Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/14/20

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/14/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Macerich (MAC), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Duos Technologies (DUOT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI);
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Intuitive Surgical (ISRG);
  • Installed Bldg Prod (IBP);
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
  • Alteryx (AYX), and;
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Western Union (WU);
  • TriNet (TNET), and;
  • Sealed Air (SEE).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Agi T

DIR,BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$6,691,264

2

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,305,860

3

Bleichroeder

BO

Duos Technologies

DUOT

B

$1,007,372

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$838,895

5

Duff Patrick

DIR

Sealed Air

SEE

B

$525,000

6

Birch Robert S

BO

Sutter Rock Capital

SSSS

B

$487,026

7

Stephen Andrea M

DIR

Macerich

MAC

B

$466,600

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$322,615

9

Siegmund Jan

DIR

Western Union

WU

B

$262,100

10

Coppola Edward C

PR,DIR

Macerich

MAC

B

$233,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Yuan Eric S

CEO,DIR,BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$12,509,541

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

S

$7,691,953

3

Marcus Joel S

CB,DIR

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$6,055,000

4

Niccol Brian R

CEO,DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

AS

$5,629,775

5

Edwards Jeffrey W

CEO,CB,BO

Installed Bldg Prod

IBP

AS

$5,149,021

6

Smith Lonnie M

DIR

Intuitive Surgical

ISRG

AS

$4,816,925

7

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$4,755,009

8

Stoecker Dean

CB,CEO,BO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$4,370,736

9

Stahl Neil

VP

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

AS

$4,117,958

10

Liu Liang Chiu Chu Sara

DIR,BO

Super Micro Computer

SMCI

S

$2,875,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.