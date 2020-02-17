Kinross Gold: A Good Quarter, A Good Sign For 2020

KGC is an excellent long-term investment, but it is important to stay focused and trade the stock short-term as well.

Total attributable gold production was 645,344 Au Equivalent Oz in the fourth quarter, up 5.8% year over year.

KGC posted a profit of $521.5 million or $0.41 per share in fourth quarter 2019 compared to a loss of $27.7 million or $0.02 in the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is one of the top-tier gold mining companies that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha for many years now.

If we compare Kinross Gold with three other solid miners and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), we can see that KGC has done an excellent job and has outperformed GDX by nearly 20% in one year, which is also the case of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD). However, Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is lagging most others after releasing its 4Q'19, which were not so bad, by the way.

Note: Van Eck Associates Corp. held a 12.4% stake in the company or 154,318,524 shares end of December 2019, according to Nasdaq.com. It is up over 4 million shares sequentially.

Looking at the company's assets (e.g., Paracatu, Kupol, Tasiast, to name the biggest) and the potential of growth, it is natural to consider Kinross Gold as a long-term candidate in the gold mining sector. The stock is likely to be an excellent proxy for gold, and its financial profile makes it safe to hold for an extended period. However, a gold miner will never be a pure proxy for gold. It will act differently depending on specific situations attached to the challenging process of getting the gold from the ground.

Moreover, one crucial contrary fact against holding the stock long term is that the company is not paying a dividend. In this top-tier miners category, Kinross Gold is one of the rare examples that do not pay a dividend, which ranges from 1.5% and 2.5%.

Thus, the investing thesis when it comes to gold miners and Kinross is to accumulate the stock on any weakness. Then, use about one-third of your KGC holding to trade the short-term volatility and reduce the risk of "hiccup," such as lower production, accident, technical malfunctions, strike, etc.

As you know, the company has suffered a variety of technical issues in the past as well as very recently, and these problems have been the primary focus point that has continuously slowed down the stock recovery, quarter after quarter, with recurring waves of pessimism and a period of rebounds. This quarter seems to be different, and we can see a path to success now.

With a gold price now between $1,500 and $1,600 per ounce, it is another total ball game. Gold miners are delivering free cash flow and can reduce debt.

On February 13, 2020, the company reported its fourth-quarter of 2019 results. Gold equivalent attributable production was 645,344 Au Eq. Oz.

Below are the details per mine.

Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our mines delivered strong results with production of 2.5 million ounces and cost of $706 per ounce. Our three largest mines Paracatu, Tasiast, and Kupol continued to lead the way, accounting for over 60% of our total production with the lowest unit cost in the portfolio averaging $626 per ounce.

Kinross Gold - Financials history 4Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 775.0 753.9 786.5 786.2 837.8 877.1 996.2 Net Income in $ Million 2.4 -104.4 -27.7 64.7 71.5 60.9 521.5 EBITDA $ Million 241.5 155.6 180.4 276.6 315.8 339.3 871.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.08 -0.02 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.41 Operating cash flow in $ Million 184.5 127.2 183.5 251.6 333.0 231.7 408.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 247.1 276.1 273.0 264.8 276.7 265.5 298.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -62.6 -149.2 -89.5 -13.2 56.3 -33.8 110.4 Total Cash $ Million 919 470 349 406.9 475.4 358.0 575.1 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,734 1,734 1,735 1,871 1,891 1,837 1,837 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,259.3 1,250.2 1,250.2 1,259.1 1,261.2 1,263.9 1,262.3

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total attributable gold production was 645,344 Au Equivalent Oz in the fourth quarter, up 5.8% year over year.

Operation Highlights around the three primary producing mines:

Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast represent 58.1% of the total gold equivalent production in 4Q'19.

The chart below is showing the quarterly production per mine for the last four quarters.

Production was driven by record quarterly production at the Tasiast mine as well as higher output across Round Mountain and Bald Mountain.

The chart below is interesting. It shows that the AISC (co-product) is now $1,050 per oz, which is high compared to most of the miners of this category at around ~$900 per ounce. It is now a trend that I have experienced with most of the gold miners that I have analyzed recently. The AISC is going up when the price of gold goes up.

Also, the margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $741 in the fourth quarter, up 53% year over year.

2020 Outlook:

Kinross anticipates production of around 2.4 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces for 2020. The slight drop from 2019 is principally due to care and maintenance at the Maricunga mine and expected lower production at Paracatu mine. Conversely, Tasiast and Fort Knox will increase output but not enough to offset the loss in Maricunga. AISC is projected at $970 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce for 2020; it is a progress compared to 2019. The company also expects 2020 production cost of sales of $720 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounces. Capital expenditure for 2020 is projected to be roughly $900 million (+/- 5%).

Kinross Gold: Financial Analysis

1 - Revenues were $996.2 million in 4Q'19

KGC posted a profit of $521.5 million or $0.41 per share in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to a loss of $27.7 million or $0.02 in the same quarter a year ago. One essential item this quarter was non-cash (after-tax) impairment reversals worth $293.6 million. The adjusted earnings were $0.13 per share, up from $0.01 per share a year ago. Revenues climbed 26.7% year over year to $996.2 million on higher average realized gold prices, which were $1,485 per ounce.

Revenues were $3,497.3 million for the full year 2019, up around 9% year over year.

Note: Kinross Gold's proved and probable reserves are approximately 24.33 million ounces of gold (with a grade of 0.7 grams of metal per ton of ore) and approximately 55.65 million ounces of silver (with a grade of 58.1 grams per ton of ore), respectively, as of December 31, 2019. It gives about 10-11 years of reserves.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a gain of $110.4 million in 4Q'19

Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component that describes perfectly the business model, in my opinion.

Yearly free cash flow is $119.7 million. The company had a substantial gain of $110.4 million in 4Q'19.

The company's CapEx has been significant since early 2018 and has taken a toll on the company results. However, with the extra cash flow coming from higher commodities prices, the company is doing much better now.

Also, The Tasiast project is what has affected most of the company's free cash flow. However, Phase I is now delivering healthy gold production, and Kinross is now focusing on Tasiast 24k.

3 - Net debt and liquidity

The net debt is now $1,262 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.7x, which is an excellent ratio. It means that the company will take less than one year to pay off the debt based on the EBITDA generated ($1,803 million in 2019).

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $575.1 million and total liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion on December 31, 2019, with no debt maturities until 9/2021.

4 - Guidance 2020. Details per region.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold has delivered a spotless quarter, and the market was pleased.

It is not what we have been accustomed to encountering the precedent years. The reason is that Tasiast Mine is starting to make a difference when it comes to gold production.

However, the principal element is that the gold price is reaching a multi-year high at precisely the right time for the company.

Also, the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of a new project called the Chulbatkan project in far Eastern Russia, which seems very exciting, with an initial CapEx of $500 million.

Yes, but will it last? It is hard to be convinced, and if history repeats itself, which is likely, it is almost sure that the shooting will eventually miss the bullseye down the road, the only question remaining is by how much.

The recent guidance for 2020 pushes me to be optimistic, and assuming a strong gold price bolstered by an elevated risk of war and fear of a pandemic outbreak, we can look at a genuine opportunity here. At least, the story merits our attention.

However, while we can be impressed by the performance, we should not lose our balance, and it is essential to trade the stock and take some profit off the table.

Technical Analysis

KGC is forming an ascending channel pattern with line support at $4.70 and line resistance around $5.20.

The ascending channel is a bullish pattern with successive higher lows. The basic strategy is to accumulate at support or $4.70 and take profit when the stock is approaching $5.20, assuming RSI >60.

If the price of gold can cross decisively $1,600 per ounce, the stock has the potential to reach about $6.25, but it is quite a stretch and will depend on the Black Swan event called the coronavirus outbreak.

It is more likely that the coronavirus will be controlled, and the gold price will eventually weaken by the end of this quarter, which makes the partial selling case at resistance even more appealing.

