow Ping An Healthcare's future revenue streams.

Also, a key constraint for the online medical consultation services market in China is that the Chinese people currently can't pay for the cost of online medical consultations and other online healthcare services using their social healthcare insurance plans. If the Chinese government allows people to use their social healthcare insurance cards to pay for online healthcare services, the addressable market for online medical consultation services in China will expand significantly.

In summary, Ping An Healthcare's current share price has already priced in the near-term positives associated with coronavirus outbreak. If expectations regarding Chinese people using online medical consultation services more frequently and positive regulatory changes are not realized in future, Ping An Healthcare could possibly see a significant share price correction.

Increase In Number Of Members And Partnerships Are Key Growth Drivers

The number of monthly paying users for Ping An Healthcare increased +26.0% YoY to 2.969 million in December 2019, as the annual average conversion rate of paying users increased from 3.6% in 2018 to 4.0% in 2019. Ping An Healthcare has two key membership products, namely, "Health 360" for its parent Ping An Insurance's life insurance policy holders and "Private Doctor Membership" for other paying users. Members have access to healthcare services such as "real-time consultations, second medical opinion, arrangement for offline outpatient treatment and chronic disease management" provided by both Ping An Healthcare's in-house doctors and other external doctors at the country's leading hospitals, according to the company's FY2019 results announcement.

Ping An Healthcare estimated that revenue from membership products was approximately RMB400 million in FY2019, accounting for 47% of the company's online medical services business segment revenue or 8% of its total revenue for FY2019. Also, members are a key component of Ping An Healthcare's cross-selling strategy, where the online medical services business drives customer and sales growth for the consumer healthcare and healthcare mall businesses. According to Ping An Healthcare's internal estimates, the company's members place twice as many orders on its e-commerce platform (healthcare mall businesses) compared with other users, while the participation rate of online healthcare courses is only four times higher for members vis-a-vis other users.

Another key growth driver for Ping An Healthcare is the growth in the number of partnerships, as per the chart below.

Ping An Healthcare's Network Of Partnerships

Source: Ping An Healthcare's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Using pharmacies as an example to illustrate the importance of partnerships, Ping An Healthcare partners with 94,000 pharmacies located in 375 cities in 32 provinces in China as at end-2019, which represented a more than six-fold increase from 15,000 pharmacies in end-2018. Customers who visit the pharmacies, which are part of Ping An Healthcare's partner network, can simply scan the QR code in the pharmacies to utilize the company's online medical consultation services. The pharmacies also act as Ping An Healthcare's offline sales outlets and distribution channels for its consumer healthcare products and prescription drugs.

Ping An Healthcare highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on February 11, 2020 that there are approximately 400,000 pharmacies in the country, and the company managed to add close to 20% of the total pharmacies in China in a single year in 2019. There is still a lot of room for growth for Ping An Healthcare by partnering with more pharmacies over time.

New Entrants And Reliance On Parent Are Key Risks

Ping An Healthcare's competitors in the online healthcare services space in China include those backed by internet giants such as Alibaba's (BABA) Alihealth, JD.com's (JD) JD Health and Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) WeDoctor, and other independent players like Chunyu Doctor and Weimai among others. A June 2019 Credit Suisse (CS) research report credits "closed ecosystems to improve customer experience" and the utilization of "cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence or advanced biometrics" as the key competitive advantages of these leaders in the online medical consultation services market.

Ping An Healthcare also faces stiff competition from start-ups which could possibly develop new technologies to invent the "better mousetrap" in the online medical consultation services market. Competitors backed by internet giants with deeper pockets than Ping An Healthcare's parent could also compete aggressively with Ping An Healthcare in acquiring promising start-ups in the space. In a nutshell, while the online healthcare services is a growing market in China, there is no guarantee that Ping An Healthcare will remain the market leader amidst tough competition.

Also, Ping An Healthcare is heavily reliant on its parent, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. In the company's FY2019 results presentation, it is highlighted that "users from the plug-ins of Ping An Group account for 50.8% of total number of registered users" for the company's online medical consultation services platform. The insurance business of its parent alone accounted for approximately 28% of Ping An Healthcare's FY2019 revenue, and Ping An Healthcare also earns revenue from its parent's other subsidiaries.

If Ping An Healthcare's parent under-performs with respect to its insurance business, it could also lead to a lower pace of growth for the company. Furthermore, choosing between the ultimate holding company (Ping An Insurance) for better alignment of interests, and the pure-play subsidiary (Ping An Healthcare) to get full exposure to one's desired investment theme, as an investment candidate is not an easy choice. A risk of investing in Ping An Healthcare is the potential diversion of value from the listed subsidiary to the parent and holding company in future, if conflicts of interests emerge between the subsidiary and parent.

Valuation

Ping An Healthcare trades at 12.6 times trailing twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue based on its share price of HK$74.20 as of February 14, 2020. Since the company's IPO in May 2018, Ping An Healthcare has traded in the 3.2-11.1 forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple range with a mean of 6.5 times. Teladoc Health (TDOC), a listed peer, is currently valued by the market at 12.3 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

Ping An Healthcare does not pay a dividend.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Ping An Healthcare are regulations which have a negative impact on the online medical consultation services industry in China, new entrants in the online healthcare services market in China who become significant threats, and a reliance on its parent and major shareholder Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.