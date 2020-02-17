KT Corporation: All Eyes On New CEO Appointment

The conglomerate discount for KT Corporation is unlikely to be narrowed, unless the company indicates that it is keen to unlock the value of its non-mobile businesses.

Koo Hyun-mo will be appointed as the new CEO for KT Corporation pending shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in March, all eyes are on possible changes in business strategy.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Korean telecommunications service provider KT Corporation (KT) (OTC:KTCNF) [030200:KS]. Koo Hyun-mo will be appointed as the new CEO for KT Corporation pending shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in March, and all eyes are on possible changes in the company's business strategy. A key structural reason for the under-valuation of the company is the conglomerate discount assigned to the company, due to its involvement in other non-mobile businesses. The conglomerate discount for KT Corporation is unlikely to be narrowed, unless the company indicates that it is keen to unlock the value of its non-mobile businesses. But KT Corporation's valuations are undemanding, so a "Neutral" rating is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article published on KT Corporation on September 18, 2019. KT Corporation's share price has declined by -9% from KRW27,550 as of September 18, 2019 to KRW25,000 as of February 14, 2020 since my initiation. KT Corporation currently trades at 2.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 2.8 times and 3.3 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.46 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.62 times and 0.70 times respectively. KT Corporation offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.4%.

Readers are advised to trade in KT Corporation shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 030200:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.2 million and market capitalization is above $4.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New CEO Appointment Closely Watched By The Market

As highlighted at the start of this article, KT Corporation's valuations in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/B multiples are significantly below historical averages. The company's share price is also at historical lows, as per the share price chart below. The recently announced change in leadership at KT Corporation is closely watched by the market.

KT Corporation's Historical 20-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

In end-December 2019, it was announced that Koo Hyun-mo will be appointed as the new CEO for KT Corporation taking over from former CEO Hwang Chang-gyu, pending shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting in March 2020.

The new CEO appointment is significant in a few ways.

Firstly, Koo Hyun-mo is the first CEO to be appointed from within the company in more than a decade. KT Corporation's former CEOs were hired hands; former CEO Hwang Chang-gyu joined KT Corporation as CEO from Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) in December 2013. In contrast, Koo Hyun-mo is a long-tenured employee who has been working at KT Corporation since 1987. Prior to being appointed as CEO, Koo Hyun-mo headed the company's customer & media division. Koo Hyun-mo has also worked at other business divisions within KT Corporation, such as customer strategy and business support management among others.

The key advantage of appointing a long-tenured employee like Koo Hyun-mo is that he is likely to be more knowledgeable about KT Corporation compared with hired hands. A February 17, 2020 news article titled "New KT CEO aims to change telecom dinosaur" published in The Korea Times quoted KT Corporation's officials saying that Koo Hyun-mo "is better-positioned to pursue 'active communication' with KT employees, corporate board members and executives."

On the flip side, being a CEO requires a different set of skills and capabilities compared with being a business division head. There is no guarantee that Koo Hyun-mo will be a capable CEO. Furthermore, Koo Hyun-mo acted as Chief Secretary to former CEO Hwang Chang-gyu between 2014 and 2016, so it is uncertain if Koo Hyun-mo will do anything vastly different from his predecessor and implement drastic changes needed to turn around the company.

Secondly, the new CEO appointment comes at a time when the Korean telecommunications industry is at a tipping point.

In a February 11, 2020 letter drafted by the Board of Directors to explain the reason in choosing Koo Hyun-mo, it was noted that "innovations such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing provide unprecedented opportunities to take the company to the next level" and that there is "fierce competition from new market players constantly challenging the incumbents."

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 6, 2020, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyung-Keun Yoon highlighted that KT Corporation "plans to accelerate business innovation by applying new technologies, including AI (Artificial Intelligence)."

Notably, Koo Hyun-mo was the head of KT Corporation's customer & media division prior to his appointment as CEO. A Korea Times news article published on February 17, 2020 credited Koo Hyun-mo as the "hidden force in strengthening the company's presence in the Internet-based TV market and successfully launching the company's Over The Top (OTT) platform."

However, there is a risk that KT Corporation could engage in new acquisitions under the new CEO's watch, which may or may not be value-accretive for the company's shareholders. KT Corporation emphasized at the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call on February 6, 2020 that the company will "endeavor to improve both growth and profitability" and "strengthen the Group's competitiveness by adjusting our business portfolio." Growth and profitability don't necessarily go hand in hand, and a focus on growth might come at the expense of profitability, and vice-versa. For example, new acquisitions or an increase in research & development or marketing expenses with the aim of driving future growth might hurt the company's bottom line.

Thirdly, it remains to be seen if new CEO Koo Hyun-mo could address one of the key structural reasons for the under-valuation of the company, which is the conglomerate discount assigned to the stock. Apart from its core mobile business, KT Corporation is involved in other non-mobile businesses such as real estate, media, internet banking and credit cards among others.

This is clearly an issue that investors care about. At KT Corporation's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 10, 2019, a sell-side analyst noted that "KT engages in many different business areas, including wireless, media and fixed line" and "investors have quite a bit of interest on the reshuffling or the improvement of your governance structure." In comparison, KT Corporation's peer and competitor, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) (OTC:SKMTF) [017670:KS], has been making significant progress in unlocking the value of its non-mobile businesses. SK Telecom established a dual operating system for its mobile and non-mobile businesses in late-2019 and the company has named a list of potential IPO candidates among its key non-mobile businesses. I wrote about SK Telecom in a recent article published on February 13, 2020.

The conglomerate discount for KT Corporation is unlikely to be narrowed, unless the company indicates that it is keen to unlock the value of its non-mobile businesses.

I focus on KT Corporation's key non-mobile business, real estate, in the next section of the article. Please refer to my initiation article on KT Corporation published on September 18, 2019 for more details of the company's core mobile business.

Hidden Value Within Real Estate Business And Assets Waiting To Be Unlocked

There is hidden value within KT Corporation's real estate portfolio, which makes up a significant proportion of the company's market capitalization.

Institutional investor and KT Corporation shareholder Bonhoeffer Capital highlighted in a October 2018 interview that "based upon comments from management the nonoperational real estate (not needed for operations) is KRW17,056 per share" which implies a value of approximately KRW4.2 trillion. A NH Investment & Securities sell-side analyst report (not publicly available) published on KT Corporation on October 21, 2019 states that "KT's properties amounted to KRW4.3 trillion in terms of book value, with the appraised value exceeding KRW8 trillion" as of end-June 2019.

In other words, assuming a value of KRW4.2-4.3 trillion for KT Corporation's real estate portfolio, KT Corporation's property assets account for more than two-thirds of the company's current market capitalization of approximately KRW6.1 trillion.

In the company's FY2018 20-F, KT Corporation highlighted that the company's real estate business is engaged "in the planning and development of residential complexes and commercial buildings on our unused sites, as well as in the leasing of buildings we own."

While there are still yet to be any indications that KT Corporation plans to separate its real estate business or monetize the value of its properties, there were some positive signs at the company's 4Q2019 results briefing on February 6, 2020.

One positive is that KT Corporation indicated that the company "has been pursuing hotel leasing business and we are seeing meaningful revenue growth from this area." The value of KT Corporation's real estate business and assets could be potentially re-rated upwards, if the company earns a higher proportion of revenue from recurring revenue sources like hotel leasing vis-a-vis more lumpy revenue streams from residential property development.

Another positive is that KT Corporation could possibly provide more disclosure on the company's real estate business and assets. KT Corporation stated at the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call that "we will set up a separate communication channel to deliver more information to at a later time" when asked about the company's real estate business. It is noteworthy that KT Corporation does not provide much detail about its real estate business in the company's 4Q2019 results presentation slides. Improved disclosure could help investors to value KT Corporation's real estate business and assets.

Valuation

KT Corporation trades at 3.0 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 2.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of KRW25,000 as of February 14, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 2.8 times and 3.3 times respectively.

KT Corporation is also valued by the market at 0.46 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.62 times and 0.70 times respectively. This represents a new all-time historical low P/B for the stock.

KT Corporation offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.6% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KT Corporation are a change in business strategy under the new CEO's watch that does not create shareholder value, and a failure to unlock the value of the company's real estate businesses and assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.