Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/14/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/14/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS);
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
- Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
- Macerich (MAC), and;
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Duos Technologies (DUOT).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI);
- Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
- Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG);
- Installed Bldg Prod (IBP);
- WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);
- Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
- Alteryx (AYX), and;
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Agi T
|
DIR,BO
|
TriNet
|
TNET
|
AB
|
$6,691,264
|
2
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR,BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$1,305,860
|
3
|
Bleichroeder
|
BO
|
Duos Technologies
|
DUOT
|
B
|
$1,007,372
|
4
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$838,895
|
5
|
Duff Patrick
|
DIR
|
Sealed Air
|
SEE
|
B
|
$525,000
|
6
|
Birch Robert S
|
BO
|
Sutter Rock Capital
|
SSSS
|
B
|
$487,026
|
7
|
Stephen Andrea M
|
DIR
|
Macerich
|
MAC
|
B
|
$466,600
|
8
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
PHD
|
B
|
$322,615
|
9
|
Siegmund Jan
|
DIR
|
Western Union
|
WU
|
B
|
$262,100
|
10
|
Coppola Edward C
|
PR,DIR
|
Macerich
|
MAC
|
B
|
$233,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Yuan Eric S
|
CEO,DIR,BO
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
ZM
|
AS
|
$12,509,541
|
2
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
WA Hi Inc Opp Fd
|
HIO
|
S
|
$7,691,953
|
3
|
Marcus Joel S
|
CB,DIR
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
ARE
|
S
|
$6,055,000
|
4
|
Niccol Brian R
|
CEO,DIR
|
Chipotle Mexican
|
CMG
|
AS
|
$5,629,775
|
5
|
Edwards Jeffrey W
|
CEO,CB,BO
|
Installed Bldg Prod
|
IBP
|
AS
|
$5,149,021
|
6
|
Smith Lonnie M
|
DIR
|
Intuitive Surgical
|
ISRG
|
AS
|
$4,816,925
|
7
|
Sarowitz Steven I
|
DIR,BO
|
Paylocity Holding
|
PCTY
|
AS
|
$4,755,009
|
8
|
Stoecker Dean
|
CB,CEO,BO
|
Alteryx
|
AYX
|
AS
|
$4,370,736
|
9
|
Stahl Neil
|
VP
|
Regeneron Pharm
|
REGN
|
AS
|
$4,117,958
|
10
|
Liu Liang Chiu Chu Sara
|
DIR,BO
|
Super Micro Computer
|
SMCI
|
S
|
$2,875,500
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
