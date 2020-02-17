The Bipartisan Budget Embrace Of Deficits

However, there does not appear to be any opposition to extending the personal tax cut except perhaps for the uppermost.

CBO now has the deficit reaching $1.74 trillion by 2030 with the debt held by the public increasing every year from 79.2% of GDP in 2019 to 98.3% of GDP.

How Investors Should Take Into Consideration Looming Federal Deficits

The relationship between Federal budget deficits and the financial markets, may be changing in the short-run. Both the stock and bond markets seem to have very little concern about Federal budget deficits now. However, that may not be the case in the future. Thus, longer-term investors may want to keep an eye on deficits, when allocating funds.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. This is supporting the fixed-income markets. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. This is supportive of the equity markets. A possible cause for this, is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the U.S. tariffs. These are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people are impacted more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits and relatively low interest rates.

The recent budget agreement that prevented a federal government shutdown assures that the deficits will exceed the trillion-dollar level in the foreseeable future. The trillion-dollar Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations impact different segments of the population differently. More important is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. This is especially true in the current low interest rate environment.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from labor are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions, boost the value of their fixed-income securities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

The Federal Deficits and Debt Levels Are Growing in the Foreseeable Future

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its latest ten year budget outlook in late January, taking into account current spending and tax legislation. This captures provisions in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 which was signed into law by the President last August. The legislation increases the automatic budget caps that were set to take effect for fiscal 2020 and 2021, and it increases the debt ceiling.

Tables I and IA attached sketch key macro assumptions that underlay the CBO ten year budget outlook that it made last year and now this year. On balance the key macro drivers would infer a lower deficit path because CBO revised up its growth forecast and lowered its assessment of unemployment and interest rates. But the result is different. Tables II and IIA show major components of the budget and Tables III and IIIA show the deficit and debt paths that resulted. From Tables II and IIA you will note that while economic growth is stronger and unemployment is lower, revenue is now estimated to be lower than CBO forecast for this period one year ago. The revenue generating power of tax cuts is apparently falling short of estimates.

The spending side of the ledger is where things really get egregious. The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 allows discretionary spending to exceed the budget caps by $312 billion in the 2020-24 period. Military spending is $164 billion higher and nondefense discretionary spending is $148 billion higher. So, whereas in 2019 CBO forecast that both defense and nondefense discretionary spending would decline in the 2020-2024 period they both increase.

Extending this to the out years, CBO now has the deficit reaching $1.74 trillion by 2030 with the debt held by the public increasing every year from 79.2% of GDP in 2019 to 98.3% of GDP in 2030. In last year's forecast the deficit was shown to have peaked at $1.43 trillion in 2028 with the debt to GDP ratio topping out around 92% to 94%.

These deficit and debt levels appear scary; especially when one considers that all this fiscal stimulus and concomitant monetary stimulus is delivering a little over 2% economic growth. Additionally, one should be aware that these numbers significantly underestimate what realistic projections might indicate. This is because CBO must rely on current law assumptions. But current law calls for expiration of the personal tax cut in 2025 while business tax cuts are permanent. There does not appear to be any opposition to extending the personal tax cut except perhaps for the uppermost brackets. See:Congressional Budget Office Versus Office Of Management And Budget

There is also the issue of mandatory programs that will very likely continue beyond current expiration dates in the CBO current law baseline. For example, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program is set to expire in 2024 under current law but hardly anyone thinks this is about to be shelved. There is also the CBO assumption that postponed healthcare related taxes will be reinstated, even though the postponement will very likely become permanent. Finally, there were approximately 30 tax provisions that expired in 2017 that were extended by legislation in 2018 and this is likely to be a continuum. Let us not forget that the House of Representatives voted 419 to 6 to repeal the tax on high-cost health insurance plans that was a key part of Obamacare. The overwhelming vote allowed the House to bypass rules that would require the cost to be offset by spending cuts or tax increases elsewhere.

New Theories Relating to Monetary Policy are Emerging

Investors should also keep an eye on new developments in monetary theory that could bring about interest rate environments previously not considered possible. The trillions of dollars worth of bonds now trading with negative interest rates are an example. Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) calls for essentially unlimited spending to be financed by the Federal Reserve so long as there is no inflation. See: Modern Monetary Theory And 20%+ Dividend Yields on REML, MORL and MRRL. Once the inflation appears, it presumes the Fed would then tighten policy and Congress would legislate tax increases.

Most significant for the financial markets, Modern Monetary Theory implies that risk-free interest rates would be zero, possibly even long-term government bond rates. Twelve years ago most market participants would have scoffed at the possibility that interest rates could be zero for any extended period of time. They considered the possibility of years of negative interest rates persisting for years, as absurd. Many of those who now scoff at Modern Monetary Theory would not have believed that many developed countries would have negative interest rates for any extended period of time before it actually happened. Japan and many European countries still have negative or close to zero, interest rates. This alone gives some support to Modern Monetary Theory.

In the USA, after 2009, as unemployment declined while budget deficits remained large and grew, many demanded that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates. Some forecast dire outlooks for both inflation and long-term interest rates as they perceived the Federal Reserve as being "behind the curve", by not raising rates fast enough. Those critics of the Federal Reserve, whose interest rate forecasts now seem to have been wrong, mostly were relying on conventional economics in terms of what were likely to be the impacts of the monetary and fiscal policies that were and are still in effect. That leads to the question of why the dire inflation and bond market consequences did not occur.

Conventional wisdom suggests that governments can only control short-term interest rates but not long-term rates. Furthermore, most think that artificially depressing short-term rates by a central bank eventually increases long-term rates. The extended existence of negative 10-year government bond rates in Europe, could put that conventional wisdom in doubt.

If long and short-term government interest rates in America were at the close-to-zero or negative levels of those in Germany and other European countries, the prices of existing securities issued by the Federal government and US government agencies and instrumentalities would soar.

Time will tell if the current ideal conditions for the financial markets, that combines low inflation, low interest rates and low unemployment can persist as the levels of Federal debt and deficits soar. This is the key question for investors. In the past, the primary variables that interest rate forecasters focused on were the Federal Budget deficit, inflation, unemployment, and monetary aggregates. Today, the only attention most interest rate forecasters pay to those variables is to remark about how little they seem to matter now.

This had led some to utter the dangerous phrase "this time is different". The key to predicting the path of interest rates and thus the prospects for bonds and stocks is to answer the question: "is this time really different?"

Previously, a major risk involving interest rates has been that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government deficits by selling Treasury securities. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary. As it appears that the Federal Reserve does not seem inclined to take on the job of disciplining fiscal policies any time soon. Investors might want to enjoy the ideal conditions as long as they last, but keep an eye on any hint that such indifference to deficits on the part of most market participants including the Federal Reserve, may be ending.

Comparisons on CBO Forecasts January 2020 vs. January 2019

Table I Macro Table IA Macro Real GDP GDP Price Index Unemployment Rate 10-Year Treasury Note 3-Month Treasury Bill Real GDP GDP Price Index Unemployment Rate 10-Year Treasury Note 3-Month Treasury Bill 2019 2.4 1.9 3.7 2.5 2.2 2.9 2.1 3.6 3.3 2.6 2020 2.2 1.9 3.5 1.9 1.6 2 2 3.6 3.6 3.1 2021 2.1 2 3.5 2.1 1.6 1.6 2 4 3.7 3.2 2022 1.7 2.1 3.8 2.5 1.8 1.6 2 4.5 3.7 3.2 2023 1.6 2.1 4.1 2.7 2 1.7 2.1 4.8 3.8 3.1 2024 1.6 2.1 4.3 2.8 2.2 1.8 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.9 2025 1.5 2.1 4.5 2.8 2.3 1.8 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.7 2026 1.6 2 4.6 2.9 2.3 1.7 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.7 2027 1.7 2 4.6 2.9 2.3 1.8 2 4.8 3.7 2.8 2028 1.8 2 4.5 3 2.3 1.8 2 4.8 3.7 2.8 2029 1.7 2 4.5 3 2.4 1.8 2 4.7 3.7 2.8 2030 1.7 2 4.5 3.1 2.4 Table II Spending Table IIA Spending CBO January 2020 CBO January 2019 Revenues Outlays Mandatory Discretionary Net interest Revenues Outlays Mandatory Discretionary Net interest 2019 3,462 4,447 2,735 1,336 376 3,515 4,412 2,695 1,334 383 2020 3,632 4,647 2,859 1,406 382 3,686 4,589 2,834 1,295 460 2021 3,816 4,816 2,979 1,444 394 3,841 4,814 2,995 1,299 521 2022 4,001 5,117 3,201 1,492 424 4,012 5,140 3,240 1,319 581 2023 4,206 5,325 3,337 1,518 470 4,208 5,347 3,371 1,338 637 2024 4,382 5,534 3,469 1,549 515 4,448 5,539 3,493 1,362 684 2025 4,562 5,877 3,723 1,594 561 4,647 5,859 3,737 1,399 724 2026 4,851 6,184 3,945 1,631 609 4,956 6,160 3,957 1,431 772 2027 5,154 6,467 4,139 1,670 658 5,254 6,446 4,161 1,465 821 2028 5,343 6,880 4,456 1,714 711 5,446 6,881 4,500 1,505 876 2029 5,545 7,012 4,508 1,743 761 5,672 7,042 4,584 1,530 928 2030 5,745 7,487 4,878 1,790 819 Table III Budget Table IIIA Budget CBO January 2020 CBO January 2019 Discretionary Debt held As a % of GDP Discretionary Debt held As a % of GDP Defense Nondefense by Public Deficit Deficit Defense Nondefense by Public Deficit Deficit Debt 2019 676 660 16803 984 4.6 664 670 16636 897 3.9 77.8 2020 705 701 17855 1015 4.2 648 647 17601 903 4.6 78.9 2021 728 715 18886 1000 4.4 652 647 18626 974 4.5 80.7 2022 752 740 20066 1116 4.1 667 652 19795 1128 4.3 82.4 2023 767 752 21248 1119 3.9 675 663 20976 1139 4.5 84.5 2024 781 768 22453 1152 4.3 685 677 22112 1091 4.3 86.4 2025 806 788 23827 1315 4 706 693 23372 1212 3.9 88 2026 825 806 25196 1333 3.7 723 708 24625 1204 4.1 89.7 2027 844 825 26545 1313 4.1 740 724 25866 1192 3.8 91.2 2028 870 844 28152 1538 3.6 764 741 27338 1435 3.5 92.4 2029 879 863 29667 1466 4.2 771 759 28739 1370 3.9 94 2030 906 884 31447 1742 4.2

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.