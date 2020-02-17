Sand In My Shoes - January Update

The Sand In Shoes portfolio fared slightly worse with several stocks I own getting hammered while my fixed income choices rebounded.

In January the equity markets were relatively flat, with the S&P 500 index ending the month down 0.16%.

After a pretty good first 23 days of the year where the S&P 500 was up nearly 3%, suddenly on Friday the 24th the market caught wind of something called the coronavirus, or now "COVID-19" and all those gains were given back and then some. The market ultimately closed pretty close to flat, down 0.16% for the month of January.

However, the goal for this portfolio is to provide the fetching Mrs. Soule and myself with large and growing cash payments via dividends in our retirement so we can live the lifestyle we have planned for ourselves. Tracking my current and future dividends is the main thrust of my update articles.

Image Credit

My intermediate goal is $10,000 in dividend income in a single 12 month period. In January I made some significant progress towards that goal, which we will see below.

But first let's see how the month of January came in for dividend income.

January Dividends

All graphs and charts created by author unless otherwise specified

January dividends came in almost $100 higher than January 2019. My recent addition of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) helped make this the best 1st month of a quarter for us ever. For whatever reason, the Jan-Apr-Jul-Oct cycle is very weak dividend-wise in my portfolio as you can see in the chart below.

To keep this chart clean and useful I took the results for 2017 off starting this year. This portfolio is very different than where it was when I started my Seeking Alpha journey, but for comparison dividends collected in January 2017 came in at $20.25.

January Performance

My portfolio was down slightly more than the S&P 500 index. I had five stocks down more than 10% for the month. I did add to one of them, but unfortunately it was only down 5.1% when I made my move.

Individual Stocks

Below are my positions and their respective yields for the month ending January 31, 2020.

As I mentioned, I had five positions that were down 10% or more. Happily, as I type this, all but one is higher now than where it closed on 1/31/2020, that being Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).

The majority of my stocks had down months, with only 12 of the 33 positions closing higher at month end. The good news is my projected dividends are up. Dividend increases alone this month increased my future annual income by $32.

This is the beauty of investing in dividend growth stocks. You can be sure that in any given month out of 33 stocks there's a good chance at least a couple of them will be paying you more in the future than they were last month. At worst, in a typical month, you will have the same projected payout going forward that you had at the beginning of the month unless you chose some stocks quite poorly.

To put it another way, this month 21 of my 33 stocks closed lower. There is no chance whatsoever that you will have 21 stocks out of 33 that cut or eliminate their dividend. If that does happen we have much, much larger problems on our hands and it probably doesn't matter what you invested in.

Projected Dividends

Projected dividends for the year stands at $4,243.28 as of right now. Each and every quarter should be over $1,000 and the $400 month seems to be more the rule than the exception.

I have long considered adding more monthly dividend payers to this portfolio to flatten out the months a bit. But I will not add a stock just because of when or how frequently it pays a dividend.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 9.4% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.2% 8.0% Energy 8.6% 7.5% Financials 9.3% 10.0% Health Care 10.7% 12.0% Industrials 7.3% 8.5% Materials 10.9% 5.0% REIT 9.2% 7.5% Technology 12.7% 15.0% Communication Services 5.8% 9.0% Utilities 8.0% 7.5% 100% 100%

Slight changes in the weightings here. My January purchases put the energy sector slightly heavy and helped bring my tech sector closer to my target.

I almost pulled the trigger on a new stock in the communication services sector, but was unable to do it. I am keeping a very close eye on this stock though and will of course report if and when I snap some up.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

This month the only two asset classes that were up were my fixed income, domestic by 1.7% and international 2.0%. The worst performer was small cap, down 4.0%. This helped push my fixed income weighting (with a combined target of 40%) from 34.2% last month to 35.1% this month. Given this, I did not add any funds to fixed income this month.

Sales and Purchases in January

Early in the month I added two more shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO), purchasing them for $305.09 on January 9th. This was just from cash that had been piled into my account in late December from my ETFs with their end of year distributions.

On January 23rd, the day before the market really started paying attention to the coronavirus, I sold 5 shares of my S&P 500 ETF bringing in $1,657 and immediately purchased 26 shares of XOM at $66.20 per share, a 5.3% yield at that price. Do I wish I had waited? Yeah, I didn't catch it anywhere near the bottom. You could have bought it for just under $60 per share several times over the next few weeks, but I think long term I'll be very happy with this purchase.

Forward Looking Dividends

The only difference between this total of $4,243.68 and my projected dividend total for 2020 is the $0.40 I will receive from Realty Income Corp (O) next January that I did not receive this past month.

In total, the two purchases I made plus five dividend hikes added $148.44 to my future annual income, detailed below.

The Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) dividend increase was particularly fun to see because it seems like I just purchased this stock (it was 11/20/19). Also, it was a 10% raise, which exactly matched the dividend increase I received from BlackRock Inc (BLK) that I sold to purchase the PRU. You gotta love a 10% raise.

Below is the chart reflecting this increase, with the y-axis labels once again being adjusted upwards as my yearly total continues to climb.

Final Thoughts

As planned, I only added to a couple of my existing positions. I still have my eye on that one communications stock, but it just reported earnings and spiked, so I will bide my time. I don't expect it will roar higher and I will probably add it on any kind of decent pull back.

Since fixed income performed so well this month I did not feel the need to add any capital to that asset class. So now the question on the table is should I add anything to small cap, mid cap, or international equity if they continue to underperform and the US large cap equities continue to outperform? I was hoping to just let those ride while I played with individual equities, but now I'm starting to wonder.

Also curious if anyone dabbles in preferred shares, and if so how do you research which of those you like. Approximately 6 months ago I purchased a preferred shares ETF in my Roth (not this account) and would be curious to hear how other people with less than 15 years to retirement think about those.

All in all a pretty good month. Not loving that I had so many stocks get clobbered, but I think I'll be very happy in the long run with my acquisitions this month and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead. I hope you are making progress towards your goals, and as always thank you so much for reading. Cheers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, APD, AVGO, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, EMN, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, SO, PRU, T, TXN, VZ, WMT, WRK, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.