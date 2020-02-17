Soliton: A Solid Play On The Tattoo Removal Opportunity In 2020

The company is targeting the limited launch of the RAP device for tattoo removal by mid of 2020.

Today, we will see why Soliton (SOLY) is a promising pick for 2020.

Company overview

Soliton, Inc. is a pre-revenue stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative products for removing unwanted tattoos. The company's proprietary RAP (Rapid Acoustic Pulse) device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to remove the tattoos. Besides, the company is also evaluating the potential of RAP device in assisting existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as reducing the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

Soliton is targeting a multi-billion dollar opportunity in the tattoo removal segment.

According to Market Research Future, the global market for tattoo removal is projected to be over $4 billion by 2023.

We see that a huge number of people in the U.S. are keen on some form of tattoo removal. The current standard of care involves laser removal, which may take up to 12 visits over a period of two years. This is a cash pay segment and the patient has to shell out $100-400 per session. Hence, there is a need for a more effective and less time-consuming tattoo removal option. Soliton has designed the RAP device such that multiple laser treatments can be completed in a single visit. This can reduce the total tattoo removal time to almost 1/3rd of what is required today, which also implies a much lesser cost to the patient. Patients also reported little to no pain in clinical settings. Further, they also face less risk of scarring or ghosting.

How RAP works in tattoo removal?

In the case of tattooing with an electric tattoo machine, the rapidly injected ink pigment is attacked by the body's immune system. Macrophages try to capture, consume, and remove the ink from your system. However, some of the macrophages over-consume the ink and hence are unable to move. This agglomeration of ink by macrophages is visible through the skin as a tattoo.

During the laser therapy to remove the tattoos, a short-pulse laser targets the macrophages and tries to break the ink agglomerations in smaller particles. The goal is to allow the immune system to carry away these particles. Lasers, however, suffer from the drawback of being capable of targeting only the upper layer of ink particles. To target the lower layers, another laser pass during the same session can prove effective. However, the intense heat generated when laser interacts with the ink results in an instant explosion of steam vacuoles, both at the surface of the skin and below the surface just above the macrophages. These vacuoles prevent laser energy from reaching the lower layers of ink. While the surface vacuoles dissipate within an hour or more, the deeper vacuoles below the skin's surface persist for days. This extends the duration of treatment.

Soliton has developed the RAP device to be applied immediately after the initial laser pass is made and the vacuoles have formed. The device's acoustic waves remove the vacuoles as well as further dispersing the ink pigment from the macrophages. This makes it possible to allow multiple lasers passes in one session.

Soliton plans for a limited launch of the RAP device for tattoo removal in mid-2020.

In May 2019, Soliton secured 510(K) clearance from FDA for RAP device as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal on the arms, legs, and torso in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III individuals.

RAP device is also being evaluated in multiple indications.

Besides tattoo removal, Soliton is also studying the RAP device for the treatment of cellulite, keloid, and capsular contractions of breast implants.

Soliton estimates the non-invasive cellulite reduction market to be worth $1.9 billion in the US alone. The company also expects a global keloid market opportunity to be worth $10 billion by 2025. The RAP device is suitable for cellular stimulation at lower settings, making it a possible treatment option for skin smoothening and wound healing. In medium settings, it can cause vacuole/cell disruption making it suitable for tattoo removal and accelerated fat removal. Finally, at high settings, it is suitable for cellulite reduction and keloid/fibrotic treatment.

How RAP works in cellulite reduction indication?

Soliton aims to use a RAP device for a non-invasive and incision-free 20-30 minutes procedure to reduce cellulite. This procedure requires no anesthetic and no recovery time. On the other hand, the only FDA approved cellulite treatment which requires the injection of anesthesia and can result in bruising and bleeding and significant post-treatment discomfort and downtime.

Soliton's RAP device uses rapid acoustic shock wave pulses to break the fibrous septa. This helps lift defects and depressions.

In July 2019, Soliton announced positive 26-week results from proof-of-concept data clinical trial demonstrating long-term and consistent improvement in average cellulite severity scores after a single 20-minute non-invasive procedure.

In November 2019, the company announced the completion of the pivotal trial for the RAP device in cellulite reduction indication. The company expects to file 510k for Cellulite indication in the first half of 2020 and expects FDA clearance in this indication in late 2020.

Soliton has also demonstrated the efficacy of the RAP device in the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars.

In January 2020, Soliton announced positive 12-Week clinical data highlighting the ongoing improvement in terms of the volume and height of scars when patients suffering from keloid and hypertrophic scars were treated once with a RAP device. The company expects 26-week data from the Keloid POC (proof-of-concept) study in the first half of 2020. The company also expects to initiate dosing in the second POC in this indication in the second half of 2020. At the end of six weeks, the company had reported a 27% reduction in the volume of scars.

Investors should pay attention to these risks.

The commercial prospects of Soliton are tied up to the clinical, regulatory, and commercial success of its RAP devices. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration, R&D failure, regulatory, and market uncertainty risks.

Soliton is a pre-revenue stage and loss-making small-cap company. It may take many more years to become profitable.

At the end of September 2019, Soliton had $8.51 million cash on its balance sheet. In October 2019, the company announced a private placement of $6.25 million. The company spent cash worth $9.9 million in the last 12 months ending September 2019. With the approaching limited launch of the RAP device, the company may witness a higher annual cash burn rate. In this backdrop, there is a high probability of future equity dilution by the company.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Soliton is $22. On December 5, Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti initiated coverage of Soliton with a Buy rating and $22 price target. The analyst pointed out Market Research Future data which shows that 29% of Americans have tattoos. The research shows that the estimated tattoo-removal market is growing at 15.6% per year. He also pointed out the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery's estimates for the cellulite market. Accordingly, 90% of adult women have cellulite. Further, the U.S. cellulite treatment market is expected to grow annually by 7.5% and reach $4.0 billion by 2025.

Analysts expect increased losses in 2020. However, loss per share is expected to improve due to equity dilution. The company is estimating the full commercial launch of the RAP device in 2021.

This remains a highly speculative stock. However, the company has a very promising product portfolio targeting a highly underserved market opportunity. Tattoo removal is also a complete cash-pay market. Hence, there are payer-imposed constraints on the uptake of these services. Besides, the company expects to benefit from the razor and blade recurring revenue model. While the one-time sale of RAP device to the physician will form the bulk of revenues, the sale of replaceable cartridges will provide a recurring revenue stream for the company. The replaceable cartridge is good only for a single visit.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $22.00 is a fair estimate of the true potential of this stock. However, Soliton is a risky stock and should only be considered by aggressive retail investors with at least a one-year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.