Bank Of Georgia: The Rerating Has Further To Go

Bank of Georgia

The base argument in favour of Bank of Georgia (OTCPK:BDGSF) [BGEO:LN] (this is in the country, not the US state) is as I laid it out in November.

Georgia is a strongly growing economy, achieving this feat largely by not doing all the stupid socialist things that the Soviet Union insisted upon. Sure, post-USSR, economies have had transition problems, but following that determinedly-free market path has paid off here.

Well-run banks in strongly growing economies provide a form of leveraged access to the performance of that economy.

So, there are two points. Firstly, the Georgian economy and its future performance, what is that going to be like? Secondly, is Bank of Georgia actually a well-run bank exposed to that performance?

My argument is that yes, Georgia will continue to outperform. And that Bank of Georgia is well run. Thus, it is a good long-term investment for us.

The Georgian economy

Most assuredly, we can all have lovely political and economic arguments over the finer points of what should be done. That's politics, of course, not investment. There is, though, the larger point to be made about economic development. Other than those suddenly rich on the back of resource deposits - something which causes its own problems, so much so we've even a name for it, Dutch Disease - nowhere has become what we call rich without following some roughly capitalist and roughly free market path.

It is also true that all the rich places have been roughly capitalist and free market for some time. Finally, all the places which have become that around and about capitalist and free market in the past couple of decades are getting rich fast. This is true of China, India, Bangladesh even, and the subject under discussion here, Georgia.

The question then becomes well, how far can this go? GDP per capita in Georgia is some $4,000 a year. About twice as rich as Bangladesh then - and a quarter to a fifth of China. There's no obvious reason why there's some hard limit to how rich the place can get. They're not doing it off the back of oil, or nickel, or whatever limited natural resources which have hard limits. They're simply, as fast as can be done, working out how to add value to the economic resources of land, labour, and capital available.

There is no obvious upper limit to this. In fact, the longer-term economic estimates (used to work out the effects of climate change by the IPCC) state that places like Georgia will, in some decades, be about as rich as Western Europe is now. Sure, there are all sorts of reasons - well, actually, one, bad economic policy brought about by politics as history has shown - why this might not happen, but there's nothing to say that it definitely won't.

My assumption is that, now, the place has discovered what does make it richer they're going to ride that policy set for all it's worth.

Bank of Georgia

As I said back in November, the bank at least appears to be well run and riding that story of economic growth. The latest results are a continuation of that story:

(Bank of Georgia results from Bank of Georgia)

The most interesting part of that to me is that they're measuring a reduction in risk even as their loan book expands. That's not a bank straining to expand, that's one being cautious - always a good sign in banking.

They also had a reduction in non-performing loans and an increase in recoveries. As one broker puts it:

Analysts at Numis put it down to a "very strong credit performance" in the final quarter when only a small number of borrowers fell behind on their repayments. The shares leapt 189p, or 11.6 per cent, to a seven-month high of £18.18

I tipped the stock at £14 or so. The story is working so far:

(Bank of Georgia share price from Google)

So, what next?

The obvious question is whether this is a one-step rerating which has run its course or whether there's more gas in the tank. At which point a prediction is necessary, those being difficult especially about the future.

This really being a matter of taste. Banks - well-run ones that is, badly run ones fail on their own terms - are leveraged bets on the performance of the underlying economy. So, assuming, as I do, that Bank of Georgia is being prudently and competently run, the real question is what about the economy of Georgia? If that keeps rising, then the BoG stock price will as well.

At which point, it really does become that matter of taste. Given my economic views, I'm predisposed to assume that a capitalist and free market economy - however rough and ready - is going to produce that growth over time. Further, that the lower the starting point, the higher the rate of growth will be.

Nobody does say that Georgians are dim - actually, especially people don't say that about Georgians - or that they don't grasp the opportunities of a market economy - again, not something with memories of the USSR days would ever say about Georgians.

Thus, I don't see why Georgia won't become, within a decade or three, a middle and then high income country. A well-run bank is going to be able to ride that wave.

My view

Therefore, I think there's further to go here. Sure, I could be wrong - the place could elect another of the monstrosities that made it poor for all those decades. But I doubt it. Equally, the management could fail to continue to be prudent and capable, but then, that's true of any company at all.

The investor view

With a 30% or so price bump over only a few months, there's a significant temptation to take profits. I would suggest resisting that. The ride's not going to be only one way, there will be ups and down here. But I tip Bank of Georgia for the long term. Tuck away into the heart of the portfolio and hold.

Any significant dips as a result of a choppy rise should be seen as cheap opportunities to buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.