Kala Pharmaceuticals: Solid Progress

We highlight key items in the fourth-quarter earnings report and update our investment thesis on Kala Pharmaceuticals in the paragraphs below.

The company reported Q4 results and has a couple of potential catalysts on the horizon.

"Cauliflower is nothing but cabbage with a college education." - Mark Twain

Today, we revisit Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA). This intriguing small-cap concern posted solid Q4 results last week. We highlight key aspects for its fourth-quarter earnings report, take a look at what is on horizon for Kala, and update our investment thesis on this interesting ocular concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Massachusetts-based, commercial-stage "Tier 3" biopharmaceutical delivery company initially focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of eye diseases. The company employs a proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPPs) technology to deliver drugs more effectively to target tissues. This development platform consists of selectively-sized (~330 nanometers) nanoparticles with proprietary non-covalent coatings that enable relatively uniform distribution of drug particles on mucosal surfaces while at the same time preventing the particles from getting trapped and/or eliminated by mucus; thus, significantly enhancing drug delivery while reducing the number of daily administrations.

Source: Company Presentation

In August 2018, Kala received its first FDA approval for INVELTYS (KPI-121 1.0%) developed using this technology for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The stock currently trades at $6.50 a share and has a market capitalization just south of $250 million.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

The company posted a loss of 63 cents a share in the quarter on $1.2 million worth of revenue. Both figures were slightly under expectations. However, INVELTYS had 47,000 prescriptions, which was a 17% rise from the levels of the third quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Since the commercial launch of INVELTYS, it has seen 144,000 prescriptions as of January 31st, 2020. 3,300 eye care professionals have already prescribed this product. More importantly, INVELTYS is already garnering more than 10% (11.2%) branded new prescription market share in its market. Kala estimates this market a significant one. An article earlier this year on Seeking Alpha projected peak sales of INVELTYS of $300 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Three analyst firms "chimed in" on Kala after its Q4 report. H.C. Wainwright ($10 price target), Oppenheimer ($13 price target) and Wedbush ($51 price target) all reiterated their Buy ratings on KALA this week. The company ended the quarter with just a tad over $85 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Management anticipates that its existing cash resources, together with projected INVELTYS revenue, will enable it to fund its operations into the second quarter of 2021.

Verdict

In addition to the continued ramp-up of INVELTYS, the company should report results from its Phase 3 "STRIDE" trial for its compound EYSUVIS treating dry eye disease which KALA could be a significant new market. It completed enrollment in this study in mid-January.

Source: Company Presentation

If results are positive as the company believes they will be, it will resubmit its NDA for EYSUVIS sometime in the second quarter of this year. FDA action should follow roughly six months later. I think it is likely Kala will do some sort of capital raise between NDA resubmission and FDA action. However, given the growth of INVELTYS and the likely approval of EYSUVIS, the longer-term risk/reward profile on KALA remains favorable.

And that is our quick update on Kala Pharmaceuticals after the company's fourth-quarter results.

"The main difference between a cat and a lie is that a cat only has nine lives." - Mark Twain

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.