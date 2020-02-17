MercadoLibre: Morphing Into A Payments Powerhouse

MercadoLibre (MELI) reported another set of very good results for both Q4 2019 and the full year. The business delivered revenue which increased year over year by almost 85% on a constant currency basis, and 57% on a currency-adjusted basis. What was particularly interesting about MELI’s quarterly report was that progress was evident in MELI’s transformation into a dominant payments business, extending away from its origins as an e-commerce platform.

Source: (MercadoLibre Q4 Results Presentation )

MercadoPago goes from strength to strength

A particular highlight of Q4 results was the performance of the payments platform, MercadoPago, which saw an almost 99% increase in payments volume in constant currency terms year on year. What was apparent from Q4 results was the extent to which off-platform payments volume (which occurs outside of MELI’s core commerce platform) grew.

Off payments volume represents the majority of MELI’s total payment volume for the quarter (at $4.7B or 55% of total payments volume), but this piece of the business is growing at a faster rate than on-platform TPV, and recorded a growth rate of 178% year over year on an FX neutral basis. This indicates that MELI is really just scratching the surface of much broader penetration of this off-platform payments opportunity.

MELI made significant advances in ensuring increased adoption of the MercadoPago platform, with terminal deployment in Starbucks (SBUX), 7 Eleven and McDonald's (MCD) throughout the region for acceptance of QR-based payments.

Of particular note was that management highlighted that MercadoPago will be included as part of MELI’s overall loyalty program going forward, which should be expected to spur transaction volume and overall platform usage of MercadoPago even further, locking users into the MELI ecosystem and helping to drive additional platform growth.

This traction in MercadoPago augers really well for Mercadolibre going forward. Not only does it meaningfully diversify the company’s business away from core commerce, but payments is an extremely high-margin business, with strong operating margins and good returns on invested capital, which can be seen from Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and PayPal’s (PYPL) results. MercadoLibre has now put in place the infrastructure and the systems to ensure payments dominance in the region and is taking steps to lock this in.

With the network now in place, it's apparent that MELI is turning its attention to increasing the monetization of its off-platform payments business, which it alluded to in the company’s Q3 earnings call. While MELI has historically charged platform vendors a fee of approximately 8% of payment volume for transactions processed on-platform, digital wallet monetization for instore payments has been more of a question.

It is now apparent that this will be monetized in the form of a transaction fee on digital wallet payment volume, and MELI management have discussed the introduction of a 0.6% transaction fee on payment volume transacted in the digital wallet initially starting with Argentina. Assuming off-platform, digital wallet payment volume of $50B, which MELI should hit in the next few years given the rapid payments volume growth, that represents a high-margin revenue stream of around $300M, which will be growing at greater than 100% annually on current rates.

MercadoLibre’s financing business, MercadoCredito has shown some very strong growth over the last few quarters, with loan origination doubling as a result of launches in Mexico, though volumes in Argentina and Brazil showed some moderation given some economic turbulence in both of these markets. MercadoCredito offers loans to merchants to fund working capital, and has more recently been originating loans to consumers as well.

It is an interesting, but logical development for MELI, and one where the business should have a competitive advantage over traditional banks in a market which is highly underbanked and unbanked. MELI has access to an impressive volume of transaction information on both merchants and consumers on its platform, which can provide valuable insight to make informed decisions on credit risk. While there were initial concerns in Q3 when bad debts spiked, it appears that MELI management have been able to take positive steps to stem credit write-offs, with management indicating a moderation in bad debts in Q4 which bodes well for future sustainable growth of the business.

PayPal flywheel moving into motion

MercadoLibre made additional mention in its Q4 earnings report of MercadoPago integration into PayPal Checkout, meaning that it will become an option for checkout across the 50M PayPal merchants globally, extending the utility of MercadoPago and allowing users the benefit of a global shopping experience.

MELI also completed an integration with PayPal’s Xoom platform over the last quarter, allowing wallet users in Mexico and Brazil the ease of remitting payments to and from Xoom users globally.

Continued momentum in MercadoLibre commerce platform also evident

While Q4 really demonstrated the soundness and resiliency of MELI's payments traction, progress in MercadoLibre’s core commerce platform continues to be impressive. All regions saw strong growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) across each market, with GMV in aggregate up 40% year on year on an FX neutral basis. Items sold increased by 28%, while MELI continued to demonstrate its ability to add new buyers to the platform, with the 26.7% increase in new buyers, representing a sequential improvement quarter on quarter. This led to enhanced marketplace net revenue of $350M, which represented close to a 50% improvement year on year.

Valuation, chief among risks

MercadoLibre’s Q4 was impressive, with the business demonstrating strong performance all round. While the stock price briefly pulled back on concerns over continued investment in the business and lack of near-term profitability, MELI has once again retaken previous highs, having risen past $720 per share.

While the business momentum continues to be very strong, valuation at 15x Sales is the highest that the business has traded at in the last 10 years and at a significant premium to Alibaba at 9x Sales and Amazon (AMZN) at 4x sales. Of course, MELI is now a much better business compared to where it was even just a few years ago, with stronger network effects and new businesses starting to scale, however, investors would be better off waiting for a better entry point.

Economic volatility in the Latin American region continues to be present and has been a recurring theme for MELI investors over the last few years. Brazil still faces high unemployment, while the Argentinian interest rates and inflation have been volatile over the last few years. In spite of this volatility, MELI has continued to record strong growth.

Amazon has made considerable noise over the last few years about making a more aggressive entry into Latin America, with talk of increasing fulfillment and warehousing capacity and securing key vendor relationships. Any increased focus on the LATAM market by the e-commerce giant has still not shown up as any kind of hit to MELI's numbers. MercadoLibre now has significant network effects with the sheer volume of LATAM users and merchants on its platform, but it has additionally fortified them with new offerings such as mobile payments and lending. It’s thus difficult to see Amazon being able to wedge MELI out. Nonetheless, a protracted war with Amazon could see margins further decline and increase the time frame for MELI to achieve profitability.

Concluding Thoughts

While existing investors in the business should plan on staying along for the ride (as I plan to), investors considering a new position in the business should wait for a pullback in price, which given MELI's historical volatility, tend to come around at regular intervals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.