Retailers Ross Stores, TJX Companies, Walmart Among 14 Companies To Increase Dividends In The Second Half Of February

The second half of February brings increases from Walmart, and double-digit boosts from several companies, including McGrath Rental, TJX and Ross Stores.

75% of my predictions were accurate, which is much better than I’ve done recently.

Most of the increases in the first half of February were modest, but Florida-based utility Next Era Energy led the way with a 12% boost.

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of January, I provided predictions for 12 long-term dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of February.

In addition to the companies that I provided predictions for, there were other companies that continued long-term dividend growth streaks:

Investment company T. Rowe Price (TROW) announced its 34th year of dividend growth, boosting the annual dividend by 18.4% to $3.60. T. Rowe Price now has a forward yield of 2.62%.

Insurer RenaissanceRe (RNR) boosted its payout by 3% to $1.40 and now sports a forward yield of 0.70%. This is RenaissanceRe’s 24th year of increasing dividends.

There were many other companies that announced dividend increases during the first two weeks of February. Seeking Alpha author FerdiS provides a rundown in his articles.

Before I provide my predictions for the second half of February, we’ll take a look at how well I did with my predictions from the first half of the month (you can see the original article here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, February 14th.)

Results for the 14 Dividend Increase Predictions from the First Half of February

AFLAC (AFL)

Prediction: 3.7 – 5.6% increase to $1.12 - $1.14

Actual: 3.7% increase to $1.12

Forward yield: 2.12%

The insurer hit the low end of my expectations in its 38th year of dividend growth.

Avista (AVA)

Prediction: 2.6 – 5.2% increase to $1.59 - $1.63

Actual: 4.5% increase to $1.62

Forward yield: 3.11%

The electric utility’s 18th year of dividend growth was right in line with its 5-year average, despite a 7% drop in EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Prediction: 0 – 3.8% increase to $1.04 - $1.08 (excluding 5% stock dividend)

Actual: 3.8% increase to $1.04, plus 5% stock dividend

Forward yield: 1.48%

With its 25th annual 5% stock dividend and the cash dividend increase in February, Commerce Bancshares payout to investors grew nearly 9%.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Prediction: 4.7 – 8.4% increase to $2.24 - $2.32

Actual: 6.1% increase to $2.27

Forward yield: 2.42%

Eversource’s 6% increase is right at the midpoint of the company’s announced long-term growth rate range of 5% - 7%. This is Eversource’s 22nd year of dividend growth.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Prediction: 4.3 – 5.6% increase to $3.18 - $3.22

Actual: Deferred to late February

It looks like Genuine Parts will announce its 64th annual increase sometime during the week of President’s Day.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Prediction: 8.8 – 12.5% increase to $1.74 - $1.80

Actual: 7.5% increase to $1.72

Forward yield: 1.00%

Jack Henry’s 17th year of payout growth was less than half the company’s 10-year average of 17% due to the loss of the one-time benefit of the tax cut law, along with higher product costs.

3M (MMM)

Prediction: 4.2– 5.2% increase to $6.00 - $6.06

Actual: 2.1% increase to $5.88

Forward yield: 3.65%

As 3M integrates the acquisition of Acelity into its portfolio, the company begins its 7th decade of dividend growth with a 12-cent boost to its annual payout.

Meredith Company (MDP)

Prediction: 3.5 – 6.1% increase to $2.38 - $2.44

Actual: 3.5% increase to $2.38

Forward yield: 7.33%

As expected, Meredith’s 26th year of dividend growth was below the company’s 5-year average of 6%.

Next Era Energy (NEE)

Prediction: 12.0 – 14.0% increase to $5.60 - $5.70

Actual: 12.0% increase to $5.60

Forward yield: 2.01%

This is the fifth straight year of 12%+ dividend boosts for Florida-based utility Next Era and the 26th year of dividend growth overall.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE)

Prediction: 3.5 – 6.1% increase to $2.38 - $2.44

Actual: 4.3% increase to $2.40

Forward yield: 3.04%

Although NorthWestern Energy extended its streak of dividend increases to 16 years, the payout growth continues to decelerate.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Prediction: 2.6 – 3.4% increase to $3.92 - $3.95

Actual: 7.1% increase to $4.09

Forward yield: 2.78%

PepsiCo’s 48th year of dividend growth was much closer to its growth rate over the last decade, rather than the 4% EPS growth the snack and drink company saw this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Prediction: 10.6 – 13.3% increase to $5.00 - $5.12

Actual: Deferred to late February

The coating and paint company should announce its 41st year of dividend growth in the third week of February.

UPS (UPS)

Prediction: 3.1 – 5.2% increase to $3.96 - $4.04

Actual: 5.2% increase to $4.04

Forward yield: 3.81%

UPS’ 11th year of dividend growth was limited by its heavy debt load.

Predictions for the 12 Announcements of Dividend Increases in the Second Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 12 dividend increases I expect in the second half of February:

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices designs and manufactures over 45,000 different integrated chips and other microcircuits for a variety of industrial, automotive and communications end uses. The 10% growth rate over the last decade and last year’s 12% boost has been a boon for dividend growth investors. The news isn’t all good for investors this year, though – EPS are down 9% on a GAAP basis and more than 13% on an adjusted basis. Normally, I’d say that this means that we can expect a pullback in the dividend growth rate. But the company announced last year that it’s targeting a dividend growth rate of between 7% and 15%. We’ll see Analog Devices’ 18th annual boost around President’s Day, but I suspect it’ll be towards the low end of that range.

Prediction: 7.4 – 10.2% increase to $2.32 - $2.38

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.97 – 2.02%

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Specialty chemical company Albemarle went through a period of slower growth in the over the last 5 years. The company kept its dividend growth streak alive during that time, compounding its payout at 7% over the last 5 years. 2019 was the company’s 25th year of dividend increases, and on February 3rd Albemarle became one of the newest members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. It looks like the company has its mojo back, guiding EPS growth in 2019 to between 10% and 13%. With a low debt level (50% debt-to-equity) and a payout yield around 25%, look for Albemarle to meet or beat last year’s increase of 10%.

Prediction: 10.2 – 12.9% increase to $1.62 - $1.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.81 – 1.85%

Chubb Limited (CB)

Property and casualty insurance company Chubb joined the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index last year, completing 25 years of dividend growth in 2018 and extending the streak to 26 years with a 3% increase last February. Investors are sure to see another increase in the next two weeks – Chubb reported an increase in net income per share of 14% and in operating income per share of 7%. The company’s debt load of 25% of equity isn’t a concern, and the payout yield of 30% leaves plenty of room for Chubb’s 27th year of dividend growth. Although the company has a 5-year growth rate of 3%, I expect that the good income per share growth will allow Chubb to announce an increase closer to the 10-year average of 9.6%.

Prediction: 7.3 – 9.3% increase to $3.22 - $3.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.96 – 1.99%

Essex Property (ESS)

The retail-focused REIT is another recent addition to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats list. With a decade-long average of 6 – 7%, Essex’s dividend growth rate is lower than Albemarle’s but still very rewarding for investors. With funds from operations growth of 6% in 2019 and projections for another 4% growth in 2020, the company is well-positioned for its 26th year of dividend growth. (Funds from operations accounts for the tax benefits of real estate ownership and is a metric used by REITs in lieu of earnings.) Essex carries a debt load equivalent to its equity, which isn’t unusual for REITs. Look for the company to announce a boost in its payout around the 10-year average in the last week of February.

Prediction: 5.6 – 6.7% increase to $8.24 - $8.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.54 – 2.57%

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Beverage company Coca-Cola is one of the best known companies in the world, not only for their eponymous product sold worldwide but also by investors for their dividend growth streak dating back to 1962. The company’s boost of less than 3% last year was less than half the 10-year average of 7%, and investors will be looking at another small increase this year. Although GAAP EPS were up 38%, after adjustments earnings per share were up less than 1%. There is hope, however; Coca-Cola is guiding FY20 adjusted EPS growth to 6%. Unfortunately, I don’t think investors will benefit from the expected earnings growth next year.

Prediction: 1.3 – 3.8% increase to $1.62 - $1.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.70 – 2.77%

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business rental company with subsidiaries that focus on modular buildings, portable storage, fluid containment, and electronic test equipment. The company has a 27 year record of dividend growth, with a modest compounded growth rate of 7% over the last decade. McGrath has been on fire for dividend growth investors over the last couple of years, with last year’s increase of 10% following a 30% boost in 2018. It’ll be another good year for investors, as the company is expecting to report 2019 full year EPS growth between 15% and 19%. With that type of growth, it’ll be the 3rd straight year of double-digit payout growth.

Prediction: 12.0 – 16.0% increase to $1.68 - $1.74

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.06 – 2.14%

Old Republic Corporation (ORI)

Insurer Old Republic has paid dividends for the last 78 years and grown them for 38 years straight. However, over the last decade the annual dividend growth has been only 1 or 2 cents, resulting in a 10-year average growth rate of less than 2%. The good news is that EPS nearly tripled from 2018 to $3.51 – but the bad news is that all of the increase was from investment income. Core operating income was down 1% to $1.84, while investment income swung from a loss of 77 cents in 2018 to a gain of $1.57 in 2019. The company operates very conservatively and it’s unlikely to look at this as anything more than a one-time windfall. Given this, I’m looking for another 2-cent increase this year, although I think it’s possible that Old Republic may reward investors with a special dividend payout in February.

Prediction: 2.5% increase to $0.82

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.49%

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores is one of two discount retailers expected to announce their annual increases in late February (the other is TJX Companies, below). Ross Stores owns the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS chains. With double-digit increases since 1994, the company has built an enviable dividend growth record, multiplying its payout by a factor of nine over the last decade. But, as in most cases, keeping the growth rate up becomes harder as the company gets larger, and Ross is no exception. The company is guiding EPS growth for 2019 to 7%. So will Ross keep up the double-digit growth this year? With minimal debt and a payout ratio below 25%, my money’s on a 26th year of 10%+ growth.

Prediction: 11.8 – 15.7% increase to $1.14 - $1.18

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.94 – 0.97%

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Telecommunications company TDS has a 45 year record of dividend growth. The company has a partial interest in publicly-traded U. S. Cellular (USM) and fully owns subsidiaries TDS Telecom and OneNeck Solutions. Over each of the last two years, TDS has increased its payout by 2 cents – part of a 10 year dividend growth rate of 4.4%. The company’s EPS over the first 9 months of 2019 fell 10% year-over-year. Given the company’s current full year guidance of flat-to-slightly lower earnings, TDS shareholders can look forward to another year of 2-cent dividend growth.

Prediction: 1.5 – 4.5% increase to $0.67 - $0.69

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.78 – 2.87%

The TJX Companies (TJX)

Like Ross Stores above, TJX provides discount apparel through its retail outlets. TJX owns the TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods store brands in the U.S. and Canada, and has a significant European and Australian presence through the TK Maxx and HomeSense brands. The company – just like Ross Stores – has been a dividend powerhouse, compounding its payout at more than 20% over the last decade. In fact, since beginning to grow dividends in 1994, TJX has boosted them by double-digits each year. Business is booming for TJX – the company increased its 2019 full year and is now expecting EPS growth of between 7% and 8%. While a long-term growth rate of 8% won’t power perpetual dividend increases to 10%+, TJX’s current payout ratio below 40% and the company’s history means that I think investors can look forward to another year of double-digit growth.

Prediction: 13.0 – 19.6% increase to $1.04 - $1.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.64 – 1.74%

Thompson Reuters Corporation (TRI)

Business news provider Thompson Reuters has grown dividends for the last 26 years, but too often the increases have been minimal. Most of the company’s annual increases over the last decade have been 1 or 2 cents, resulting in a 10-year growth average of 2.5%. The company is taking steps to boost its long-term growth: it’s looking at divesting a part of its interest in financial data provider Refinitiv which is part of a strategy to allow the company to focus on its core business. Although Thomspon Reuters is in discussions with the London Stock Exchange, there’s nothing official yet, meaning that investors can expect another small dividend boost in late February.

Prediction: 1.4 – 2.8% increase to $1.46 - $1.48

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.78 – 1.81%

Walmart (WMT)

With annual sales of half a trillion dollars, it’s always hard for Walmart to grow very fast, and this translates directly into the dividend growth rate. Over the last 6 years, the company has grown its annual payout by only 4 cents, resulting in a 5-year compounded growth rate of 2%. The retail behemoth is projecting a small increase in full year EPS, which is being negatively impacted by the company’s investment in Flipkart, an India-based e-commerce company. Given Walmart’s recent history of dividend growth and the expected slow EPS growth, I’m expecting the company’s 7th straight year of 4-cent dividend increase. This will be Walmart’s 46th year of overall dividend growth.

Prediction: 1.9% increase to $2.16

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.83%

Summary

Of the 14 predictions I provided last month, 12 of the companies came through. (The other two – Genuine Parts and Sherwin-Williams – should announce increases over the next two weeks.) Of the 12, I was accurate on nine of them, which is better than I’ve done in a while. Of the remaining three, I was optimistic on two of my predictions and underestimated one of the increases.

Most of the increases were modest, although with its 12% boost, Next Era Energy continues to lead among dividend growth utilities. 3M extended its streak to 61 years with its 3% increase, and Commerce Bancshares’ 25th year of paying out a stock dividend gave investors a 9% overall increase.

The latter half of February brings a little more excitement among dividend growth companies. Retailers TJX Companies and Ross Stores have historically paid out double-digit increases, and chemical company Albemarle and business rental company should pay out 10%+ increases as well. And, of course, many investors can look forward to another annual increase from widely-held Walmart.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of January, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY OF THESE STOCKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold no positions in the stocks mentioned in this article. However, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future. Also, I prefer Pepsi to Coke.