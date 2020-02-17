Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/14/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/14/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);

Macerich (MAC), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Duos Technologies (DUOT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Super Micro Computer (SMCI);

Regeneron Pharm (REGN);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG);

Installed Bldg Prod (IBP);

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);

Chipotle Mexican (CMG);

Alteryx (AYX), and;

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Western Union (WU);

TriNet (TNET), and;

Sealed Air (SEE).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Agi T DIR,BO TriNet TNET AB $6,691,264 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,305,860 3 Bleichroeder BO Duos Technologies DUOT B $1,007,372 4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $838,895 5 Duff Patrick DIR Sealed Air SEE B $525,000 6 Birch Robert S BO Sutter Rock Capital SSSS B $487,026 7 Stephen Andrea M DIR Macerich MAC B $466,600 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $322,615 9 Siegmund Jan DIR Western Union WU B $262,100 10 Coppola Edward C PR,DIR Macerich MAC B $233,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Yuan Eric S CEO,DIR,BO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $12,509,541 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO WA Hi Inc Opp Fd HIO S $7,691,953 3 Marcus Joel S CB,DIR Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE S $6,055,000 4 Niccol Brian R CEO,DIR Chipotle Mexican CMG AS $5,629,775 5 Edwards Jeffrey W CEO,CB,BO Installed Bldg Prod IBP AS $5,149,021 6 Smith Lonnie M DIR Intuitive Surgical ISRG AS $4,816,925 7 Sarowitz Steven I DIR,BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $4,755,009 8 Stoecker Dean CB,CEO,BO Alteryx AYX AS $4,370,736 9 Stahl Neil VP Regeneron Pharm REGN AS $4,117,958 10 Liu Liang Chiu Chu Sara DIR,BO Super Micro Computer SMCI S $2,875,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.