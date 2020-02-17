Cole Haan Begins U.S. IPO Effort

CLHN is growing moderately and is pursuing a direct-to-consumer focus.

The firm designs and sells dress and casual footwear for men, women, and children.

Cole Haan has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

Cole Haan (CLHN) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures a line of high quality casual and dress shoes.

CLHN is growing revenue and operating margin while executing its direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach to the market.

Company & Technology

Greenland, New Hampshire-based Cole Haan was founded to manufacture premium dress and casual shoes for both men and women.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jack Boys, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously CEO at shoe maker Converse and has more than 25 years experience in the retail industry.

Cole Haan has received at least $238 million from investors including Apax Partners, a private equity firm.

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products through its online website, through its branded retail stores and other locations.

In addition, the firm sells through select e-commerce portals such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT).

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 36.2% FYE June 1, 2019 38.5% FYE June 2, 2018 41.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, rose to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 0.4 FYE June 1, 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for footwear was an estimated $208 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued innovative designs and fabrics as consumers demand and appreciate more options and higher quality products.

Below is a chart of the U.S. footwear market by type:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest and be the largest market by region from 2019 to 2025.

Major competitive vendors include:

Lee Cooper

Adidas America

PUMA

Nike

Geox

Timberland

Skechers USA

Ecco Sko

Wolverine Worldwide

Financial Performance

Cole Haan’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $403,083,000 14.7% FYE June 1, 2019 $686,576,000 14.1% FYE June 2, 2018 $601,566,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $184,883,000 8.8% FYE June 1, 2019 $327,204,000 18.8% FYE June 2, 2018 $275,348,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 45.87% FYE June 1, 2019 47.66% FYE June 2, 2018 45.77% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $38,891,000 9.6% FYE June 1, 2019 $62,530,000 9.1% FYE June 2, 2018 $25,473,000 4.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $24,765,000 FYE June 1, 2019 $33,137,000 FYE June 2, 2018 $23,103,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $(12,829,000) FYE June 1, 2019 $55,168,000 FYE June 2, 2018 $50,491,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of November 30, 2019, Cole Haan had $10.8 million in cash and $548 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended November 30, 2019, was a negative ($7.3 million).

IPO Details

Cole Haan intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $200 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our common stock by the selling stockholders in this offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares from the selling stockholders. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds and bear the underwriting discount, if any, attributable to their sale of our common stock. We will pay certain expenses associated with this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, Piper Sandler, and Stifel.

Commentary

Cole Haan is seeking public capital to hand to its investors, so the firm won’t have any new resources with which to fuel its growth plans.

This is not uncommon for private equity controlled firms going public and is a negative signal in my view.

Additionally, private equity firm Apax Partners will control the company post-IPO, so prospective investors will need to take this into account.

Private equity firms have a history of loading companies up on debt in order to pay dividends to themselves. In many cases, the companies tend to grow slowly after going public.

The firm’s financials show moderate revenue growth, net profits but a swing to negative cash flow from operations and negative free cash flow for the trailing twelve months.

Selling, G&A expenses have been dropping as revenues have increased, a positive signal; its sales & marketing efficiency rate has also risen to 0.4x.

The market opportunity for technology innovation in casual and dress shoe design and function is large and expected to grow moderately in the medium term.

CLHN is pursuing a direct-to-consumer approach in addition to its distribution approach, as it believes the additional costs and complexity will be outweighed by higher margins and greater knowledge and ownership of the customer and concomitant ability to design better products.

Operating margin is nearing 10% in the most recent half-year period, an increase over previous figures, so management may be executing well on its DTC approach.

Valuation will be key for this moderately growing, private equity-owned company.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

