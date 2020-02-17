Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Pipeline Diversification Outweighs The Patent Uncertainty

Investment Thesis

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is yet to recover from the last year's patent challenges to the leading revenue generator, Soliris. Over the past twelve months, the stock has lost more than a fifth while the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has gained nearly a tenth. Seemingly, the market is yet to price in the strategic options employed by the company to sustain the growth momentum.

The top-line for 2019 has expanded at its fastest pace since 2014. With new approvals, Ultomiris, the replacement drug, is rapidly converting the existing Soliris patient base across geographies. With patient-friendly formulations in late-stage trials, we expect Ultomiris to take over the market dominance of Soliris. While acquisitions complement the existing portfolio, the company is zooming in on less rare diseases to diversify the revenue stream further.

Having risen nearly five times in 2019, the share buybacks, driven by rising cash flows and low gearing, should further accelerate. Therefore, despite the short-term patent-related headwinds and a modest discount in our forward price-to-sales multiple compared to the consensus, we reckon Alexion remains a 'Buy'.

An Uncertain Future for the Top-Selling Drug

Alexion is a niche biotech player targeting rare and ultra-rare diseases with its complement inhibitors and enzyme replacement therapies. The C5 inhibitors, Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz) formed the bulk of the top-line in 2019 with a contribution of ~86% of net product sales while the enzyme replacement therapies, Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), made up the rest. Last year ~54% of the company revenue originated in the U.S. while Europe accounted for ~25%.

With approvals for PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria), aHUS (atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome), and gMG (Generalized Myasthenia Gravis), Soliris extended its reach to NMOSD (Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder) in 2019 as the first approved therapy for the disease. In the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019), the drug's U.S. patents for PNH were challenged by Amgen Inc. (AMGN). A few days later it lost the PNH market exclusivity in Europe. A stock that had well outperformed the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index with a gain of ~6% in the first half of 2019 (1H 2019), dropped ~25% during the period. In response, the company is now fast converting the existing Soliris patient base to Ultomiris, the replacement drug with approvals for PNH and aHUS in the U.S. Rounding up the product portfolio, are Strensiq and Kanuma, the only approved therapies for the life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, HPP (hypophosphatasia) and LAL-D (lysosomal acid lipase deficiency), respectively.

As Soliris faces an uncertain future, the company CEO declared in the last conference call, that it has successfully met its three primary strategic objectives in 2019: Positioning Ultomiris as the market leader for PNH and aHUS in major markets, shifting the focus from ultra-rare to rare diseases and the diversification of the candidate portfolio beyond C5 inhibition. With the stock unable to recover from its plunge in 2019 declining ~21% over the past twelve months compared to ~10% gain in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, the investors are, however, yet to be convinced.

The Replacement Drug Takes Over

Alexion's revenue has picked up ~21% YoY (year-over-year) in 2019, witnessing its fastest growth rate since 2014. Soliris and Ultomiris sales anchored the expansion with a ~20% YoY growth in 2019, up from ~13% YoY in the previous year even though the metabolic vertical underperformed with a ~24% YoY growth in 2019 compared to ~40% YoY in the prior year. Ultomiris was approved by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) in late 2018, followed by Japan and Europe in mid-2019. Its contribution to the net product sales increased from ~2% in Q1 2019 to ~12% in Q4 2019 as conversions from Soliris topped 60%. While the number of gMG patients continued to double from the prior year, the new U.S. approval for NMOSD drove the Soliris sales growth partially offset by the Ultomiris conversion.

Having won the U.S. approval for aHUS, and with the European approval expected before mid-2020, Alexion's target of 70% of Soliris conversions by 2020 seems realistic with a possible market-leading position for the drug in both PNH and aHUS. However, the different dosing regimens of the two drugs could impact the revenue growth. During the maintenance phase in both PNH and aHUS therapy, Ultomiris is administered once every eight weeks, unlike every two weeks for Soliris. With no loading dose benefit from Ultomiris for aHUS, unlike in PNH, the revenue benefit seen in 2019 is unlikely to continue into 2020. Offsetting the impact will be the increasing geographic expansion of the drug and the continuing momentum of Soliris volumes for gMG and NMOSD.

The company expects ~$5.50B - ~$5.56B in revenue in 2020 with Soliris and Ultomiris making up ~$4.76B - ~$4.80B. The metabolic vertical is estimated to contribute with ~$0.75B - ~$0.76B. Our estimates for 2020, however, suggest that the revenue from Soliris and Ultomiris could grow by ~25% - 29% YoY to reach ~$5.34B - ~$5.54B making up ~87% of the total revenue. We further believe the metabolic segment to contribute ~$0.78B - $0.84B next year growing at ~11%-19% YoY. Therefore, we expect the total revenue for 2020 to reach ~$6.12B - ~$6.38B expanding at ~23% - ~28% YoY.

Rising Cash Flows Amid Low Gearing

Alexion's EBITDA margin for 2019 climbed to ~50%, the highest level in its history. However, the ongoing late-stage clinical trials, as indicated below, will increase the R&D expenses pressuring the margins for the current year. Meanwhile, the net debt to EBITDA ratio has fallen from ~2.6x in 2015 to nearly zero in 2019, even as the free cash flow growth reversed a deceleration witnessed in 2018. Therefore, the increasing free cash flow and the ultra-low gearing level will ensure the funding for the share buybacks, the costly late-stage trials, and the product launches.

A 'Buy' Despite a Modest Discount

Our 2020 revenue estimates for the company indicate a price to forward sales multiple of ~3.6x -~3.7x with a discount of ~8.2% - ~11.9% compared to the consensus price to forward sales ratio for 2020 at ~4.04x. Despite the modest discount, we believe Alexion is a 'Buy' considering the expected share buybacks. The expenditure on share repurchases climbed nearly five times in 2019 amid the low gearing and strong cash flows. When patent issues of Soliris were making headlines in Q3 2019 dragging the stock by more than a quarter during the period, the company went on to repurchase 3.1M of shares, ~82% of total repurchases in 2019. As the management highlights the need for buybacks amid the persisting undervaluation of the stock, we expect repurchases to accelerate in the months ahead.

Challenged by Biosimilars

With the decision on Soliris patents pending for Q3 2020, we cannot rule out short-term headwinds to the stock in 2020, even more so since biosimilar products pose the biggest threat to the market dominance of biologics, such as Alexion's. The Soliris biosimilar for PNH and aHUS, marketed by the Russian drug manufacturer, Generium Pharmaceutical negatively impacted the sales generation from the country in 2019. However, the rigorous and costly testing requirements elsewhere delay the market entry for the biosimilars creating barriers for new entrants. With the physiological properties of the new drug unknown, physicians are also unlikely to switch a patient from an existing biologic to a biosimilar. Therefore, we expect the Ultomiris to retain its market leadership in the foreseeable future, while the company expands its pipeline further.

Focus on Less Rare Diseases

Except gMG where Soliris targets a patient population of ~20K, a few less rare diseases are on the company's radar. ALXN1840 targets Wilson disease, a fatal disorder due to defective copper metabolism. With ~10K patients in the U.S. and EU and no approved therapies, a significant market opportunity awaits Alexion for the indication as it expects the top-line data from an ongoing Phase 3 trial in 1H 2021. Starting in Q1 2020, Ultomiris is set to undergo a pivotal Phase 3 study for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a rare neurological disease with only a few approved therapies, but affecting as many as ~15K patients in the U.S. Furthermore, a Phase 2/3 study for ALXN1830 in WAIHA (Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia) is planned for Q1 2020. A life-threatening and rare autoimmune disorder, WAIHA affects ~65K patients in the U.S. and Europe with no approved therapies.

Diversifying the Pipeline

Soliris and Ultomiris are intravenous therapies that inhibit the factor C5 of the complement system, a biological cascade important for human immunity. The rivals are also developing a raft of complement inhibitors with novel formulations threatening Alexion's dominance. Last month, both Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) and Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX), announced positive Phase 3 data from two of their PNH candidates. Pegcetacoplan (APL-2) of Apellis is a C3 inhibitor that addresses the issue of low hemoglobin levels in eculizumab therapy. Akari's C5 inhibitor, nomacopan, currently undergoing a Phase 3 study with SC (subcutaneous) dosing, has also yielded positive interim data. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) demonstrated positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial for REGN3918 (Pozelimab) in PNH. The ongoing trial where the SC dosing of Pozelimab follows an initial IV (intravenous) loading is expected to complete by 1H 2021.

Diversifying their targets of the complement system, Alexion is, however, mounting a robust response to rivals. Danicopan (ACH-4471), added as part of the acquisition of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) is an F5 factor inhibitor affecting only the alternate pathway of the complement system. Therefore, the therapy preserves antibody response thereby reducing the likelihood of infections. As the drug addresses both extravascular and intravascular hemolysis in PNH, the company expects to launch Danicopan as a standalone treatment or as a complement to the existing C5 inhibitors. With a twice-daily oral treatment arranged for the Phase 3 study starting in 1H 2020, the drug, once approved, will enhance the patient convenience and uptake. The novel drug is not without rivals as BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) targets PNH advancing its proof of concept study for BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor. However, Danicopan has the first-mover advantage as the top-line data from BCX9930 is unlikely before H1 2020.

Meanwhile, Alexion's target to quadruple the gMG patient numbers by 2025 is well on track as the company is advancing two separate clinical studies for Ultomiris and ALXN1830 in gMG. The former is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial, while a Phase 2 trial of the latter with SC formulation is expected to start in 2020. However, the time is of the essence for the company as a pivotal Phase 3 trial of zilucoplan of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX) is currently underway for gMG with top-line data expected in early 2021. Furthermore, in response to rival SC formulations, the company expects to launch an on-body device for convenient SC administration for Ultomiris. The relevant data for the approval is expected in Q2 2020 from a Phase 3 trial currently in progress for PNH and aHUS.

We also believe that, we have a stock that is undervalued, especially given our strong execution in -- so the management team, including the Board, believes that we have a strong strategy and that we need to continue to focus on executing that strategy and that will create long-term shareholder value. - Ludwig Hantson (CEO - Alexion Pharmaceuticals) Source: The Company 2019 Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Conclusion

With patents for the top-selling product under scrutiny, a three-pronged strategy is in place to sustain Alexion's growth momentum. The replacement drug is rapidly converting the existing patient base across geographies as the company focuses on less rare diseases with patient-friendly formulations. The new acquisitions are meanwhile adding novel pharmacological properties, complementing the existing portfolio. Though our estimated forward price to sales multiple for 2020 indicates a modest discount compared to the consensus, Alexion is a 'Buy' for us as we expect share buybacks driven by rising cash flows to boost investor returns.

