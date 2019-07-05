Image: Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina. Courtesy: Mining

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is a mid-tier gold, silver producer operating five mines throughout the world, after divesting the Chapada mine in July 2019.

Until recently, I was not a strong supporter of this struggling gold miner, and I have been less than impressed with the stock performance.

However, after many unfruitful attempts to turn around, and with the financial help of the gold price, I believe the company is slowly getting its act together.

A good chart comparison is to look at how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) for the past three years. We can see that Yamana Gold started to outperform GDX around October 2019.

Data by YCharts

The recent recovery in precious metals prices and some smart moves from the company have transformed Yamana Gold. After the release of the fourth quarter of 2019, we could eventually consider the company as a prudent long-term accumulation candidate.

However, this ongoing process is too recent to be considered "bulletproof," and risks of disappointment down the road are still elevated. Thus, it is crucial to allocate about 30-35% of your position to trade short term the gold volatility, which has reached a record due to political instability, the threat of war in the Middle East, and the possible risk of an economic slowdown due to the new coronavirus effect.

As a reminder, Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it had sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. and the company sold on April 15, 2019, the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil to the Swedish Lundin (OTCPK: LUNMF).

After the sale of the Chapada mine, the company ceased to produce copper, which represented almost 19% of the revenues. Hence, the fourth quarter of 2019 is the first quarter in which gold and copper production from the Chapada mine is not indicated. We will have to wait for Agua Rica mine to see some copper production again.

Daniel Racine, President, and CEO said in the conference call:

2019 was by any measure, a very strong year for Yamana. Production exceeded guidance, cash flow increased, debt declined, reserves grew, project advanced, and the Yamana was one of the top performing stock in its peer group.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 4Q'2019. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 435.7 424.7 483.4 407.1 463.5 357.8 383.8 Net Income in $ Million 18.0 -81.3 -61.4 -4.1 14.1 201.3 14.6 EBITDA $ Million 172.9 37.0 136.3 144.4 191.3 347.8 183.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 -0.09 -0.06 0.00 0.01 0.21 0.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 102.4 64.5 114.7 12.4 147.6 157.4 201.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 104.0 102.6 108.4 70.0 86.2 82.7 104.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.6 -38.1 6.3 -57.6 61.4 74.7 96.8 Total Cash $ Million 114.4 120.7 105.9 115.0 97.4 108.2 167.3 Total Debt in $ Million 1,697 1,778 1,757 1,793 1,764 1,049 1048 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.015 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 949.0 949.1 949.3 949.9 951.1 951.9 952.3 Gold Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 248,177 268,843 292,483 271,987 257,556 238,623 256,288 Silver Production M oz 1.31 2.55 3.26 3.02 2.17 2.48 2.97 Copper Production Mlbs 31.1 28.6 39.0 28.1 31.2 0 0 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,304 1,213 1,226 1,301 1,307 1,481 1,484 Silver price $/Oz 16.53 15.14 14.59 15.52 15.03 17.73 17.50 AISC co-product $/Oz 928 988 801 865 941 1,039 1,012

Sources: Company material and Morningstar. Note: Free cash flow is Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Gold production details and commentary

Production of gold equivalent was 256,288 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient 84.8:1 between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the fourth quarter of 2019 is up 7.4% sequentially.

Production Guidance for the next three years:

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina Mine recorded its 13th consecutive quarter of more than 30K ounces of gold production.

Canadian Malartic, El Penon mines achieved strong performance during the fourth quarter as well.

Cerro Moro production was a bit lower than expected this quarter, with four underground mines in development and production in Q4, including the high-grade Zoe underground mine.

GEO AISC co-product was $1012 per Geo in 4Q'19, which has decreased sequentially (see chart below) but is still a little high. AISC was impacted by the increase in the exploration budget, as well as the timing of sustaining capital spent.

Total silver production for 4Q'19 was 2.968 M Ag Oz, up 14.4% sequentially due to an increase in silver production at the El Penon mine.

The company has changed its guidance after the divestiture of Chapada. Please see the graph below.

Source: AUY Presentation

Fourth-quarter of 2019 financials. Commentary

1 - Revenues of $383.8 million in 4Q'19

Revenues were $383.8 million ($483.4 million in 4Q'18) with a net income of $14.6 million or $0.02 per share (please look at the data table above).

The company received $1,484 per Geo this quarter. Highlights for the fourth quarter:

Source: Presentation

2 - Net Debt is $0.88 billion in 4Q'19. It is one of the highlights of the quarter.

As of December 31, 2019, Yamana Gold had $167.3 million in total Cash (Cash on hand is $158.8 million). Net Debt is now $881 million. The company used the $800 million that it received from Lundin to repay a large portion of the Debt.

The Net Debt to EBITDA is now below 1.0x.

Source: AUY Presentation

Reminder: On July 5, 2019, Yamana Gold announced a cash tender offer. AUY used about $810 million to pay off a large portion of the Debt.

3 - Free Cash Flow

The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation, and I use the same reasoning as Morningstar to estimate the 4Q'19.

The free cash flow position is getting much better with the massive increase in gold, and silver prices experienced this quarter. Free Cash flow yearly is now $175.3 million, with an estimated $96.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Yamana Gold is paying now $0.06 per share annually or 0.98%, which is quite low.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold's profile has changed drastically with the sale of Chapada. The Debt was a serious issue and has been resolved. The company has received a clean bill of financial health, and the market seems responding positively.

The price that the company paid was at the level of the gold and silver production, which dropped significantly since 4Q'18, as we can see in the chart below. However, the recent performance in December reaching 87,441 GEOs was quite impressive. The company delivered on free cash flow during H2 2019, and it delivered free cash flow again in the fourth quarter.

The timing could not have been more perfect. Gold price is reaching multi-year highs as we speak.

All in one, I have been reluctant to invest and even trade AUY. The stock moved rarely and seemed almost irresponsive most of the time. However, it appears that the company is turning around now, and also it is very early in the process. I am turning increasingly more optimistic.

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $4.50 and line support at $3.85. The basic strategy is to take some profit off at or above $4.50 (about 20%) and wait for a meaningful retracement within the pattern at around $3.85.

If gold continues its positive momentum, AUY may eventually breakout resistance and retest $5.75, but I do not see it likely unless gold price crosses the $1,600 level. Conversely, if the gold price starts to weaken severely, then we may experience a support breakout and a quick retest of the $3.85.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!