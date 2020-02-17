Following Ackman Into Agilent May Be A Risky Move

A one-time tax payment of $231MM will be due in Q1 to cover on-shoring of certain acquired businesses, as disclosed in the 10-K.

Scientific instrument maker Agilent Technologies (A) is scheduled to report Q1 earnings on February 18. The company provided non-GAAP earnings guidance of $0.80 to $0.81 per share for Q1 in their Q4 earnings report. However, the GAAP earnings for Q1 are likely to be significantly lower.

The company will have a one-time charge of ~$0.74/share due to taxes from on-shoring certain intangible assets from subsidiaries to the U.S. The charge of $231MM is disclosed on page 45 of the company's 10-K filing. The large difference in reported earnings and guidance may come as a surprise to some shareholders, which could result in increased volatility in the stock after earnings are reported. With a potential catalyst in place to drive shares lower, now is a good time to determine what Agilent shares might be worth.

Business Overview

Since being spun off from Hewlett Packard (HPQ) in 1999, Agilent Technologies, subsequently, split off the electronics measurement business as Keysight Technologies (KEYS) on November 1, 2014, becoming a pure play laboratory instrument business. The company continues to expand its product offering, recently focusing on life science applications.

The company made two major acquisitions in the life science space in 2019, buying ACEA Biosciences Inc. for $250MM and Lionheart Technologies ("BioTek") for $1.17B. The company spent $536MM to acquire seven businesses in 2018 (page 30 of 2019 10-K).

Revenues are evenly split between the Americas and Asia at 36% apiece, with Europe contributing 28%. The company has been working towards increasing market share in diagnostics and clinical applications, but laboratory instruments still represent a bulk of the business (85%).

From Agilent's Q1 Institutional Investor meeting

The business generates 58% of its revenue from software, consumables, and service. Agilent competes directly with companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), PerkinElmer (PKI), and Waters Corporation (WAT).

Agilent's instruments are used to characterize a variety of molecules, from small organic molecules used in the petroleum and pharmaceutical industry all the way up to large biomolecules and whole cells.

Agilent GC/MS from the company's website

The instruments are generally robust and can run for decades with only routine maintenance. I have seen 30-year old instruments still being used in labs. A typical gas chromatography/mass spectroscopy unit might cost on the order of $100K, so you can certainly understand why labs run these instruments as long as possible.

Of course, some labs do by instruments more frequently in order to have cutting edge technology with better detection capabilities, but spending on instruments can dry up during tough economic times. That is one reason the company has been looking to focus on more dependable sales in diagnostics and software.

From Agilent's Q1 Institutional Investor meeting

Valuation Estimate

Agilent has grown free cash flow per share at an average rate of 11.8% over the last five years, helped in part by reducing the shares outstanding by 6% over that time.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the free cash flow as a whole over the 20-year history of the company, one can see the cyclical nature of the business. More concerning is the fact that the free cash flow trend has not been climbing across economic cycles.

Compare that to Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has managed to continue to grow free cash flow even during economic slowdowns. Agilent's instruments have traditionally been more expensive than comparable machines from Thermo Fisher, which might partially explain why Agilent's business is more susceptible to economic cycles.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, Agilent has spun off several businesses during this time, so the cash flow is slightly lower than it would be otherwise. Cash from operating activities dropped from $711MM in 2014 to $491MM in 2015, the first full-year following the KeySight spin off. Investment in property, plant, and equipment also fell from $205MM in 2014 to $98MM in 2015, making the net impact on free cash flow somewhere around $100MM in 2015, not taking into account costs associated with the spin off effort.

Agilent's operating margins have been steadily improving since the KeySight spin, but they still are much lower than many peer companies. Thermo Fisher's operating margins are naturally lower due to their product mix, which includes many third-party products. Bill Ackman took a position in Agilent late last year on the thesis that margins could be further expanded and the balance sheet could be further leveraged.

Data by YCharts

Agilent provided adjusted EPS guidance of $3.38 to $3.43 per share, a 9% to 10% increase on 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.11. The 2019 adjusted earnings were actually below the GAAP EPS of $3.37, largely due to a tax benefit from an intra-entity asset transfer.

From Agilent's Q1 Institutional Investor meeting

Agilent expects their portfolio to realize 3-5% organic growth over the long term, which we can use for the terminal growth rate in our discounted free cash flow model.

From Agilent's Q1 Institutional Investor meeting

The model uses 8.9% as the cost of capital (CAPM model), giving a working average cost of capital around 8.4% that is used to discount future cash flows to the present. Below are three different growth scenarios, with the high growth rate most closely matching company guidance and the most recent earnings history.

Table: Net Present Value of Shares Based on Projected Free Cash Flows

Growth Rate Years 0 to 5 Growth Rate Years 5 to 10 Growth Rate Years 10 to 15 Growth Rate Years 15 to 20 Growth Rate Years +20 Share Value Based on Discounted FCF High Growth 10% 8% 6% 5% 3% $95.54 Moderate Growth 8% 6% 5% 3% 3% $74.88 Low Growth 6% 5% 5% 3% 3% $66.30

Agilent is, currently, trading around $86 per share, somewhere in between the high growth and moderate growth scenarios. Growth is the only way to justify the current share price given shares are currently trading at over 31 times 2019 free cash flow.

The moderate growth scenario seems reasonable, even conservative, if Agilent can maintain current growth rates. However, a coronavirus induced economic slowdown could precipitate the next cyclical decline for the company. Revenues from China represented 19.7% of sales in fiscal year 2019.

From page 111 of Agilent's 2019 10-K

It remains to be seen if Agilent's move towards recession-resistant consumables and services will have the desired effect of stabilizing the business during downturns. It is also too early to know what kind of returns the company will get on the nearly $2B it has spent on acquisitions in the last two years. The company's 5-year average return on capital is around 9.2%, which isn't appreciably higher than their cost of capital.

Agilent's forward annual dividend rate of $0.72/share equates to a yield of just 0.84%. The $225MM in total dividend payments for 2020 represents around 38% of their projected free cash flow for the year, so the dividend is safe and has room to grow. The company has been steadily increasing the dividend since it was cut in 2015 following the Keysight spin off.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

Agilent has posted an impressive record of growth in recent years, and there is some reason to believe that the trend can continue. However, the company has yet to demonstrate that it can grow free cash flow over the long term. With a low dividend yield and a return on capital near the cost of capital, the current share price of $85.85 does not offer a value investor a big enough margin of safety to initiate a position in the stock, especially given the cyclical nature of the business. Even in the event of a price correction, I would prefer to invest in higher quality names in the lab equipment space, like Thermo Fisher Scientific or Illumina (ILMN).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion and is not intended as financial advice. Investors should perform their own research before making investment decisions.