Fifth Third's Peer-Beating Margin Resilience Set To Continue For Another Year

The bank is set to return over 10% of its current market cap in dividends and buybacks; 2020-21E to average $1.4B per year in share repurchases.

Fifth Third's margin trends outperform peers, thanks to its hedging program; benefit of hedging will continue into 2020, but will taper off in 2021.

As we expected, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) continued to report better-than-peers margin trends, thanks to its hedging program. Otherwise the 4Q results were weak, given the flat loan book and lackluster fee franchise. Credit costs also rose. The bank has a solid CET1 capital, 50bps over the midpoint of its target range. We expect share repurchases to average $1.4B every year over 2020-21E, which, including the current dividend yield of above 3%, implies that the bank is set to return more than 10% of its market cap to investors every year. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $28-$32 range, and hence we are moving to a neutral rating on the stock.

Margin dynamics look better than peers in 2020, but not beyond

FITB’s margin trends were better than most larger peers, reporting a contraction of only 3bps QoQ (excluding MB acquisition), against US Bancorp’s (USB) 10bps and PNC Financial’s (PNC) 6bps – helped by previously executed hedges, apart from deposit cost management and decline of balances in low-yielding short-term investments.

As we wrote earlier, FITB had entered into a few hedging transactions in 2018, and these had started becoming effective in the past few months. This will continue to benefit the bank in 2020. However, in 2021, the benefit from hedges will quickly start tapering off.

Source: Company presentation

On a core basis, the management has guided for 3.25% net interest margin (NIM) in the current calendar year – unchanged from previous guidance – 3bps higher than 4Q margins. Net interest income (NII) is seen rising 2%. However, the management assumes no rate cuts, which we disagree with. We expect the US Fed to cut rates at least once this year, and hence NII could be flattish in 2020, in our view.

Source: Company reports

FITB has a commercial-heavy portfolio (2/3rd of the loan book), which contracted 0.6% QoQ (quarter closing), leading to flattish overall loan growth QoQ. However, the consumer book expanded 1.4% QoQ, as the bank ramped up indirect secured consumer lending, primarily auto (+4.6%), while credit cards also rose (+2.6%). The bank has guided for 4% growth in the loan book in 2020.

Deposit base continued to get bigger, with 1.4% QoQ growth, leading to a further easing of the loan-to-deposit ratio (-110bps). The incremental liquidity would have impacted margins, given the lack of loan growth. In contrast, the bank expects deposits to grow 4% in 2020 - in line with loan growth – with more growth on the commercial side, as retail side will be slower due to the running down of the costlier CDs.

Headline non-interest income jumped 40% QoQ, but this was mostly driven by one-off gains on the non-fee income side. Adjusted non-interest income declined 2% QoQ, as fee income was seasonally weak. The management is bullish on the non-interest franchise, forecasting 8% rise in 2020.

Operating expenses were flat QoQ, but grew 18% YoY due to the impact of MB Financial acquisition. The bank guided for 2-3% cost rise in 2020, including 1% impact from one-offs. Despite the difficult interest rate environment, the bank hopes to deliver positive operating leverage.

Share repurchases are likely to continue above $1B per year

FITB’s CET1 ratio of 9.75% is above the management target of 9-9.5%, implying about $700M in excess capital. Even if the bank earns less than 15% return on tangible equity (six-year average is 14.7%), the bank will still be able to buy back up to $2.8B over 2020-21E (average $1.4B per year). While this is 12.5% lower than the past three-year average of $1.6B, at 7% of the current market cap, it is significant. Combined with the current dividend yield of over 3%, the bank is set to distribute more than 10% of its current market cap to investors every year.

Stock has moved to a fair value range

Our estimate of fair value lies in the $28-$32 range, unchanged from our previous note, after rising more than 10% since then. FITB’s stock currently trades at 1.3 times one-year forward tangible book value, largely in line with history. Our return on tangible equity based approach and historical price-to-earnings also yield similar results. Thus, we have moved to a neutral stance on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This post is aimed to inform readers about our views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buying/ selling/ holding decisions. We will not be liable for the actions taken based on this blog post.